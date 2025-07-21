HydroGraph Launches Compounding Partner Program to Expand Graphene-Enhanced Thermoplastics

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HydroGraph Clean Power Inc. (CSE: ‎HG) (OTCQB: HGRAF) (the “Company” or “HydroGraph”) the producer of one of the world’s highest purity graphenes, today announced the launch of its Compounding Partner Program aimed at accelerating the adoption of its high-performance Fractal Graphene™ in thermoplastics. The initiative establishes a qualified network of plastic compounders with demonstrated expertise in processing graphene-enhanced thermoplastic materials, with early partners already piloting new formulations across automotive and packaging sectors. There are no material changes to the Company’s operations or financial condition associated with this announcement.

The program aims to support commercial-scale adoption of HydroGraph’s Fractal Graphene™, a turbostratic graphene material manufactured using the Company’s patented detonation synthesis technology. Participants in the program will undergo a qualification process to ensure adherence to performance, quality, and consistency benchmarks defined by HydroGraph’s technical lab.

“Establishing a select network of certified compounders allows HydroGraph to ensure consistent processing of Fractal Graphene™ at commercial scale,” said Kjirstin Breure, President and CEO of HydroGraph. “This initiative provides end customers with a vetted supply chain for sourcing graphene-enhanced compounds with confidence.”

Qualified partners will receive technical support, knowledge transfer, and business referrals for commercial opportunities. The program is designed for compounders with advanced material capabilities, strong quality control systems, and a track record in innovative product development.

Fractal Graphene™ is characterized by its 99.8% carbon purity and consistent morphology. Its fractal structure enables performance at addition rates 10 to 100 times lower than conventional graphene nanoplatelets, offering potential reductions in material usage, cost, and environmental impact. Unlike traditional forms of graphene, which often require high loadings that may affect processability or material properties, Fractal Graphene™ achieves mechanical and electrical enhancements at ultra-low concentrations. HydroGraph’s production method is designed to operate with low energy and carbon intensity compared to traditional manufacturing approaches.

HydroGraph’s certified compounding partners will support customers across industries seeking lighter, stronger, and more sustainable materials, including automotive, construction, packaging, agriculture, and textiles.

“Through this program, HydroGraph is enabling commercial availability of high-performance thermoplastic compounds that incorporate graphene efficiently and reliably,” added Breure.

According to market analysis, the global polymer nanocomposites sector is forecasted to grow at a CAGR of 17.4%, reaching $36.8 billion by 2032, driven by demand for lightweight and resource-efficient materials.

Plastic compounders interested in joining HydroGraph’s Compounding Partner Program can contact the Company at partners@hydrograph.com to learn more.

About HydroGraph

HydroGraph Clean Power Inc is a leading producer of pristine graphene using an “explosion synthesis” process, which allows for exceptional purity, low energy use and identical batches. The quality, performance and consistency of HydroGraph’s graphene follows the Graphene Council’s Verified Graphene Producer® standards, of which very few graphene producers are able to meet. For more information or to learn about the HydroGraph story, visit: https://hydrograph.com/. For company updates, please follow HydroGraph on LinkedIn and X.

Trademarks: HydroGraph™ and Fractal Graphene™

