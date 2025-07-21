XRP rises to $3.7, DRML Miner launches new XRP mining contract, holders can expect daily income



New York City, NY, July 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DRML Miner, a global AI-driven cryptocurrency mining platform, has officially launched XRP cloud mining contracts, aiming to provide users with stable daily returns without any technical setup. The recent settlement between Ripple and the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and the payment of $125 million has strengthened investor confidence in XRP. With the legal situation becoming clearer, DRML Miner has become an important entry point for investors who want to catch XRP's recovery and its potential rise above the $5 mark.

This new momentum has attracted investor attention to DRML Miner, an AI-powered XRP cloud mining platform that is quickly becoming the go-to portal for those looking to profit from the coin’s next potential bull run.



XRP Heading Towards $5: What Does It Mean for Investors?

DRML Miner Chief Analyst Says Resolving Regulatory Ambiguity Raises the Chances of US Approval of XRP ETF to 95%, Which Could Initiate a Massive Inflow of Institutional Capital.

For existing XRP holders and new investors, DRML Miner offers a low-barrier, high-efficiency way to access this growth potential. Its AI-optimized XRP mining contracts enable users to earn stable daily returns without any mining hardware or technical expertise.



Why DRML Miner 's XRP mining model is expected to lead the industry in 2025?

Unlike traditional proof-of-work (PoW) mining systems, XRP uses a consensus protocol, which makes direct mining infeasible. DRML Miner addresses this challenge by providing a next-generation cloud mining solution that combines the flexibility of smart contracts, high-yield algorithms, and accessibility for all users.

Its AI-driven yield engine intelligently reallocates computing resources in real time to optimize daily returns from XRP cloud mining. In just one week, DRML Miner's XRP mining contract sales increased by 378%, and users flocked to its flexible and highly liquid yield solution.



Key features of DRML Miner XRP cloud mining contracts:

- No hardware required: accessible to all users; no equipment or setup required.

- Daily returns: earn steady profits based on the contract you choose.

- Secure asset custody: enterprise-grade protection for all user funds.

- Flexible terms: contract values range from $10 to $100,000, with terms from 1 to 55 days.



Flexible XRP Mining Plans Now Available:

Following the success of its BTC mining product, DRML Miner now offers over 10 cloud mining plans focused on XRP. With a 378% weekly sales growth rate, users can choose the right plan for their budget and strategy. All plans guarantee a full return of principal at maturity, making them a low-risk entry point for both new and experienced cryptocurrency investors.

Sample plans include:

$10 contract – 1 day – earn $0.60 per day

$100 contract – 2 days – earn $3.50 per day

$500 contract – 5 days – earn $6.50 per day

$5,000 contract – 30 days – earn $77.50 per day

$8,000 contract – 40 days – earn $132 per day

$10,000 contract – 45 days – earn $175 per day

$50,000 contract – 50 days – earn $975 per day

These rewards are based on real-time performance data from over 7.2 million users worldwide and are powered by DRML Miner’s efficient infrastructure and AI-optimized engine.

Why is DRML Miner XRP mining ideal for beginners and experts alike?

- No hardware required: mine XRP instantly with DRML Miner’s enterprise-grade infrastructure

- Zero maintenance costs: no electricity, no technical fees - Pure profit potential

- Instant withdrawals: easily withdraw your daily earnings at any time

- $10 Welcome Bonus: new users receive $10 in XRP upon registration

With an entry point as low as $100, users can gain access to XRP mining and enjoy predictable short-term returns - without being directly exposed to market fluctuations.

How to start mining XRP in minutes?

1. Register – Create an account and claim your $10 bonus , plus daily login rewards

2. Choose a plan – Select a contract that matches your investment strategy (1 to 55 days)

3. Start mining – Let DRML Miner’s AI engine do the work while you earn daily passive income



About DRML Miner:

Founded in 2018, DRML Miner is a global leader in AI-driven cloud mining, serving over 7.2 million users in 190 countries. The platform supports secure, fully remote mining of XRP, BTC, ETH, LTC, DOGE, and SOL, offering one of the most convenient and profitable ways to passively earn cryptocurrencies.

With XRP approaching the $5 mark, DRML Miner’s XRP mining ecosystem offers one of the most practical and rewarding ways to participate in the token’s next phase of growth.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this press release is not a solicitation for investment, nor is it intended as investment advice, financial advice, or trading advice. Cryptocurrency mining and staking involve risk. There is potential for loss of funds. You should practice due diligence, including consultation with a professional financial advisor, before investing in or trading cryptocurrency and securities.

