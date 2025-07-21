HII Summer Interns Research Top Use Cases for AI, Present Findings to Company Leadership

NEWPORT NEWS, Va., July 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HII’s (NYSE: HII) summer interns are collaborating on a research project designed to investigate the top use cases for artificial intelligence in HII’s corporate office.

“Internships are an invaluable way of developing the next generation of leaders to help shape the future of our company and the shipbuilding industry,” said Edmond Hughes, executive vice president and chief human resources officer at HII. “At a time when there is a generational increase in demand for ships, manufacturing labor challenges and rising wages in the industry, we need to seriously focus on attracting the brightest and best that can solve the challenges of today and tomorrow.”

This cohort-led project by HII corporate office interns explores how AI can enhance current processes at the company’s headquarters. The intern team conducted research and interviews, developed surveys, and worked across departments to reach their conclusions and develop a comprehensive presentation for senior leadership.

“This experience has been an incredible opportunity to apply what I’ve learned at school to a real world setting,” said Courtney Cruce, a HII intern and rising senior at Virginia Tech. “Researching AI has proved to be challenging but very rewarding.”





HII offers summer internship opportunities with the HII corporate office and all three HII divisions: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Mission Technologies and Newport News Shipbuilding. Summer interns work full-time (40 hours a week) for 10 consecutive weeks and are able to gain invaluable experience that prepares them with the skills and knowledge needed to start a rewarding career serving national defense.

“To attract the best we know it is key to offer interns competitive pay, and in select locations provide those we can with housing assistance,” Hughes said. “The more assistance we can provide enables a larger pool of interns we can attract. It’s a win-win.”

HII will start accepting applications for 2026 summer internships this fall. To learn more about internship and career opportunities at HII, visit HII.com/careers.

