Skillful Application of Fundamental Principles Yields Standout Results: TrustCo Announces Net Income Up 19.8%; Net Interest Income up 10.5%

Executive Snapshot:

  • Bank-wide financial results:
    • Key metrics for the second quarter 2025:
      • Net income of $15.0 million, or $0.79 diluted earnings per share, increased 19.8% compared to $12.6 million, or $0.66 diluted earnings per share for the second quarter 2024
      • Net interest income of $41.7 million, up 10.5% from $37.8 million for the second quarter 2024
      • Net interest margin of 2.71%, up 18 basis points from 2.53% in second quarter of 2024
      • Average loans were up $115.6 million for the second quarter 2025 compared to the second quarter 2024
      • Average deposits were up $173.4 million for the second quarter 2025 compared to the second quarter 2024

  • Capital position and key ratios:
    • Consolidated equity to assets increased to 10.91% as of June 30, 2025 from 10.73% as of June 30, 2024
    • Book value per share as of June 30, 2025 was $36.75, up from $34.46 as of June 30, 2024
    • 169 thousand shares of TrustCo common stock were purchased under the stock repurchase program during the second quarter 2025
  • Trustco Financial Services and Wealth Management income:
    • Fees increased to $1.8 million, or by 13.0%, compared to second quarter 2024
    • Assets under management increased to $1.19 billion, or by 8.2%, compared to second quarter 2024

GLENVILLE, N.Y., July 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TrustCo Bank Corp NY (TrustCo, NASDAQ: TRST) today announced strong financial results for the second quarter of 2025 underscored by rising net interest income, continued margin expansion, and accelerated loan growth across key portfolios. Net interest income increased 10.5% year over year to $41.7 million, driven by the ongoing repricing of the loan portfolio at higher yields and disciplined management of deposit costs, which remained well-controlled despite sustained competitive pressures. Net interest margin expanded to 2.71% from 2.53% in the prior year period, reflecting improved asset yields and prudent deposit pricing strategies. This resulted in second quarter 2025 net income of $15.0 million or $0.79 diluted earnings per share, compared to net income of $12.6 million or $0.66 diluted earnings per share for the second quarter 2024. Loan growth gained momentum during the quarter, with total average loans increasing $115.6 million or 2.3% for the second quarter 2025 over the same period in 2024. This growth signals increasing borrower confidence and supports the Bank’s strategic focus on high quality relationship lending.        

Overview

Chairman, President, and CEO, Robert J. McCormick said “Part of our long-term strategy is having the right mix of products available so that we can sell the right thing, to the right customer, at the right time. It is our ability to do this with agility and skill that has produced the standout results announced today. We saw double digit growth in our return metrics year over year, as return on average assets improved 17%, and return on average equity grew 12.5%. Our margin improved 7% year over year, in tandem with a 12% year over year improvement in adjusted efficiency ratio. Our ability to sell home equity products at a time of high market demand for the flexibility they offer has been key to this success. Home equity credit lines are up 18% year over year. Likewise, we strategically grew commercial loans 11% year over year – which we have done without exposure to risky multi-family loans or other industry-specific concentrations. We lowered non-performing loans to total loans by 7% year over year, and booked a second consecutive quarter of net recoveries. These exceptional results in the first half of 2025 provide a foundation for positive momentum moving into 2026.”

Details

As the year continues to progress, we are seeing increased opportunities to deploy our resources effectively. Some efforts include loan originations, targeted investments in technology and digital banking infrastructure, and strategic growth in key markets. Average loans were up $115.6 million, or 2.3%, in the second quarter 2025 over the same period in 2024. Average residential loans and HECLs, our primary lending focus, were up $27.9 million, or 0.6%, and $64.7 million, or 17.8%, respectively, in the second quarter 2025 over the same period in 2024. Average commercial loans also increased $25.8 million, or 9.2%, in the second quarter 2025 over the same period in 2024. We believe that this upward trend reflects improving economic confidence among borrowers, strong credit quality, and the Bank’s focus on relationship lending. The sustained growth in the loan portfolio will likely enhance net interest income in the quarters ahead. Average deposits were up $173.4 million, or 3.3%, for the second quarter 2025 over the same period in 2024, primarily as a result of an increase in time deposits, interest bearing checking accounts, and demand deposits. The Bank’s continued emphasis on relationship banking, combined with competitive product offerings and digital capabilities, has contributed to a stable deposit base that supports ongoing loan growth and expansion.

During the second quarter of 2025, we remained committed to returning value to shareholders through a disciplined share repurchase program, which reflects our confidence in the long-term strength of the franchise and our focus on capital optimization. TrustCo purchased 169 thousand, or 0.9%, of total shares outstanding of TrustCo common stock under the previously announced stock repurchase program during the second quarter of 2025. Our approach ensures every dollar of capital is working to generate solid returns, strengthen customer relationships, and enhance shareholder value. As of June 30, 2025, our equity to asset ratio was 10.91%, compared to 10.73% as of June 30, 2024. Book value per share as of June 30, 2025 was $36.75, up 6.6% compared to $34.46 a year earlier.

