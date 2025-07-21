EUROCOMMERCIAL PROPERTIES N.V.: DISPOSAL OF MEGASTORE IN SWEDEN

 | Source: Eurocommercial Properties N.V. Eurocommercial Properties N.V.

Date: 21 July 2025

Release: After closing of Euronext

Please open the following link to read the full report including annexes:

Attachment


Tags

EUROCOMMERCIAL PRESS RELEASE Press release Operational results

Attachments

FULL PRESS RELEASE

Recommended Reading