Hims & Hers Health, Inc. Securities Fraud Class Action Lawsuit Pending: Contact Wolf Haldenstein Before August 25, 2025 to Discuss Your Rights

NEW YORK, July 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP announces that a securities class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of all investors who purchased or otherwise acquired securities of Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE: HIMS) (“Hims & Hers” or the “Company”) securities between April 29, 2025 and June 23, 2025, inclusive (the “Class Period”).

Investors who purchased or otherwise acquired shares of Hims & Hers should contact the Firm prior to the August 25, 2025 lead plaintiff motion deadline.

PLEASE CLICK HERE TO JOIN THE CASE AND SUBMIT CONTACT INFORMATION

CLASS PERIOD: April 29, 2025 to June 23, 2025

ALLEGATIONS: Hims & Hers is a telehealth company that provides prescription medications, over-the-counter medications, and personal care products. According to the filed complaint, on April 29, 2025, Hims & Hers announced a long-term collaboration with Novo Nordisk A/S, starting with the immediate sale of “a bundled offering of Novo Nordisk’s FDA-approved Wegovy® on the Hims & Hers platform.”

The Hims & Hers class action lawsuit alleges that defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that:

Hims & Hers was engaged in the “deceptive promotion and selling of illegitimate, knockoff versions of Wegovy® that put patient safety at risk”; and



as a result, there was a substantial risk that Hims & Hers’ collaboration with Novo Nordisk would be terminated.





The Hims & Hers lawsuit further alleges that on June 23, 2025, Novo Nordisk issued a press release announcing that it was terminating its partnership with Hims & Hers “based on Hims & Hers deceptive promotion and selling of illegitimate, knockoff versions of Wegovy® that put patient safety at risk.”

On this news, the price of Hims & Hers stock fell $18.26 per share, to close at $45.00 per share, a decline of more than 34%.

DEADLINE: August 25, 2025. Shareholders should contact Wolf Haldenstein as soon as possible

Why Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP ?:

This illustrious firm, founded in 1888, is steadfast in their pursuit of justice for investors who have suffered financial harm due to these misrepresented statements. The law firm brings to the fore over 125 years of legal expertise in securities litigation and has a proven track record of protecting the rights of investors.

We encourage all investors who have been suffered losses or have information that will assist in our investigation, to contact Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP.

Contact:

Firm Website: Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.