Net interest income was $41.7 million for the second quarter 2025, an increase of $4.0 million, or 10.5%, compared to the second quarter of 2024, driven by loan growth at higher interest rates, increase in interest on federal funds sold and other short-term investments, and less interest expense on deposit products, partially offset by lower investment interest income. The net interest margin for the second quarter 2025 was 2.71%, up 18 basis points from 2.53% in the second quarter of 2024. The yield on interest earnings assets increased to 4.19% in the second quarter of 2025, up 13 basis points from 4.06% in the second quarter of 2024. The cost of interest bearing liabilities decreased to 1.91% in the second quarter 2025, down from 1.97% in the second quarter 2024. The Bank is well positioned to continue delivering strong net interest income performance even as the Federal Reserve signals a potential easing cycle in the months ahead. Our balance sheet is built for resilience and flexibility, with a favorable asset mix and a stable deposit base that we believe positions us to thrive across interest rate environments. In addition to new loan originations, we are seeing ongoing opportunities to reprice portions of our existing loan book as higher-rate loans replace paydowns and early payoffs, helping us maintain attractive yields. With loan demand accelerating and funding costs stabilizing, we believe there is meaningful upside to net interest income in the coming quarters. Our proactive asset-liability management strategy gives us confidence in sustaining margin strength and driving consistent profitable growth.

Non-interest income, net of net gains on equity securities, increased to $4.9 million as compared to $4.3 million for the second quarter of 2024. This increase was primarily attributable to wealth management and financial services fees, which increased by 13.0% to $1.8 million, driven by strong client demand and higher assets under management. These revenues represent 37.5% of non-interest income for the second quarter of 2025. The majority of this fee income is recurring, supported by long-term advisory relationships and a growing base of managed assets. Non-interest expense increased $236 thousand over the second quarter of 2024.

Asset quality remains strong and has been consistent over the past twelve months. The Company recorded a provision for credit losses on loans of $650 thousand in the second quarter of 2025. The ratio of allowance for credit losses on loans to total loans was 0.99% as of both June 30, 2025 and 2024. The allowance for credit losses on loans was $51.3 million as of June 30, 2025, compared to $49.8 million as of June 30, 2024. Nonperforming loans (NPLs) were $17.9 million as of June 30, 2025, compared to $19.2 million as of June 30, 2024. NPLs were 0.35% and 0.38% of total loans as of June 30, 2025 and 2024, respectively. The coverage ratio, or allowance for credit losses on loans to NPLs, was 286.2% as of June 30, 2025, compared to 259.4% as of June 30, 2024. Nonperforming assets (NPAs) were $19.0 million as of June 30, 2025, compared to $21.5 million as of June 30, 2024.  

About TrustCo Bank Corp NY

TrustCo Bank Corp NY is a $6.3 billion savings and loan holding company and through its subsidiary, Trustco Bank, operated 136 offices in New York, New Jersey, Vermont, Massachusetts, and Florida as of June 30, 2025.

In addition, the Bank’s Wealth Management Department offers a full range of investment services, retirement planning and trust and estate administration services. The common shares of TrustCo are traded on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the symbol TRST.

