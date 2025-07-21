Raymond James Welcomes Experienced Financial Advisor Managing $750 Million in Georgia

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., July 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Raymond James recently welcomed financial advisor Robert Chanin to Raymond James & Associates (RJA) – the firm’s employee advisor channel – according to Gregg Stupinski, South Atlantic regional director for RJA.

Based in Macon, Georgia, Chanin provides clients with comprehensive wealth management, specializing in high-net-worth clients. He arrives from Stifel, where he previously managed approximately $750 million in client assets.

“At this point in my career, aligning with Raymond James allows me to deliver a broader suite of capabilities to meet the increasingly complex needs of my high-net-worth clients,” said Chanin. “The firm’s extensive resources and planning infrastructure enhance my ability to provide the white glove service my clients expect.”

Chanin began his career in 1979, bringing over 45 years of industry experience to his role as managing director. His experience is backed by a bachelor’s degree in business administration from the University of Georgia.

“Robert’s decision to join Raymond James reflects the firm’s continued appeal to seasoned advisors seeking the freedom to serve their clients on their own terms, without compromising on resources or support,” said Stupinski. “His dedication to personalized wealth management aligns perfectly with our client-first culture, and we are proud to welcome him to our Macon branch.”

About Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates, Inc. (RJA), member New York Stock Exchange/SIPC, is an industry leader in financial planning and wealth management services for individuals, high-net-worth families, corporations and municipalities. RJA is a wholly owned subsidiary of Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE-RJF), one of the nation's premier diversified financial services companies with advisors throughout the United States, Canada and overseas. Total client assets are approximately $1.58 trillion as of May 31, 2025. Additional information is available at raymondjames.com.