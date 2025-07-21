1st Security Bank Announces the Promotion of May-Ling Sowell, effective July 1, 2025

MOUNTLAKE TERRACE, Wash., July 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FS Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: FSBW), the holding company for 1st Security Bank of Washington (“1st Security” or “Bank”) announced the promotion of May-Ling Sowell to the position of Chief Compliance Officer, SVP.





May-Ling became 1st Security Bank’s Compliance Officer in November 2006 after previously working for the Bank as a private consultant. Her career in banking spans over three decades and in 2012 she obtained her Certified Regulatory Compliance Manager designation.

Prior to joining the Bank, she held similar positions with several local community banks and spent two years operating her own consulting business. In her new role, May-Ling is responsible for and leads a team of employees who support the Bank’s regulatory compliance system, security, and internal compliance training.

When not at her desk, you’ll find May-Ling reading a mystery novel or camping with her family. She also enjoys spending lots of time with her grandchildren.

