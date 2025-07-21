PRESS RELEASE

Global Bioenergies: update on the process to search for buyers

Evry, 21 July 2025 – 05:45 p.m.: At the outcome of the deadline for submitting offers set on Friday, 18 July 2025, 4 offers to take over some activities and assets have been sent to Maître Joanna Rousselet1 as part of the pre-pack sale process started on 3 June 2025.

As a reminder, the pre-pack sale enables potential buyers to position themselves for the takeover of all or part of a company's business and assets. To date, no proposal to take over the shares has been submitted. Their value will then become null upon liquidation of the Company following the potential asset sale transaction.

The offers, which are still at a preliminary stage, may be subject to change and contain conditions precedent that will have to be lifted by the time of the review hearing of the offers, which could take place in September or October 2025 at the Evry Commercial Court.

As a committed player in the fight against global warming, Global Bioenergies has developed a unique process to produce SAF and e-SAF from renewable resources, thereby meeting the challenges of decarbonising air transport. Its technology is one of the very few solutions already certified by ASTM. Its products also meet the high standards of the cosmetics industry, and L'Oréal is its largest shareholder with a 13.5% stake. Global Bioenergies is listed on Euronext Growth in Paris (FR0011052257 - ALGBE).

1 Interested candidates are invited to submit their offer to: Maître Joanna Rousselet – SCP Abitbol et Rousselet, joanna.rousselet@fajr.eu.