Forward-Looking Statements

All statements in this news release and the related earnings call that are not historical are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "goal," "seek," "believe," "project," "estimate," "expect," "strategy," "future," "likely," "may," "should," "will" and similar references to future development, results or periods. Examples of forward-looking statements include, among others, statements we make regarding our expectations for our future performance, including our expectations regarding the impact of our loan portfolio’s growth, loan demand and funding cost on net interest income, and the anticipated effects of our capital management strategy, including our stock repurchase program. Forward-looking statements are based on management’s current expectations as well as certain assumptions and estimates made by, and information available to, management at the time the statements are made. Such forward-looking statements are subject to factors and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially for TrustCo from the views, beliefs and projections expressed in such statements, and many of the risks and uncertainties are heightened by or may, in the future, be heightened by volatility in financial markets and macroeconomic or geopolitical concerns related to inflation, changes in United States and foreign trade policy, continued elevated interest rates and ongoing armed conflicts (including the Russia/Ukraine conflict and the conflict in Israel and surrounding areas). TrustCo wishes to caution readers not to place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. The following important factors, among others, in some cases have affected and in the future could affect TrustCo’s actual results and could cause TrustCo’s actual financial performance to differ materially from that expressed in any forward-looking statement: future changes in interest rates; external economic factors, such as changes in monetary policy, ongoing inflationary pressures and continued elevated prices; exposure to credit risk in our lending activities; the risk of weakness in residential real estate markets; our increasing commercial loan portfolio; the sufficiency of our allowance for credit losses on loans to cover actual loan losses; our ability to meet the cash flow requirements of our depositors or borrowers or meet our operating cash needs to fund corporate expansion and other activities; claims and litigation pertaining to fiduciary responsibility and lender liability; the enforcement of federal cannabis laws and regulations and its impact on our ability to provide services in the cannabis industry; our dependency upon the services of the management team; our disclosure controls and procedures’ ability to prevent or detect errors or acts of fraud; the adequacy of our business continuity and disaster recovery plans; the effectiveness of our risk management framework; the impact of any expansion by us into new lines of business or new products and services; an increase in the prevalence of fraud and other financial crimes; the impact of severe weather events and climate change on us and the communities we serve, including societal responses to climate change; environmental, social and governance risks, as well as diversity, equity, and inclusion-related risks, and their impact on our reputation and relationships; the chance of a prolonged economic downturn, especially one affecting our geographic market area; instability in global economic conditions and geopolitical matters, as well as volatility in financial markets; the soundness of other financial institutions; U.S. government shutdowns, credit rating downgrades, or failure to increase the debt ceiling; fluctuations in the trust wealth management fees we receive as a result of investment performance; the impact of regulatory capital rules on our growth; changes in laws and regulations, including changes in cybersecurity or privacy regulations; restrictions on data collection and use; our compliance with the USA PATRIOT Act, Bank Secrecy Act, and other laws and regulations that could result in material fines or sanctions; changes in tax laws; limitations on our ability to pay dividends; TrustCo Realty Corp.’s ability to qualify as a real estate investment trust; changes in accounting standards; competition within our market areas; consumers and businesses’ use of non-banks to complete financial transactions; our reliance on third-party service providers; the impact of data breaches and cyber-attacks; the development and use of artificial intelligence; the impact of a failure in or breach of our operational or security systems or infrastructure, or those of third parties; the impact of an unauthorized disclosure of sensitive or confidential client or customer information; the impact of interruptions in the effective operation of our computer systems; the impact of anti-takeover provisions in our organizational documents; the impact of the manner in which we allocate capital; and other risks and uncertainties set forth in our public filings made with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), including our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024, our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2025, and our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarterly period ended June 30, 2025 to be filed with the SEC. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release represent TrustCo management’s judgment as of the date of this news release. TrustCo disclaims, however, any intent or obligation to update forward-looking statements, either as a result of future developments, new information or otherwise, except as may be required by law.


TRUSTCO BANK CORP NY
GLENVILLE, NY
 
FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
 
(dollars in thousands, except per share data)
(Unaudited)
 Three months ended
 6/30/2025
 3/31/2025
 6/30/2024
Summary of operations     
Net interest income$41,746  $40,373  $37,788 
Provision for credit losses 650   300   500 
Net gains on equity securities -   -   1,360 
Noninterest income, excluding net gains on equity securities 4,852   4,974   4,291 
Noninterest expense 26,223   26,329   26,459 
Net income 15,039   14,275   12,551 
      
Per share     
Net income per share:     
- Basic$0.79  $0.75  $0.66 
- Diluted 0.79   0.75   0.66 
Cash dividends 0.36   0.36   0.36 
Book value at period end 36.75   36.16   34.46 
Market price at period end 33.42   30.48   28.77 
      
At period end     
Full time equivalent employees 733   740   753 
Full service banking offices 136   136   138 
      
Performance ratios     
Return on average assets 0.96%  0.93%  0.82%
Return on average equity 8.73   8.49   7.76 
Efficiency ratio (GAAP) 56.27   58.06   60.91 
Adjusted Efficiency ratio (1) 55.15   58.00   62.84 
Net interest spread 2.28   2.21   2.09 
Net interest margin 2.71   2.64   2.53 
Dividend payout ratio 45.27   47.97   54.57 
      
Capital ratios at period end     
Consolidated equity to assets 10.91%  10.85%  10.73%
Consolidated tangible equity to tangible assets (1) 10.91%  10.84%  10.72%
      
Asset quality analysis at period end     
Nonperforming loans to total loans 0.35%  0.37%  0.38%
Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.30   0.33   0.35 
Allowance for credit losses on loans to total loans 0.99   0.99   0.99 
Coverage ratio (2) 2.9x   2.7x   2.6x 
      
      
(1) Non-GAAP Financial Measure, see Non-GAAP Financial Measures Reconciliation.
(2) Calculated as allowance for credit losses on loans divided by total nonperforming loans.     



FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS, Continued   
 
(dollars in thousands, except per share data)   
(Unaudited)   
 Six Months Ended
 06/30/25
 06/30/24
Summary of operations   
Net interest income$82,119   74,366 
Provision for credit losses 950   1,100 
Net gains on equity securities -   1,360 
Noninterest income, excluding net gains on equity securities 9,826   9,134 
Noninterest expense 52,552   51,362 
Net income 29,314   24,677 
    
Per share   
Net income per share:   
- Basic$1.54   1.30 
- Diluted 1.54   1.30 
Cash dividends 0.72   0.72 
Book value at period end 36.75   34.46 
Market price at period end 33.42   28.77 
    
Performance ratios   
Return on average assets 0.94%  0.81 
Return on average equity 8.61   7.65 
Efficiency ratio (GAAP) 57.16   60.53 
Adjusted Efficiency ratio (1) 56.56   61.40 
Net interest spread 2.24   2.05 
Net interest margin 2.68   2.48 
Dividend payout ratio 46.58   55.51 
    
(1) Non-GAAP Financial Measure, see Non-GAAP Financial Measures Reconciliation.   



CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
          
(dollars in thousands, except per share data)         
(Unaudited)         
 Three months ended
 6/30/2025 3/31/2025 12/31/2024 9/30/2024  6/30/2024 
Interest and dividend income:         
Interest and fees on loans$54,557  $53,450  $53,024  $52,112  $50,660 
Interest and dividends on securities available for sale:         
U. S. government sponsored enterprises 614   596   680   718   909 
State and political subdivisions -   -   -   -   1 
Mortgage-backed securities and collateralized mortgage         
obligations - residential 1,613   1,483   1,418   1,397   1,451 
Corporate bonds 210   260   358   361   362 
Small Business Administration - guaranteed         
participation securities 75   81   84   90   94 
Other securities 8   7   6   2   2 
Total interest and dividends on securities available for sale 2,520   2,427   2,546   2,568   2,819 
          
Interest on held to maturity securities:         
obligations - residential 54   57   59   62   65 
Total interest on held to maturity securities 54   57   59   62   65 
          
Federal Home Loan Bank stock 129   151   152   153   147 
          
Interest on federal funds sold and other short-term investments 7,212   6,732   6,128   6,174   6,894 
Total interest income 64,472   62,817   61,909   61,069   60,585 
          
Interest expense:         
Interest on deposits:         
Interest-bearing checking 536   558   397   311   288 
Savings 733   734   719   770   675 
Money market deposit accounts 2,086   1,989   2,024   2,154   2,228 
Time deposits 19,195   18,983   19,680   18,969   19,400 
Interest on short-term borrowings 176   180   187   194   206 
Total interest expense 22,726   22,444   23,007   22,398   22,797 
          
Net interest income 41,746   40,373   38,902   38,671   37,788 
          
Less: Provision for credit losses 650   300   400   500   500 
Net interest income after provision for credit losses 41,096   40,073   38,502   38,171   37,288 
          
Noninterest income:         
Trustco Financial Services income 1,818   2,120   1,778   2,044   1,609 
Fees for services to customers 2,266   2,645   2,226   2,482   2,399 
Net gains on equity securities -   -   -   23   1,360 
Other 768   209   405   382   283 
Total noninterest income 4,852   4,974   4,409   4,931   5,651 
          
Noninterest expenses:         
Salaries and employee benefits 11,876   11,894   12,068   12,134   12,520 
Net occupancy expense 4,518   4,554   4,563   4,271   4,375 
Equipment expense 1,918   1,944   2,404   1,757   1,990 
Professional services 1,886   1,726   1,782   1,863   1,570 
Outsourced services 2,460   2,700   3,051   2,551   2,755 
Advertising expense 304   361   590   339   466 
FDIC and other insurance 1,136   1,188   1,113   1,112   797 
Other real estate expense, net 522   28   476   204   16 
Other 1,603   1,934   2,118   1,969   1,970 
Total noninterest expenses 26,223   26,329   28,165   26,200   26,459 
          
Income before taxes 19,725   18,718   14,746   16,902   16,480 
Income taxes 4,686   4,443   3,465   4,027   3,929 
          
Net income$15,039  $14,275  $11,281  $12,875  $12,551 
          
Net income per common share:         
- Basic$0.79  $0.75  $0.59  $0.68  $0.66 
          
- Diluted 0.79   0.75   0.59   0.68   0.66 
          
Average basic shares (in thousands) 18,965   19,020   19,015   19,010   19,022 
Average diluted shares (in thousands) 18,994   19,044   19,045   19,036   19,033 






CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME, Continued
 
(dollars in thousands, except per share data)
(Unaudited)
 Six Months Ended
 06/30/25 06/30/24
Interest and dividend income:   
Interest and fees on loans$108,007   100,464 
Interest and dividends on securities available for sale:   
U. S. government sponsored enterprises 1,210   1,815 
State and political subdivisions -   1 
Mortgage-backed securities and collateralized mortgage   
obligations - residential 3,096   2,945 
Corporate bonds 470   838 
Small Business Administration - guaranteed   
participation securities 156   194 
Other securities 15   5 
Total interest and dividends on securities available for sale 4,947   5,798 
    
Interest on held to maturity securities:   
Mortgage-backed securities-residential 111   133 
Total interest on held to maturity securities 111   133 
    
Federal Home Loan Bank stock 280   299 
    
Interest on federal funds sold and other short-term investments 13,944   13,644 
Total interest income 127,289   120,338 
    
Interest expense:   
Interest on deposits:   
Interest-bearing checking 1,094   528 
Savings 1,467   1,387 
Money market deposit accounts 4,075   4,570 
Time deposits 38,178   39,077 
Interest on short-term borrowings 356   410 
Total interest expense 45,170   45,972 
    
