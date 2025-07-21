INVESTOR ALERT: Holzer & Holzer, LLC Reminds Investors of August 1, 2025 Lead Plaintiff Deadline in the Fortrea Holdings, Inc. (FTRE) Class Action – Investors With Significant Losses Encouraged to Contact the Firm

ATLANTA, July 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A shareholder class action lawsuit has been filed against Fortrea Holdings, Inc. (“Fortrea” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: FTRE). The lawsuit alleges that Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose material adverse information about Fortrea’s business, operations, and prospects, including allegations that: (i) Fortrea overestimated the amount of revenue the Pre-Spin Projects were likely to contribute to the Company’s 2025 earnings; (ii) Fortrea overstated the cost savings it would likely achieve by exiting the transition services agreements; (iii) as a result, Fortrea’s previously announced EBITDA targets for 2025 were inflated; and (iv) accordingly, the viability of the Company’s post-Spin-Off business model, as well as its business and/or financial prospects, were overstated.

If you purchased shares of Fortrea between July 3, 2023 and February 28, 2025, and experienced a significant loss on that investment, you are encouraged to discuss your legal rights by contacting Corey D. Holzer, Esq. at cholzer@holzerlaw.com, by toll-free telephone at (888) 508-6832, or by visiting the firm’s website at www.holzerlaw.com/case/fortrea-holdings/ for more information.

The deadline to ask the court to be appointed lead plaintiff in the case is August 1, 2025.

