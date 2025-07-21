ASM share buyback update July 14 – 18, 2025

Almere, The Netherlands
July 21, 2025, 5:45 p.m. CET

ASM International N.V. (Euronext Amsterdam: ASM) reports the following transactions, conducted under ASM's current share buyback program.

DateRepurchased sharesAverage priceRepurchased value
July 16, 20254,942€ 509.82€ 2,519,531
July 17, 20254,348€ 518.38€ 2,253,926
Total9,290€ 513.83€ 4,773,457

These repurchases were made as part of the €150 million share buyback program which started on April 30, 2025. Of the total program, 43.6% has been repurchased. For further details including individual transaction information please visit: www.asm.com/investors/dividends-share-buybacks.

About ASM International

ASM International N.V., headquartered in Almere, the Netherlands, and its subsidiaries design and manufacture equipment and process solutions to produce semiconductor devices for wafer processing, and have facilities in the United States, Europe, and Asia. ASM International's common stock trades on the Euronext Amsterdam Stock Exchange (symbol: ASM). For more information, visit ASM's website at www.asm.com.

This press release contains inside information within the meaning of Article 7(1) of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.