Net interest income 82,119   74,366 
    
Less: Provision for credit losses 950   1,100 
Net interest income after provision for credit losses 81,169   73,266 
    
Noninterest income:   
Trustco Financial Services income 3,938   3,425 
Fees for services to customers 4,911   5,144 
Net gains on equity securities -   1,360 
Other 977   565 
Total noninterest income 9,826   10,494 
    
Noninterest expenses:   
Salaries and employee benefits 23,770   23,947 
Net occupancy expense 9,072   8,986 
Equipment expense 3,862   3,728 
Professional services 3,612   3,030 
Outsourced services 5,160   5,256 
Advertising expense 665   874 
FDIC and other insurance 2,324   1,891 
Other real estate expense, net 550   90 
Other 3,537   3,560 
Total noninterest expenses 52,552   51,362 
    
Income before taxes 38,443   32,398 
Income taxes 9,129   7,721 
    
Net income$29,314   24,677 
    
Net income per common share:   
- Basic$1.54   1.30 
    
- Diluted 1.54   1.30 
    
Average basic shares (in thousands) 18,992   19,023 
Average diluted shares (in thousands) 19,019   19,033 





CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION
 
(dollars in thousands)
(Unaudited)
 6/30/2025
 3/31/2025
 12/31/2024
 9/30/2024
 6/30/2024
ASSETS:         
          
Cash and due from banks$45,218  $48,782  $47,364  $49,659  $42,193 
Federal funds sold and other short term investments 668,373   707,355   594,448   473,306   493,920 
Total cash and cash equivalents 713,591   756,137   641,812   522,965   536,113 
          
Securities available for sale:         
U. S. government sponsored enterprises 71,241   65,942   85,617   90,588   106,796 
States and political subdivisions 18   18   18   26   26 
Mortgage-backed securities and collateralized mortgage         
obligations - residential 221,721   219,333   213,128   222,841   218,311 
Small Business Administration - guaranteed         
participation securities 12,945   13,683   14,141   15,171   15,592 
Corporate bonds 29,943   24,779   44,581   54,327   53,764 
Other securities 698   698   700   701   688 
Total securities available for sale 336,566   324,453   358,185   383,654   395,177 
          
Held to maturity securities:         
Mortgage-backed securities and collateralized mortgage         
obligations-residential 4,836   5,090   5,365   5,636   5,921 
Total held to maturity securities 4,836   5,090   5,365   5,636   5,921 
          
Federal Reserve Bank and Federal Home Loan Bank stock 6,601   6,507   6,507   6,507   6,507 
          
Loans:         
Commercial 314,273   302,753   286,857   280,261   282,441 
Residential mortgage loans 4,394,317   4,380,561   4,388,302   4,382,674   4,370,640 
Home equity line of credit 435,433   419,806   409,261   393,418   370,063 
Installment loans 12,678   13,017   13,638   14,503   15,168 
Loans, net of deferred net costs 5,156,701   5,116,137   5,098,058   5,070,856   5,038,312 
          
Less: Allowance for credit losses on loans 51,265   50,606   50,248   49,950   49,772 
Net loans 5,105,436   5,065,531   5,047,810   5,020,906   4,988,540 
          
Bank premises and equipment, net 38,129   37,178   33,782   33,324   33,466 
Operating lease right-of-use assets 36,322   34,968   36,627   37,958   38,376 
Other assets 106,894   108,681   108,656   98,730   102,544 
          
Total assets$6,348,375  $6,338,545  $6,238,744$6,109,680  $6,106,644 
          
LIABILITIES:         
Deposits:         
Demand$784,351  $793,306  $762,101  $753,878  $745,227 
Interest-bearing checking 1,045,043   1,067,948   1,027,540   988,527   1,029,606 
Savings accounts 1,082,489   1,094,968   1,086,534   1,092,038   1,144,427 
Money market deposit accounts 467,087   478,872   465,049   477,113   517,445 
Time deposits 2,111,344   2,061,576   2,049,759   1,952,635   1,840,262 
Total deposits 5,490,314   5,496,670   5,390,983   5,264,191   5,276,967 
          
Short-term borrowings 82,370   82,275   84,781   91,450   89,720 
Operating lease liabilities 39,350   38,324   40,159   41,469   42,026 
Accrued expenses and other liabilities 43,536   33,468   46,478   43,549   42,763 
          
Total liabilities 5,655,570   5,650,737   5,562,401   5,440,659   5,451,476 
          
SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY:         
Capital stock 20,097   20,097   20,097   20,058   20,058 
Surplus 259,490   259,182   258,874   257,644   257,490 
Undivided profits 462,158   453,931   446,503   442,079   436,048 
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax 1,663   (132)  (3,861)  (6,600)  (14,268)
Treasury stock at cost (50,603)  (45,270)  (45,270)  (44,160)  (44,160)
          
Total shareholders' equity 692,805   687,808   676,343   669,021   655,168 
          
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity$6,348,375  $6,338,545  $6,238,744$6,109,680  $6,106,644 
          
