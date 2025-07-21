Soaring Growth Ignites the Market, ApexLink (APLX) is Launched on BoltSwap Exchange

New York, NY, July 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In July 2025, ApexLink, a prominent Web3 protocol layer project, announced the official launch of its native token, ApexLink (APLX), on the global compliant trading platform BoltSwap. Within just a few hours of its launch, the price of APLX surged dramatically, with a peak increase of over 150%. Trading volume rapidly escalated to $80 million, making it one of the strongest-performing protocol-based assets in the recent period and quickly attracting high attention from the global market.







The surge of ApexLink (APLX) is not only attributed to the concentrated release of market sentiment but is also seen by multiple institutions as the starting signal for a new trend in Web3 protocol assets. BoltSwap's official disclosure revealed a significant increase in platform user activity and a rapid expansion of trading depth within 24 hours of the APLX launch. APLX also ranked first on the "Hot Assets List". Its user base spans regions including North America, Europe, Southeast Asia, and Latin America, demonstrating its strong international appeal.







As a representative project of the Web3 linking protocol layer, ApexLink focuses on solving the problem of fragmented interaction in the multi-chain world. By building a unified linking protocol stack, ApexLink achieves the structured connection and communication of on-chain identities (DIDs), asset status, behavioral logic, and content ownership. This enables the creation of a new generation of decentralized ecological operating layers that are "composable, verifiable, and governable". The native token APLX plays a crucial role, serving as a linking execution fuel, a node incentive mechanism, a governance voting right, and a credential for developer participation.







As the initial platform for APLX trading, BoltSwap has leveraged its global brand influence and compliance capabilities to provide a strong market entry point for ApexLink. BoltSwap is a global digital asset trading platform registered as an MSB (Money Services Business) in the United States, with extensive experience in system performance, security architecture, and global compliance networks. With an average daily trading volume exceeding $200 million and a user base in over 150 countries and regions, it is one of the fastest-growing cryptocurrency exchanges globally.







The rapid surge of APLX after its launch is believed to not only reflect the market's recognition of the project's technology and mechanisms but also indicates that Web3.0's underlying structural protocols are becoming the new main value-capture narrative. The emergence of ApexLink is a structural fix for the current fragmented Web3 system. In essence, APLX is not a 'trading coin' but a 'behavioral structure token'. It will become the basic unit linking identities, assets, and data behaviors, and its market value could potentially far exceed current market cap expectations. APLX may lead a new 'protocol asset craze'. As one of the very few underlying protocol projects with a closed-loop structure, composable ecosystem, and clear incentives, ApexLink's technical advantages and market recognition are rapidly building, and it is recommended for key long-term attention.







From the platform's perspective, BoltSwap stated that it will collaborate with the ApexLink team to advance several protocol-level functional partnerships. These include launching a DID registration channel, a structured content indexing section, and a cross-chain behavior market, gradually embedding protocol structural capabilities into the exchange's product matrix to provide a one-stop protocol entry for global developers and investors. Additionally, the two parties will jointly launch the "Protocol Developer Incentive Program" and the "Global Ecosystem Node Co-building Program," encouraging more developers to integrate ApexLink's protocol capabilities into decentralized applications (DApps) and infrastructure services to form a cross-protocol, multi-chain synergistic, and expandable linking ecosystem.







It is widely believed in the industry that the collaboration between ApexLink (APLX) and BoltSwap signifies the full entry of protocol assets into the mainstream market. It also predicts that the next phase of value structure in the crypto market will officially shift from being "application-driven" to "protocol-driven". APLX is no longer a single-function token but a structural asset with universal linking capabilities, and its growth logic is more akin to the "operating system layer" of Web3. As more institutions and developers join, the ApexLink ecosystem is accelerating its formation, and BoltSwap is using this to further establish its strategic hub position in the global protocol asset trading market.



