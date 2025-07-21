Sysco Opens Second Sysco To Go Store in the Heart of the City’s Diverse Culinary Scene

HOUSTON, July 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sysco Corporation, global leader in foodservice distribution, invites media to join it in a grand opening celebration of its second Sysco To Go store —a retail store designed to meet the needs of independent restaurants, food trucks, caterers and small businesses in the heart of Houston’s medical, sports and entertainment hub.

Strategically located in central Houston near various businesses and foodservice establishments, Sysco To Go expands access to well-priced, quality products – from Mexican and Pan-Asian to American bar & grill favorites.



The grand opening event will feature a ribbon-cutting ceremony, product samples and opportunities to connect with Sysco representatives.

WHAT: Grand Opening and Celebration of Sysco To Go

TIME AND DATE: 2:45 p.m. to 3:15 p..m. CT, July 23, 2025

WHERE: 1212 Old Spanish Trail, Houston, TX 77054

KEY SPEAKERS:

Lindsay Hirsch, Sysco’s head of growth strategy, planning and design

Martha Castex-Tatum, City of Houston Mayor Pro-Tem and Council Member, District K

Sysco To Go Operations Manager, Antonio Valenzuela, will be available for Spanish-language interviews.

RSVP AND QUESTIONS: media@sysco.com

SYY-NEWS

About Sysco

Sysco is the global leader in selling, marketing and distributing food and related products to customers who prepare meals away from home. This includes restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, lodging establishments, entertainment venues, and more. Sysco operates 340 distribution centers, in over 10 countries, with 76,000 colleagues serving approximately 730,000 customer locations. The company generated sales of more than $78 billion in fiscal year 2024 that ended June 29, 2024.

As the world’s largest food-away-from-home distributor, Sysco offers customized supply chain solutions, bespoke specialty product offerings, and culinary support to drive customers to innovate and optimize their operations. We act as a trusted business partner to our customers, helping them grow through our industry-leading portfolio that includes fresh produce, premium proteins, specialty products, sustainably focused items, equipment and supplies, and innovative culinary solutions.

For more information, visit www.sysco.com. For important news and key information for Sysco investors, visit the Investor Relations section of the company’s website at investors.sysco.com.

Follow us:

https://www.linkedin.com/company/sysco/

https://www.instagram.com/syscofoodie/

https://www.facebook.com/SyscoFoods

https://x.com/Sysco

