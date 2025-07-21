GoldUSD Coin Vows to Put the US Dollar Back on the Gold Standard—Launched This 4th of July

San Francisco, California , July 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GoldUSD Coin (GLDUSD) officially launched on Independence Day, bringing an innovative and stable digital currency solution backed directly by physical gold reserves. Released symbolically on July 4th, GoldUSD Coin represents a bold commitment to reviving the gold standard through modern blockchain technology.





"GoldUSD isn't just backed entirely by physical gold; we've enhanced protection with a secondary layer of backing in productive farmland," stated Shawn Debbad, Founder & CEO. "This Fourth of July, we declare independence—not just from tyranny, but from fiat."

Solving the Volatility Problem:

GoldUSD Coin provides an unmatched passive yield of 1% per month (12.68% annually), offering investors steady growth without the need for staking. These consistent returns are achievable through gold's historical appreciation rate of 7.8% annually over the past 50 years, combined with a unique structure where 50% of all transaction fees are redistributed directly to GoldUSD holders.

Secure and Transparent Backing:

Each GoldUSD token is secured by tangible, audited gold reserves, offering unmatched stability and real-world value compared to traditional fiat and cryptocurrencies. Regular independent audits by major accounting firms guarantee transparency, and quarterly reports are publicly accessible to all investors.

Investors no longer need to choose between stability and profitability—GoldUSD Coin confidently delivers both, redefining digital assets with security, transparency, and solid returns.

https://www.goldusd.org

Follow on X: @goldusd

GoldUSD Coin(GLDUSD) is an innovative, gold and farmland-backed digital yield coin that delivers consistent, predictable returns of 1% per month (12.68% annually). Unlike traditional stablecoins, GoldUSD transparently leverages real, tangible assets—physical gold and productive farmland—to offer both financial security and impactful ESG benefits. The GoldUSD Foundation, a nonprofit entity, manages and audits these asset reserves, ensures transparency, and spearheads global initiatives. Revenues directly fund environmental projects (massive reforestation, carbon capture via Paulownia trees and Redwood trees), humanitarian efforts (ending hunger, free mental health services), and economic empowerment initiatives—particularly focused on supporting Gen Z and underserved global communities. Website: www.goldusd.org

