Little Pepe Raised Above $10,000,000 in Presale as Stage 7 Kicks Off With EVM Layer 2 Tech





DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, July 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Little Pepe ($LILPEPE) has just crossed a major milestone, surpassing $10 million in total presale funding as Stage 7 continues at a token price of $0.0016. The project's rapid growth is attracting attention from both retail and institutional crypto investors—not just because of its meme appeal, but also due to the strong utility it offers through its Ethereum-compatible Layer 2 infrastructure.

With each stage of the presale selling out faster than the last, Little Pepe is now on a fast track to becoming one of the most influential meme-utility projects in the current market cycle.

Milestone Moment: $10M Raised and Counting

The $10 million in funds raised in the $LILPEPE presale marks a defining milestone, placing it among the top-performing new crypto projects of 2025. Unlike many meme projects that depend completely on hype, Little Pepe has progressively built momentum by providing a roadmap filled with tangible technology, inclusive of the rollout of its EVM Layer 2 blockchain, low gas fees, and future dApp integration.

Raising such a large amount before its official token launch shows strong confidence in the team and the broader vision. Each stage of the presale has attracted a wider range of investors—from casual meme coin fans to serious blockchain users—indicating that the appeal of $LILPEPE goes far beyond memes alone.

Little Pepe—The Rise of a Meme Coin With Real Utility

Little Pepe ($LILPEPE) has raised more than $10 million till now in total and is continuing its upward trajectory in the crypto space. The project’s ability to continually meet and exceed presale desires is a testament to growing investor interest and its wonderful approach to the meme coin market. Unlike other meme tokens that frequently depend completely on hype, Little Pepe backs its viral energy with a strong technological foundation: a custom-built Ethereum-compatible Layer 2 blockchain.

With Stage 7 going on and tokens available at $0.0016. The speed at which the presale stages have sold out shows rising demand and a strong urge for a meme coin that offers both network enchantment and scalable blockchain infrastructure. For those seeking to get in early, the project continues to present a compelling opportunity.

Built for Scalability and Speed

At the heart of Little Pepe's success is its Layer 2 architecture. Built on an EVM-compatible chain, the project offers quicker transaction speeds and decreases gas fees in comparison to the Ethereum mainnet. This technical edge lets it support a range of real-world use cases, from decentralized finance (DeFi) to NFTs and beyond. As scalability is still a major challenge within the blockchain world, Little Pepe positions itself as a forward-thinking solution with real staying power.

The Layer 2 design no longer enhances overall performance but additionally keeps the platform less expensive and reachable, which is key for meme-driven communities. The project has smartly capitalized on this by creating an ecosystem that invites developers, creators, and investors to take part without being hindered by high fees or network congestion.

Strong Community Driving Growth

Another foremost motive behind Little Pepe's speedy achievement is its vibrant and passionate community. Across X (formerly Twitter), Telegram, and other social platforms, customers are actively discussing the project, sharing memes, and encouraging others to get involved. This natural momentum is critical for meme coins, as network engagement regularly determines long-term viability.

The project has also gained attention from numerous crypto influencers and analysts who see $LILPEPE as one of the few meme coins with real long-term potential. As an end result, the project has visible strong participation from both retail investors and crypto fans eager to be part of the following huge meme coin movement.

Furthermore, Little Pepe's journey from meme concept to blockchain innovation is proving to be one of the most compelling tales of 2025. With Stage 7 going on and over $10 million raised, the project has already exceeded expectations. As the presale continues and new milestones are hit, $LILPEPE is proving that meme coins can evolve beyond jokes and speculation to offer true value to the crypto space. Investors looking for a next-gen meme project with real potential may just find what they’re looking for in Little Pepe.

About Little Pepe

Little Pepe is a next-gen Layer 2 blockchain designed to merge meme culture with high-speed, low-cost decentralized infrastructure. Built for scalability, security, and accessibility, Little Pepe supports EVM-compatible applications and is powered by means of the $LILPEPE token. The project’s mission is to create a meme coin environment wherein utility meets virality, empowering users through cutting-edge technology and lightning-fast transactions.

Website: https://littlepepe.com/

Telegram: https://t.me/littlepepetoken

Twitter: https://x.com/littlepepetoken

COO- James Stephen

