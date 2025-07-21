TS VERTEX Unveils H2 2025 Development Plan: Accelerating Globalization to Elevate Intelligent Financial Services

ALBUQUERQUE, New Mexico, July 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Against the backdrop of evolving global fintech, TS VERTEX is rapidly emerging as a representative of the new generation of intelligent trading platforms. Today, the platform released its H2 2025 development plan, announcing a full-scale acceleration of global market expansion and further consolidation of its strategic position in intelligent financial services.

Notable H1 Achievements: Full Implementation of Intelligent Trading Ecosystem

According to TS VERTEX, as of July 2025, the platform’s ecosystem has completed a comprehensive upgrade, integrating diverse asset classes including cryptocurrencies, stocks, foreign exchange, and bonds. Powered by robust algorithm-driven technology and a global spread-capturing mechanism, the platform’s daily trading volume exceeded $300 million, with registered users surpassing 500,000, boasting a mature operational system and stable trading architecture.

Meanwhile, the total circulation of TS VERTEX’s TSX tokens has exceeded 10 million, entering a phase of steady value release. TSX, as a core tool for measuring user behavior value and ecological incentives, will drive increased trading participation and partnership building. The platform has initiated on-chain preparations for TSX, with an expected official launch between December 2025 and March 2026, injecting stronger liquidity and trust mechanisms into the ecosystem.





Four Strategic Pillars: Mapping a New Blueprint for Global Expansion

In H2 2025, TS VERTEX will focus on four core directions to accelerate the globalization of intelligent financial services:

1. Targeted Investment in Regional Markets



The platform will allocate dedicated operational resources to key regions such as North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. Leveraging data insights to optimize local product design and implement region-specific market strategies, it aims to significantly boost user activity in these key regions by Q4 2025. TSX tokens will simultaneously launch incentive mechanism pilots in local markets to accelerate scenario-based adoption.

2. Establishing Local Brand Centers



TS VERTEX plans to set up brand centers in multiple key cities, integrating consulting, training, services, and community functions to serve as critical bridges connecting local users. TSX tokens will be incorporated into the operational system of these centers as key credentials for community management and user engagement measurement, further increasing token usage frequency and practical value.

3. Expanding Global Service Network



Building on its cross-border infrastructure, the platform will expand its localized service network to over 20 markets, offering multilingual customer support, compliance guidance, and streamlined onboarding processes to ensure a unified global trading experience. Alongside network expansion, TSX tokens will gradually integrate into functions such as multi-currency payments, trading fee discounts, and community contribution rewards.

4. Multi-Phase Financing and TSX On-Chain Launch



TS VERTEX plans to initiate multiple rounds of strategic financing in H2 to fund subsequent technological advancements and global expansion. Concurrently, TSX tokens are steadily progressing toward on-chain readiness, with an expected launch between December 2025 and March 2026. Additionally, the company has kicked off IPO preparations to further enhance brand credibility and market transparency.





Building a Globally Trusted Intelligent Trading Platform

Industry analysts note that TS VERTEX’s plan fully demonstrates the forward-looking positioning of its "dual-drive" strategy (technology + global 布局) in the global fintech landscape. Through the TSX token-driven ecological closed-loop and highly focused regional expansion, the platform is systematically building an intelligent financial ecosystem connecting global users and serving multi-asset classes.

As TSX’s on-chain process advances and international strategies take root, TS VERTEX is poised to unlock greater growth potential globally and continue leading the new paradigm of intelligent trading platforms.

