A building permit has been issued for a new building next to Akropolis Klaipėda: even more choice and convenience for visitors

The Klaipėda City Municipality has issued a construction permitting document for a new building to be constructed next to the shopping and entertainment centre Akropolis. A modern 3,500 sqm single-storey building with a separate entrance will be developed at the northern side of the shopping and entertainment centre, near Entrance No. 3.

“By investing in shopping and entertainment centres, our first goal is to offer visitors even more choice, ensuring that here every resident of Klaipėda or city guest finds what they are looking for. We believe that the new building will allow us to expand our supply even further, while creating a comfortable and enjoyable shopping environment. We will inform the public about the expected start and progress of the construction via a separate announcement,” says Paulius Pocius, Head of Marketing and Communication at Akropolis Group.

220 new parking spaces are planned next to the new building. Additional spaces for electric cars, electric scooters and bicycles are expected to make it even more convenient for Klaipėda Akropolis’ visitors to arrive at the shopping and entertainment centre using environmentally friendly vehicles. This approach reflects the shopping and entertainment centre’s aim to promote sustainable mobility and provide convenience for all visitors.

The design, developed by 2L Architects, was presented to the public in 2022. The Klaipėda City Municipality approved the design proposals in May of the same year.

Last December, the renovation of the common spaces of Akropolis Klaipėda was completed. The interior design upgrade and modernisation were applied to over 11,000 sq. m of common spaces. Akropolis Group invested almost EUR 8 million in the upgrade.





