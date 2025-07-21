Delta terminal upgrades complete, expanding capacity for auto trade at the Port of Vancouver

Vancouver, B.C., July 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Vancouver Fraser Port Authority and Wallenius Wilhelmsen are pleased to announce the completion of the terminal upgrades as part of the Annacis Auto Terminal Optimization Project in Delta, British Columbia. Construction, which began in 2022, involved consolidating two existing automobile terminals—Annacis Auto Terminal and Richmond Auto Terminal—into a single facility at the Annacis Auto Terminal.

The improvements will allow the terminal to handle up to 480,000 vehicles annually (36% increase in capacity). The project includes the creation of 60 rail car spots through the expansion of two existing terminal rail yards, a new vehicle processing building, along with the installation of eight electric vehicle charging stations. Additionally, the project frees up valuable industrial land for other trade-enabling activities in the future—bolstering further economic growth in the region.

Operated by Wallenius Wilhelmsen, the Annacis Auto Terminal serves more than ten of the world’s top auto manufacturers. Canadian auto sales saw an 8% increase in 2024, due to strong sales momentum in the first half of the year, steady production and inventory levels, easing interest rates, and dealership incentives. The Port of Vancouver helped Canadians access the cars they need, importing almost 470,000 vehicles in 2024—surpassing 2023 volumes by 3% and setting an all-time record for the sector.

The project is funded by the Government of Canada through the National Trade Corridors Fund, the port authority, and Wallenius Wilhelmsen. It is one of the nearly 40 infrastructure projects proposed as part of the Greater Vancouver Gateway 2030 strategy to support national, provincial, regional, and local benefits. Learn more about it and other work being done in collaboration with industry and government to support trade through the gateway at portvancouver.com/projects.

Quotes

"Last year marked a record year for auto trade through the Port of Vancouver, and the completion of these on-terminal works is a significant step forward in ensuring we are well-positioned to continue enabling Canada's auto trade through the port. We would like to thank our terminal operator—Wallenius Wilhelmsen—and the Government of Canada for their partnership in successfully reaching this milestone on this important project.” – Jennifer Natland, Vice-President, Properties & Environment for the Vancouver Fraser Port Authority.

“Consumers, workers, and small businesses benefit from efficient and reliable supply chains. By improving the efficiency of cargo movement at the Annacis Auto Terminal, we are supporting the growth of our economy and ensuring that Canadian businesses are competitive on the national and global stage. This will make life cost less for Canadians and British Columbians.” – The Honourable Chrystia Freeland, Minister of Transport and Internal Trade

“We’re proud to mark the successful completion of the Annacis Auto Terminal Optimization Project. As terminal operators, we’ve worked closely with the Vancouver Fraser Port Authority and project partners to ensure the improvements not only enhance operational efficiency but also support a safer, more sustainable, and customer-focused facility. The project has modernized key areas of the terminal and added dedicated infrastructure that will improve flow and support future growth. We’re confident that the enhancements will benefit our customers and partners well into the future.” – Timothy McGee, VP Canada Operations, Wallenius Wilhelmsen