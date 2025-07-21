Gainey McKenna & Egleston Announces A Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Neogen Corporation (NEOG)

NEW YORK, July 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gainey McKenna & Egleston announces that a securities class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District Court for the Western District of Michigan on behalf of all persons or entities who purchased or otherwise acquired Neogen Corporation (“Neogen” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: NEOG) securities between January 5, 2023 and June 3, 2025, both dates inclusive (the “Class Period”).

The Complaint alleges that Defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements which led investors to believe that the integration was progressing smoothly when the opposite was true. At the beginning of the Class Period, Defendants touted that the integration process was “off to a great start” and that Neogen “delivered solid core growth in both of our segments and, notably, a level of profitability well ahead of where the company was prior to the acquisition.” In addition, while Neogen admitted that certain “inefficiencies” arose as a result of the integration process, defendants downplayed them assuring investors, “we have our arms around the key issues and are fully committed to resolving them in the near future.” When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

Investors who purchased or otherwise acquired shares of Neogen should contact the Firm prior to the September 16, 2025 lead plaintiff motion deadline. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. If you wish to discuss your rights or interests regarding this class action, please contact Thomas J. McKenna, Esq. or Gregory M. Egleston, Esq. of Gainey McKenna & Egleston at (212) 983-1300, or via e-mail at tjmckenna@gme-law.com or gegleston@gme-law.com .