XRP rose strongly by more than 23%. Siton Mining launched a new XRP cloud mining solution, attracting global investors to join the craze!

Houston, Texas, July 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- XRP has surged 23% in the past week, hitting a record high of $3.68, pushing the market’s daily trading volume to over $23 billion. This surge is closely related to the GENIUS Act and the Digital Financial Transparency Act passed by the U.S. Congress, which provide unprecedented compliance protection and growth space for blockchain technology and digital asset investments.



In this positive market context, Siton Mining , the world's leading cloud mining platform, officially launched a new "double income" mining contract designed specifically for XRP users. This solution not only provides stable daily US dollar income, but also supports the use of mainstream cryptocurrencies such as XRP for recharge, settlement and withdrawal, allowing users to enjoy stable income while also benefiting from the value growth brought by the rise in currency prices.



Double income model opens a new era of XRP passive income

Siton Mining 's innovative mining model allows users to:

Invest XRP (or other crypto assets) to activate the mining contract

Get a fixed dollar income every day (settled at the real-time exchange rate)

After the contract ends, if XRP appreciates, the withdrawal value will be further increased



Example: If a user invests $3,000 worth of XRP to activate a 13-day contract, the daily return is $41.4, and the total return is $538.2. If XRP rises by 10% during this period, the user will also enjoy the price appreciation of the same amount of XRP.



XRP recent market highlights

New high price: XRP rose more than 23% to $3.68, with a market value of over $219 billion

Policy-driven: The United States passed the GENIUS Act, which explicitly supports the development of digital assets and mining compliance

Institutional influx: XRP futures open interest exceeded $10.7 billion, and institutional funds continued to pour in



Popular contract examples:

MiningEquipment Contract Amount Net income Total net profit Zcash Miner $100 $8 $108（$100 + $8） ETC Miner $500 $30 $530（$500 + $30） IceRiver AE2 $1,200 $140.40 $1,340.40 Bitcoin Miner $3,000 $538.20 $3,538.20 iPollo V2 $7,000 $1,839.60 $8,839.60 VOLCMINER D1 Pro $10,000 $3,657.00 $13,657.00

For more information on contracts and returns, please visit the official website: https://www.sitonmining.com



Start mining without any threshold immediately

Download Siton Mining APP (supports iOS and Android)

Register and get 10-100 random system novice rewards, no equipment required, 0 cost to start easily!



Three simple steps to start your XRP earnings journey

Visit the official website SitonMining.com to register an account

Choose the appropriate contract and recharge to activate

Automatically obtain earnings every day and distribute them to your account balance in real time

You can also get a $0.6 USD reward for daily sign-in, and your earnings will continue to increase!

Green energy driven, global compliance operation

Siton Mining's global mines are all operated with clean energy, and realize fully automatic profit settlement and one-click cash withdrawal functions, covering more than 150 countries and regions around the world, supporting multiple languages such as Chinese, English, Russian, and Portuguese.



About Siton Mining

Siton Mining is the world's leading decentralized cloud mining platform, dedicated to helping users participate in mainstream crypto asset mining without the need for equipment and professional technology through AI intelligent computing power scheduling, green energy mining farms and flexible multi-currency settlement. The platform currently serves more than 9 million users and continues to promote the popularization, low threshold and compliance of cloud mining.



Siton Mining contact information

Official website: https://Sitonmining.com

Email: info@Sitonmining.com

APP download: https://yunquantum.com/download/

