The Alcohol & Drug Testing Service (“TADTS”) Data Breach Exposes Personal Information: Murphy Law Firm Investigates Legal Claims

OKLAHOMA CITY, July 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Murphy Law Firm is investigating claims on behalf of all individuals whose personal and confidential information was compromised in the data breach involving The Alcohol & Drug Testing Service.

On July 9, 2024, The Alcohol & Drug Testing Service (“TADTS”) recently became aware of suspicious activity on its computer systems, indicating a data breach. Based on a subsequent forensic investigation, The Alcohol & Drug Testing Service determined that cybercriminals infiltrated its inadequately secured computer network. The investigation further determined that, through this infiltration, cybercriminals potentially accessed and downloaded files containing the sensitive personal information of 748,763 individuals.

The information exposed in the data breach includes, but is not limited to:

Names

Social Security numbers

Financial account information

Credit and debit card information

Medical information

Heath insurance information

Dates of birth

Driver’s license or other government-issued identification

Passport numbers

Usernames and passwords

Email addresses

USCIS or alien registration numbers





If you received notice of the TADTS data breach or if your personal information was compromised in the breach, Murphy Law Firm is evaluating legal options, including a potential class action lawsuit, to recover damages on behalf of individuals who were affected by The Alcohol & Drug Testing Service data breach.

As a result of the data breach, these individuals’ personal and highly sensitive information may be in the hands of cybercriminals who can place the information for sale on the dark web or use the information to perpetrate identity theft.

