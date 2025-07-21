OBJECT MANAGEMENT GROUP APPROVES FINAL ADOPTION OF THE SYSML V2 SPECIFICATION

BOSTON, MA, July 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, the international technology standards organization Object Management Group® (OMG®) announced it approved the Systems Modeling Language (SysML) version 2.0 specification for final adoption along with the Kernel Modeling Language (KerML) specification version 1.0 that provides the semantic and syntactic foundation for SysML v2, and the Systems Modeling Application Programming Interface (API) and Services specification version 1.0 that enables SysML v2 models to interoperate with other models and tools.

"The effort to bring SysML v2 is the cumulative work of many OMG members over the last seven years. The result is a full-blown major release of the most widely used systems engineering standard," said Bill Hoffman, Chairman and CEO of OMG.

The specifications enable next-generation systems modeling with improved precision, expressiveness, consistency, usability, interoperability, and extensibility over SysML version 1. SysML v2 enables the modeling of increasingly complex systems as part of the evolving practice of model-based systems engineering. “This is an essential contribution to our strategic ambition to evolve systems engineering to a fully model-based discipline,” said Ralf Hartmann, president of the International Council on Systems Engineering (INCOSE).

The OMG Systems Modeling Community (SMC) is a vibrant community of users, tool vendors, and academia collaborating with INCOSE to develop practices to facilitate the transition from current practice to model-based systems engineering (MBSE) with SysML v2. “To take advantage of the rich features of the language and API, organizations are encouraged to develop a transition strategy and plan to adopt these technologies and leverage these practices,” said Chris Scheiber, Chief Engineer at Lockheed Martin.

“SysML v2 includes concepts for modeling systems with deeply nested hierarchies of structure, behavior, requirements, and cross-cutting relationships. It also enables systems engineers to specify analysis and verification cases to ensure the systems of interest satisfy their requirements,” said Sanford Friedenthal, Co-Chair of the Systems Modeling Community (SMC).

SysML v2 provides complementary textual and graphical representations of the underlying model, facilitating improved system understanding. A standard API and associated set of services to navigate, query, and update the model enables interoperability with other tools and software applications throughout the life cycle of system development. “The SMC is also developing a gold standard reference implementation and conformance test suite to evaluate tool conformance to the specifications,” said Ed Seidewitz, Co-Chair of the Systems Modeling Community.

The SysML v2 specification is available on the OMG SysML specification page, and the reference implementation is available from the OMG® Systems Modeling Community.

OMG specifications address middleware, modeling, and vertical domain frameworks. All OMG specifications are available from the website.

About OMG

The Object Management Group® (OMG®) is an international, open membership, not-for-profit technology standards consortium with representation from government, industry, and academia. OMG Task Forces develop enterprise integration standards for a wide range of technologies and industries. OMG's modeling standards enable powerful visual design, execution, and maintenance of software and other processes. Visit www.omg.org for more information.

###

Note to editors: Object Management Group and OMG are registered trademarks of the Object Management Group. For a listing of all OMG trademarks, visit https://www.omg.org/legal/tm_list.htm. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

SysML v2 Tool Vendor Announcements

Ansys – Olaf Kath, Vice President of Product at Ansys - "Systems engineering is a social exercise -- SysML v2 marks a significant advancement for Ansys customers working in MBSE by helping teams collaborate more efficiently, reduce ambiguities, and improve results, " said Olaf Kath, vice president of product at Ansys. "The open standard supports easy integration with Ansys SysML v2-based System Architecture Modeler and connected workflows, simplifying complex system behaviour analysis and boosting expressiveness. We look forward to continuing to collaborate with the Systems Modeling Community and Revision Task Force on future generations of SysML v2 and related standards."

Celedon Solutions, Jared Fuchs, CEO - "We are excited to support the SysML v2 specification as the foundation for our next-generation engineering platform, Davinci. Our automated engineering application leverages agentic AI to build any system from concept through manufacturing. With SysML v2 as the core modeling language, Davinci enables seamless integration between user goals, automated simulations, and generative design. This unified and automated digital modeling approach delivers orders-of-magnitude faster workflows than traditional methods. SysML v2's enhanced precision and interoperability are essential to realizing our vision for a future of rapid complex system design."

Dassault Systèmes, Frédéric BOURCIER, CATIA R&D Cyber Systems Vice-President – “By engaging with the community to contribute to SysMLv2 early, we have built a strong belief that SysMLv2 provides a semantic elevation opening new possibilities for Systems Engineering in relation to its adjacent engineering domains. With SysMLv2 powered by CATIA Magic, Dassault Systèmes will further enhance Virtual Twin Experiences for cyber systems modeling and simulation and help to accelerate the adoption of the next generation SysML."

Ellidiss Technologies, Pierre Dissaux, CEO - "Thanks to our strong involvement in the specification of the SysML v2 domain library for the Architecture Analysis and Design Language (AADL), Ellidiss can provide System and Software modeling continuity for real-time safety-critical projects. Our existing design methodology, early timing analysis tools, and formal Logic Model Processing (LMP) solutions are now available for SysML v2 users."

IBM, Melissa Modjeski, Vice President, IBM Software - Security, Lifecycle Management and B2B Integration - "As systems engineering becomes increasingly critical for developing complex products and systems, IBM is excited about the final adoption of the SysML v2 specification. Leveraging our experience in engineering lifecycle management, we're committed to helping accelerate SysML v2 adoption in the market and integrating it into model-based digital engineering processes that span from systems engineering to the different downstream engineering domains."