Outstanding shares (in thousands) 18,851   19,020   19,020   19,010   19,010 



NONPERFORMING ASSETS
      
(dollars in thousands)
(Unaudited)
 6/30/2025
 3/31/2025
 12/31/2024
 9/30/2024
 6/30/2024
Nonperforming Assets                   
                    
New York and other states*                   
Loans in nonaccrual status:                   
Commercial$684  $688  $343  $466  $741 
Real estate mortgage - 1 to 4 family 14,048   14,795   14,671   15,320   14,992 
Installment 34   139   108   163   131 
Total nonperforming loans 14,766   15,622   15,122   15,949   15,864 
Other real estate owned 1,136   2,107   2,175   2,503   2,334 
Total nonperforming assets$15,902  $17,729  $17,297  $18,452  $18,198 
      
Florida     
Loans in nonaccrual status:     
Commercial$-  $-  $-  $314  $314 
Real estate mortgage - 1 to 4 family 3,132   3,135   3,656   3,176   2,985 
Installment 12   3   22   5   22 
Total nonperforming loans 3,144   3,138   3,678   3,495   3,321 
Other real estate owned -   -   -   -   - 
Total nonperforming assets$3,144  $3,138  $3,678  $3,495  $3,321 
      
Total     
Loans in nonaccrual status:     
Commercial$684  $688  $343  $780  $1,055 
Real estate mortgage - 1 to 4 family 17,180   17,930   18,327   18,496   17,977 
Installment 46   142   130   168   153 
Total nonperforming loans 17,910   18,760   18,800   19,444   19,185 
Other real estate owned 1,136   2,107   2,175   2,503   2,334 
Total nonperforming assets$19,046  $20,867  $20,975  $21,947  $21,519 
      
      
Quarterly Net (Recoveries) Chargeoffs     
      
New York and other states*     
Commercial$-  $(3) $62  $65  $- 
Real estate mortgage - 1 to 4 family (121)  41   (316)  104   (74)
Installment 18   4   41   11   (2)
Total net chargeoffs (recoveries)$(103) $42  $(213) $180  $(76)
      
Florida     
Commercial$-  $(315) $314  $-  $- 
Real estate mortgage - 1 to 4 family -   -   -   -   17 
Installment 94   15   1   42   7 
Total net (recoveries) chargeoffs$94  $(300) $315  $42  $24 
      
Total     
Commercial$-  $(318) $376  $65  $- 
Real estate mortgage - 1 to 4 family (121)  41   (316)  104   (57)
Installment 112   19   42   53   5 
Total net (recoveries) chargeoffs$(9) $(258) $102  $222  $(52)
      
      
Asset Quality Ratios     
      
Total nonperforming loans (1)$17,910  $18,760  $18,800  $19,444  $19,185 
Total nonperforming assets (1) 19,046   20,867   20,975   21,947   21,519 
Total net (recoveries) chargeoffs (2) (9)  (258)  102   222   (52)
      
Allowance for credit losses on loans (1) 51,265   50,606   50,248   49,950   49,772 
      
Nonperforming loans to total loans 0.35%  0.37%  0.37%  0.38%  0.38%
Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.30%  0.33%  0.34%  0.36%  0.35%
Allowance for credit losses on loans to total loans 0.99%  0.99%  0.99%  0.99%  0.99%
Coverage ratio (1) 286.2%  269.8%  267.3%  256.9%  259.4%
Annualized net (recoveries) chargeoffs to average loans (2) 0.00%  -0.02%  0.01%  0.02%  0.00%
Allowance for credit losses on loans to annualized net chargeoffs (2)N/AN/A123.2x56.3xN/A
 
* Includes New York, New Jersey, Vermont and Massachusetts.
(1) At period-end
(2) For the three-month period ended



DISTRIBUTION OF ASSETS, LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY -
INTEREST RATES AND INTEREST DIFFERENTIAL
 
(dollars in thousands)               
(Unaudited)Three months ended Three months ended
 June 30, 2025 June 30, 2024
 Average Interest  Average  Average Interest  Average 
 Balance    Rate  Balance    Rate 
Assets               
                
Securities available for sale:               
U. S. government sponsored enterprises$73,468  $614   3.34% $113,844  $909   3.20%  
Mortgage backed securities and collateralized mortgage               
obligations - residential 244,628   1,613   2.62   250,517   1,451   2.30 
State and political subdivisions 18   0   6.77   26   1   6.75 
Corporate bonds 25,707   210   3.26   55,065   362   2.63 
Small Business Administration - guaranteed               
participation securities 14,083   75   2.14   17,436   94   2.15 
Other 697   8   4.59   694   2   1.15 
                
Total securities available for sale 358,601   2,520   2.81   437,582   2,819   2.58 
                
Federal funds sold and other short-term Investments 648,457   7,212   4.46   506,493   6,894   5.48 
                
