AVID Receives Donation of GoSchoolBox's Tutoring Management System

San Diego, CA, July 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AVID Center (Advancement Via Individual Determination), a leader in college and career readiness programming, proudly announces the donation of GoSchoolBox - a customizable tutoring management system that allows districts to manage their tutoring systems with ease and efficiency.

Long-time partner of AVID and GoSchoolBox, Metro Nashville Public Schools (MNPS), is a national leader in establishing an evidence-based high-impact tutoring program for students in the greatest need of accelerating outcomes. Since the launch of Accelerating Scholars in the fall semester of 2021, MNPS has provided high-impact tutoring to over 7,000 students with the help of over 2,000 tutors. MNPS was able to scale their tutoring with the use of GoSchoolBox as their tutorial management system.

Dr. Adrienne Battle, the Superintendent at MNPS, commented on the donation of GoSchoolBox and AVID’s College and Career Readiness system as AVID prepares for its next 45 years of Proven Achievement. Lifelong Advantage: "For years, AVID has been central partners of our most important work as a district, and GoSchoolBox has been the backbone structure of our most innovative support for students. Nashville Public Schools is leading the nation in academic recovery following the pandemic among large districts, and I am thrilled that our strategic partners are uniting to sustain the momentum.”

Guided by the visionary leadership of Dr. Thuan Nguyen, and AVID’s esteemed Board of Directors, this announcement of the tutorial management system contribution represents a significant step forward which will benefit AVID’s membership and aid in accelerating our innovation. Dr. Nguyen stated, "We strive to accelerate the scalability of AVID in schools and districts, we are committed to ensuring quality and embracing student-centric technologies. GoSchoolBox assists in enhancing and sustaining student learning experiences.’

As AVID prepares for the 2025 professional learning opportunities and its 45th year of supporting student success, the excitement about the donation speaks to AVID’s commitment to closing the opportunity gap while expanding AVID’s reach.

The co-founders of GoSchoolBox, Parsa Rezvani and Alejandro Mendoza, shared a joint statement, "We know that this donation will allow more districts to structure in-house, sustainable high impact tutoring programs and AVID is best suited to scale GoSchoolBox’s impact further!"

In the coming months, AVID will share more details about what this donation means for the AVID community.

AVID (Advancement Via Individual Determination) is a national nonprofit that supports thousands of schools and educators and serves millions of students, preparing them for success in college, career, and life.