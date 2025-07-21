Antwerp, July 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HR Legal, a well-regarded law firm in Belgium that focuses on employment law, recently received the Client Choice Award 2025. Based in Antwerp, this firm offers its expertise to both large companies and smaller businesses, both in Belgium and internally, covering various aspects of Belgian employment law.

This award highlights HR Legal's exceptional client service and quality, setting them apart from their competitors. Nominations for the award come only from corporate counsel, ensuring that the most respected advisors are recognized. This shows the firm's strong commitment to providing real value for its clients.

A major player and founder of HR Legal, employment lawyer Thomas De Jongh, is recognized for his practical approach to complex issues. His reputation in the legal community is strong, and he is seen as a leader in labor, employment, and benefits on the Lexology Index. Thomas is known for turning complex legal issues into clear strategies that benefit clients, showing his dedication to client care.

The Client Choice Award 2025 acknowledges HR Legal's top-notch performance in labor and employment law. The employment law firm HR Legal has been meeting the award's strict criteria since it was established in 2022. The firm consistently adds value to clients by enhancing their legal strategies for workplace issues. Thomas comes recommended for being "a smart and extremely practical lawyer" who "demonstrates care, concern and dedication to his clients" when handling complex employment issues.

HR Legal is proud of its clear communication style, avoiding legal jargon and focusing on the essentials. Their team brings a mix of perspectives, creating strong solutions to employment challenges. This approach not only sets them apart but also empowers the organizations they work with. More information about their services, such as drafting and reviewing employment contracts and policies, advising on termination procedures, and representing clients in legal disputes, can be found on their official website at HR Legal.

Thomas emphasized the firm's commitment to quality: "The Client Choice Award 2025 highlights our dedication to nurturing genuine client relationships and underscores our belief in delivering transformative legal solutions. At HR Legal, we make sure that our counsel is rooted in practical application, giving clients the peace of mind to progress with confidence."

The firm's founder also spoke about their mission-focused approach. "We don't just practice law; we breathe new life into it. By fostering an environment where transparency and diversity are paramount, we cultivate results that speak to the depth of commitment and expertise HR Legal offers to its clients."

Those interested in HR Legal's services can find more details on their official website at HRLegal.be. For businesses needing help with Belgian employment law, HR Legal's services are robust and customized for each client. By championing transparency, diversity, and impactful legal practice, HR Legal demonstrates forward-thinking in the legal industry.