Held to maturity securities:               
Mortgage backed securities and collateralized mortgage               
obligations - residential 4,970   54   4.37   6,054   65   4.28 
                
Total held to maturity securities 4,970   54   4.37   6,054   65   4.28 
                
Federal Home Loan Bank stock 6,591   129   7.83   6,340   147   9.27 
                
Commercial loans 306,373   4,261   5.56   280,559   3,765   5.37 
Residential mortgage loans 4,387,181   43,236   3.94   4,359,232   40,819   3.75 
Home equity lines of credit 428,933   6,830   6.39   364,210   5,814   6.42 
Installment loans 12,523   230   7.35   15,395   262   6.86 
                
Loans, net of unearned income 5,135,010   54,557   4.25   5,019,396   50,660   4.04 
                
Total interest earning assets 6,153,629  $64,472   4.19   5,975,865  $60,585   4.06 
                
Allowance for credit losses on loans (50,777)        (49,454)      
Cash & non-interest earning assets 204,006         181,688       
                
                
Total assets$6,306,858        $6,108,099       
                
                
Liabilities and shareholders' equity               
                
Deposits:               
Interest bearing checking accounts$1,039,242  $536   0.21%
 $1,009,048  $288   0.11%  
Money market accounts 470,824   2,086   1.78   524,068   2,228   1.71 
Savings 1,087,467   733   0.27   1,145,922   675   0.24 
Time deposits 2,085,329   19,195   3.69   1,873,139   19,400   4.17 
                
Total interest bearing deposits 4,682,862   22,550   1.93   4,552,177   22,591   2.00 
Short-term borrowings 81,055   176   0.87   93,703   206   0.89 
                
Total interest bearing liabilities 4,763,917  $22,726   1.91   4,645,880  $22,797   1.97 
                
Demand deposits 777,956         735,262       
Other liabilities 73,903         76,258       
Shareholders' equity 691,082         650,699       
                
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity$6,306,858        $6,108,099       
                
Net interest income  $41,746        $37,788     
                
Net interest spread     2.28%      2.09%  
                
                
Net interest margin (net interest income to               
total interest earning assets)     2.71%      2.53%  



DISTRIBUTION OF ASSETS, LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY -
INTEREST RATES AND INTEREST DIFFERENTIAL, Continued
                 
(dollars in thousands)                
(Unaudited)Six Months Ended  Six Months Ended 
 June 30, 2025  June 30, 2024 
 Average Interest   Average  Average Interest  Average 
 Balance     Rate  Balance    Rate 
Assets                
                 
Securities available for sale:                
U. S. government sponsored enterprises$74,071   1,210   3.27% $119,908   1,815   3.03%
Mortgage backed securities and collateralized mortgage                
obligations - residential 242,083   3,096   2.56   254,665   2,945   2.31 
State and political subdivisions 18   -   6.77   26   1   6.82 
Corporate bonds 32,823   470   2.86   64,345   838   2.60 
Small Business Administration - guaranteed                
participation securities 14,540   156   2.15   17,830   194   2.18 
Mortgage backed securities and collateralized mortgage                
obligations - commercial -          -   -   - 
Other 698   15   4.30   695   5   1.44 
                 
Total securities available for sale 364,233   4,947   2.72   457,469   5,798   2.53 
                 
Federal funds sold and other short-term Investments 631,148   13,944   4.46   502,072   13,644   5.47 
                 
Held to maturity securities:                
Mortgage backed securities and collateralized mortgage                
obligations - residential 5,101   111   4.35   6,192   133   4.29 
                 
Total held to maturity securities 5,101   111   4.35   6,192   133   4.29 
                 
Federal Home Loan Bank stock 6,549   280   8.55   6,271   299   9.54 
                 
Commercial loans 302,173   8,426   5.58   278,871   7,425   5.33 
Residential mortgage loans 4,386,418   85,851   3.92   4,359,351   81,236   3.73 
Home equity lines of credit 421,498   13,265   6.35   358,607   11,277   6.32 
Installment loans 12,744   465   7.36   15,761   526   6.72 
                 
Loans, net of unearned income 5,122,833   108,007   4.22   5,012,590   100,464   4.01 
                 
Total interest earning assets 6,129,864   127,289   4.16   5,984,594   120,338   4.03 
                 
Allowance for credit losses on loans (50,627)         (49,139)      
Cash & non-interest earning assets 202,590          188,364       
                 
                 
Total assets$6,281,827         $6,123,819       
                 
                 
Liabilities and shareholders' equity                
                 
Deposits:                
Interest bearing checking accounts$1,038,733   1,094   0.21% $999,589   528   0.11%
Money market accounts 469,952   4,075   1.75   534,378   4,570   1.72 
Savings 1,088,408   1,467   0.27   1,152,241   1,387   0.24 
Time deposits 2,069,998   38,178   3.72   1,881,535   39,077   4.18 
                 
Total interest bearing deposits 4,667,091   44,814   1.94   4,567,743   45,562   2.01 
Short-term borrowings 82,125   356   0.87   93,510   410   0.88 
                 
