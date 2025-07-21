Rivkin Radler and Liberty Partners Group Announce Strategic Affiliation

Uniondale, NY, July 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rivkin Radler and Liberty Partners Group have entered into a strategic affiliation to enhance the services available to their respective clients.

Combining Rivkin Radler’s substantial and growing Health Services practice with Liberty Partners Group’s deep ties and experience at both the federal and state levels of government, the affiliation will benefit both firms’ clients by offering them an outstanding team of attorneys and effective government engagement.

Based in Washington, D.C., Liberty Partners Group is a leading government relations firm with nearly 20 years of success delivering strategic government relations and public affairs counsel to major corporations, industry associations, and non-profit organizations with interests before the White House, Senate, House of Representatives, Federal Agencies, and States. Liberty Partners’ bipartisan team includes former Senators Connie Mack (R-FL) and Debbie Stabenow (D-MI) among its seasoned lobbyists and former members of Congress.

“Now, more than ever, it is important for our clients to gain frontline access to the numerous agencies and congressional committees implementing and enforcing the significant federal changes that impact our healthcare system,” said Evan Krinick, Rivkin Radler’s managing partner. He added, “We explored different options and concluded that partnering with Liberty Partners, a high-quality and well-respected bipartisan firm, would best serve our clients’ needs.”

“We are excited to have this strategic relationship with Rivkin Radler and look forward to bringing additional value to their clients,” said Andrew Woods, Liberty Partners’ founder and chairman. He added, “Liberty Partners has had a longstanding relationship with Norton Travis, one of the senior members of Rivkin’s healthcare group, and we are honored to be working with him and Rivkin Radler’s healthcare attorneys.”

“Andrew and his team have achieved extraordinary successes for their clients. Over the past two decades, I have worked with them on numerous projects where their extensive relationships with members of Congress, HHS, CMS, and other federal agencies have provided invaluable assistance,” said Norton Travis, of counsel to Rivkin Radler’s healthcare group. “I’m confident that this relationship will provide significant support for our clients who are impacted by volatility in the healthcare industry and beyond,” he added.

Benjamin Malerba, co-chair of Rivkin Radler’s Healthcare Group, remarked, “We are excited to announce that, to kick off our affiliation with Liberty Partners, former Senator Debbie Stabenow, who until last year served as the senior senator from Michigan and as a member of the powerful Senate Finance Committee, will be the keynote speaker at our upcoming Health Law Forum in New York City on October 16th. We will also have a panel discussion featuring members of Liberty Partners Group, including Senator Stabenow and Andrew Woods, who will share their insights on the ever-changing federal healthcare landscape.”