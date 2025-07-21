Fito Plumbers, Inc. Announces Specialized Sewer Lateral Replacement Services for San Leandro Residents

Livermore, July 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fito Plumbers, Inc. is proud to announce the expansion of its specialized sewer lateral replacement services to residents of San Leandro, California. As one of the few contractors in the region that meets San Leandro's rigorous licensing and insurance requirements, Fito Plumbers is uniquely positioned to serve homeowners facing complex sewer infrastructure challenges.

San Leandro's commitment to quality infrastructure maintenance has created stringent contractor requirements that many plumbing companies cannot meet. The city requires contractors to carry $6 million in insurance coverage – three times the $2 million requirement of most neighboring municipalities. This high bar has left many San Leandro residents with limited options for essential sewer lateral work.

"We recognized that San Leandro homeowners were underserved in this critical area," said Rosy Lopez, GM at Fito Plumbers, Inc. "Our company already maintained the high insurance coverage and specialized expertise required by the city, so expanding our services to San Leandro was a natural fit."

Fito Plumbers offers three specialized service categories designed to address the full spectrum of residential sewer infrastructure needs:

Main Sewer Lateral Replacement - This comprehensive service replaces the entire sewer lateral from the property to the city main sewer connection. Using advanced trenchless technology, the process involves strategic excavation at two key points: a shallow 2-foot excavation near the home's foundation and a deeper 5-foot excavation at the street connection. The company handles all aspects of the project, including required lane closures, traffic control, asphalt cutting, and proper backfilling with appropriate materials. A new two-way clean-out is installed to ensure long-term maintenance accessibility.

Crawlspace Drain Modernization - Recognizing that many San Leandro homes contain aging cast iron drainpipes, Fito Plumbers specializes in comprehensive crawlspace drain replacement. The service involves replacing deteriorated cast iron with modern ABS piping in various sizes (4", 3", 2", and 1½"), properly hung and strapped for optimal performance. All existing drain connections – including downstairs bathrooms, kitchens, laundry stations, and upstairs bathroom stacks – are seamlessly integrated into the new system.

Lower Lateral Replacement - For properties requiring targeted repairs, the company offers lower lateral replacement services focusing on the portion from the property line to the city main connection. This service utilizes the same trenchless technology and professional standards as full replacements but addresses specific problem areas more efficiently.

All Fito Plumbers' sewer lateral projects utilize trenchless technology, minimizing disruption to landscaping and hardscaping while ensuring superior installation quality. The company takes full responsibility for compliance with San Leandro's municipal requirements, including proper permitting, traffic control, and restoration of all affected surfaces to original condition.

"Our commitment goes beyond just meeting San Leandro's requirements," added Rosy Lopez. "We're dedicated to providing residents with long-lasting solutions that protect their property values and ensure reliable sewer service for years to come."

The expansion into San Leandro represents Fito Plumbers' commitment to serving markets where homeowners have historically had limited contractor options. By maintaining the high insurance coverage and specialized expertise required by the city, the company is able to provide competitive pricing and reliable service in a market where many contractors cannot operate.

San Leandro residents can expect the same high-quality service and attention to detail that has made Fito Plumbers a trusted name in residential plumbing throughout the region.

Fito Plumbers, Inc.

Rosy Lopez

(510) 586-0212

fitoplumbers@gmail.com

5210 Doolan Rd, Livermore, CA 94551