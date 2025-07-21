DEADLINE ALERT for RCKT, DDD, TEM, RDDT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Opportunity to Lead Securities Fraud Class Actions

BENSALEM, Pa., July 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Law Offices of Howard G. Smith reminds investors that class action lawsuits have been filed on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies. Investors have until the deadlines listed below to file a lead plaintiff motion.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: RCKT)

Class Period: February 27, 2025 – May 26, 2025

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: August 11, 2025

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period the defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Rocket knew SAEs, including death of participants enrolled in the study, were a risk; (2) Rocket amended the trial’s protocol to introduce a novel immunomodulatory agent to the pretreatment regimen without providing this critical update to shareholders; and (3) as a result, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

3D Systems Corporation (NYSE: DDD)

Class Period: August 13, 2024 – May 12, 2025

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: August 12, 2025

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period the defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) 3D Systems had understated the impact of weakened customer spending on the Company’s business, while overstating its resilience in challenging industry conditions; (2) the updated milestone criteria in the United Partnership would negatively impact the Company’s Regenerative Medicine Program revenue; and (3) as a result, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

Tempus AI, Inc. (NASDAQ: TEM)

Class Period: August 6, 2024 – May 27, 2025

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: August 12, 2025

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period the defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Tempus inflated the value of contract agreements, many of which were with related parties, included non-binding opt-ins and/or were self-funded; (2) the credibility and substance of the joint venture with SoftBank was at risk because it gave the appearance of “round-tripping” capital to create revenue for Tempus; (3) Tempus-acquired Ambry had a business model based on aggressive and potentially unethical billing practices that risked scrutiny and unsustainability; (4) AstraZeneca had reduced its financial commitments to Tempus through a questionable “pass-through payment” via a joint agreement between it, the Company and Pathos AI; (5) the foregoing issues revealed weakness in core operations and revenue prospects; and (6) as a result, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

Reddit, Inc. (NYSE: RDDT)

Class Period: October 29, 2024 – May 20, 2025

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: August 18, 2025

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period the defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) changes in Google Search’s algorithm and features like AI Overview were causing users to stop their query on Google Search; (2) these algorithm changes were materially different than prior instances of reduced traffic to the Reddit website; (3) Defendants were aware that the increase in the query term “Reddit” on search engines was because users were getting the sought after answer from Google Search without having to go to Reddit, and not because they intended to visit Reddit; (4) this zero-click search reality was dramatically reducing traffic to Reddit in a manner the Company was unable to overcome in the short term; (5) Defendants, therefore, lacked a reasonable basis for their outlook on user rates and advertising revenues; and (6) as a result, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