Intercax. Dr. Manas Bajaj, Chief Systems Officer – “The SysML v2 Language and API & Services are foundational for enterprise-scale digital engineering. Syndeia, our digital thread platform, was the first commercial platform to offer support for the Systems Modeling API and Services (in development) in 2021. It has since expanded its capabilities to enable integrated end-to-end digital engineering with SysML v2. Syndeia allows users to build, query, visualize, navigate, and automate live digital threads between SysML v2 models with models/data in other enterprise applications, such as PLM, CAD, ALM, Simulations, Projects, and V&V. Any tool providing Systems Modeling API and Services 1.0 standard (aka SysML v2 API) can be seamlessly integrated with other enterprise applications using the Syndeia platform. Intercax is proud to have led and supported the development of SysML v2 API and Language at OMG over the last decade and is now delivering on that vision with Syndeia—bringing innovative, enterprise-scale integration with SysML v2 and digital threads to the engineering enterprise.”

Mgnite Inc., Hisashi Miyashita, CEO - “Mgnite celebrates the final adoption of SysML v2, marking a significant milestone in the evolution of Model-Based Systems Engineering. Through our active collaboration with the Systems Modeling Community, we have contributed to SysML v2's standardization efforts, particularly in visualization, state space representation, and real-world use cases. With the launch of our SysML v2 integrated modeling environment, Mg, we are committed to accelerating MBSE adoption through seamless and innovative integrations with tools and platforms like Excel, PowerPoint, DOORS NG, and MATLAB/Simulink -- enabling next-generation MBSE practices across industries.”

Obeo - Cédric Brun, CEO - "As one of the driving forces behind open-source modeling, Obeo is thrilled to see SysML v2 reach final adoption. Our web-native, open-source platform, SysON, already delivers a standards-based SysML v2 experience in the browser and plugs seamlessly into the wider digital-engineering toolchain. Built on the specification’s open API, SysON also lets teams activate tailored methodological guidance, an extra edge that helps organizations industrialize good practices as quickly as they build their models. Above all, our ambition with SysON is to lower the entry barrier and accelerate SysML v2 adoption across industries."

PTC, Patrick Ollerton, Product Manager - "PTC is pleased to support the release of SysML 2, OMG's new standard for model-based systems engineering (MBSE). This release is a significant industry milestone and an important step forward in realizing integrated, digital product engineering. Using the new standard, PTC delivers SysML 2 capabilities with PTC Modeler, enabling companies to design, verify, and maintain complex, safety-critical systems. The latest release, PTC Modeler 10.2, is available in Summer 2025."

Qualtech Systems, Inc. (QSI), Deepak Haste, Senior Director of Engineering – “QSI is excited to support the forthcoming adoption of the SysML v2 specification. A member of the SysML v2 Submission Team (SST), QSI has long been a proponent of SysML v2 as an industry standard for multi-vendor tool integration, bringing closer the disciplines of model-based systems engineering (MBSE) and Fault Management (FM). As the TEAMS Integrated Diagnostics and Prognostics toolset provider, and the digital-twin for sustainment life-cycle coverage, QSI looks forward to its MBSE endeavors with SysML v2 as a key enabler."

Sensmetry (SysIDE developer), Juozas Vaicenavicius, CEO & Co-Founder – “Sensmetry, with our SysIDE tool suite, is on a mission to enable Systems Integrated Digital Engineering (SysIDE acronym) – to build superior systems much faster. We have developed the SysML v2 specifications with industry partners and SysIDE, a modern, comprehensive SysML v2 suite, to provide a solid technological foundation for the new paradigm. For the past 2.5 years, SysIDE, with 10k users, has been supporting the growth of the SysML v2 community worldwide and the emergence of an open, interoperable ecosystem. With SysML v2 officially approved, we are doubling down on our community & open ecosystem building efforts!”

Siemens Digital Industries Software, Frances Evans, Senior Vice President, Lifecycle Collaboration Software - “By supporting the latest SysML v2 standard, we combine cutting-edge systems engineering best practices with a modern user experience and streamlined cross-domain workflows. We are empowering engineers to work more efficiently, align across domains, and accelerate the development of complex systems.”

SodiusWillert, Thomas Capelle, President - “As a leading provider of systems and software engineering interoperability and integration solutions, we look forward to supporting SysML v2 as a core part of our offerings. The standardized SysML v2 API represents a major opportunity to enable effective multi-vendor interoperability solutions and drive the implementation of a comprehensive digital engineering vision.”

SysGit, Charles "Zeke" Brechtel, CTO at SysGit - "SysML v2 is a leap forward for the engineering community. SysGit is proud to support it as a foundational standard for model-based systems engineering. SysML v2 textual notation unlocks a new model storage format that can directly integrate into git-based version control, DevOps, and DevSecOps capabilities, pioneering a new opportunity to integrate agile software practices with complex system development. SysGit is proud to provide this capability to our customers and is excited to be a part of the present and future of this powerful enabling technology!"

Tom Sawyer Software, Janet Six, PhD, Senior Product Manager - "The formal approval of SysML v2 is a pivotal moment for systems engineering. At Tom Sawyer Software, we’re proud to support the standard with high-performance, interactive visualization tools that bring precision and clarity to even the most complex models. We look forward to empowering engineers to explore, analyze, and communicate their systems with the full power of SysML v2."