Total interest bearing liabilities 4,749,216   45,170   1.92   4,661,253   45,972   1.98 
                 
Demand deposits 769,923          730,781       
Other liabilities 76,308          83,105       
Shareholders' equity 686,380          648,680       
                 
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity$6,281,827         $6,123,819       
                 
Net interest income   82,119         74,366     
                 
Net interest spread      2.24%      2.05%
                 
                 
Net interest margin (net interest income to                
total interest earning assets)      2.68%      2.48%


Non-GAAP Financial Measures Reconciliation

Tangible book value per share is a non-GAAP financial measure derived from GAAP-based amounts. We calculate tangible book value by excluding the balance of intangible assets from total shareholders’ equity divided by shares outstanding. We believe that this is consistent with the treatment by bank regulatory agencies, which exclude intangible assets from the calculation of risk-based capital ratios. Additionally, we believe that this measure is important to many investors in the marketplace who are interested in relative changes from period to period in equity exclusive of changes in intangible assets.

Tangible equity as a percentage of tangible assets at period end is a non-GAAP financial measure derived from GAAP-based amounts. We calculate tangible equity and tangible assets by excluding the balance of intangible assets from total shareholders’ equity and total assets, respectively. We calculate tangible equity as a percentage of tangible assets at period end by dividing tangible equity by tangible assets at period end. We believe that this is consistent with the treatment by bank regulatory agencies, which exclude intangible assets from the calculation of risk-based capital ratios. Additionally, we believe that this measure is important to many investors in the marketplace who are interested in relative changes from period to period in equity and total assets, each exclusive of changes in intangible assets.

Adjusted efficiency ratio is a non-GAAP measures of expense control relative to revenue from net interest income and non-interest fee income. We calculate the efficiency ratio by dividing total non-interest expense by the sum of net interest income and total non-interest income. We calculate the adjusted efficiency ratio by dividing total noninterest expenses as determined under GAAP, excluding other real estate expense, net, by net interest income and total noninterest income as determined under GAAP, excluding net gains on equity securities. We believe that this provides a reasonable measure of primary banking expenses relative to primary banking revenue. Additionally, we believe this measure is important to investors looking for a measure of efficiency in our productivity measured by the amount of revenue generated for each dollar spent.

We believe that these non-GAAP financial measures provide information that is important to investors and that is useful in understanding our financial results. Our management internally assesses our performance based, in part, on these measures. However, these non-GAAP financial measures are supplemental and not a substitute for an analysis based on GAAP measures. As other companies may use different calculations for these measures, this presentation may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures reported by other companies. A reconciliation of the non-GAAP measures of tangible book value to shares outstanding, tangible equity as a percentage of tangible assets, and efficiency ratio to the most directly comparable GAAP measures is set forth below.  

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES RECONCILIATION       
        
(dollars in thousands)       
(Unaudited)       
  6/30/2025 3/31/2025 6/30/2024   
Tangible Book Value Per Share       
        
Equity (GAAP) $692,805  $687,808  $655,168    
Less: Intangible assets  553   553   553    
Tangible equity (Non-GAAP) $692,252  $687,255  $654,615    
        
Shares outstanding  18,851   19,020   19,010    
Tangible book value per share  36.72   36.13   34.44    
Book value per share  36.75   36.16   34.46    
        
Tangible Equity to Tangible Assets       
Total Assets (GAAP) $6,348,375  $6,338,545  $6,106,644    
Less: Intangible assets  553   553   553    
Tangible assets (Non-GAAP) $6,347,822  $6,337,992  $6,106,091    
        
Consolidated Equity to Assets (GAAP)  10.91%  10.85%  10.73%   
Consolidated Tangible Equity to Tangible Assets (Non-GAAP)  10.91%  10.84%  10.72%   
        
  Three months ended Six Months Ended
Efficiency and Adjusted Efficiency Ratios 6/30/20253/31/20256/30/2024 6/30/2025  6/30/2024 
Net interest income (GAAP)A$41,746  $40,373  $37,788  $82,119  $74,366 
Non-interest income (GAAP)B 4,852   4,974   5,651   9,826   10,494 
Less: Net gains on equity securities  -   -   1,360   -   1,360 
Revenue used for efficiency ratio (Non-GAAP)C$46,598  $45,347  $42,079  $91,945  $83,500 
        
Total noninterest expense (GAAP)D$26,223  $26,329  $26,459  $52,552  $51,362 
Less: Other real estate expense, netE 522   28   16   550   90 
Expense used for efficiency ratio (Non-GAAP)F$25,701  $26,301  $26,443  $52,002  $51,272 
        
Efficiency Ratio (GAAP)D/(A+B) 56.27%  58.06%  60.91%  57.16%  60.53%
Adjusted Efficiency Ratio (Non-GAAP)F/C 55.15%  58.00%  62.84%  56.56%  61.40%


Subsidiary: Trustco Bank

Contact:Robert Leonard
 Executive Vice President
 (518) 381-3693

