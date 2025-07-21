Sezzle to Announce Second Quarter 2025 Results and Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

Minneapolis, MN, July 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sezzle Inc. (NASDAQ:SEZL) (Sezzle or Company) // Purpose-driven digital payment platform, Sezzle, will release its second quarter 2025 results after the market close on August 7, 2025. The Company will host a conference call and webcast at 5:00pm ET that same day.

Conference Call Registration

Participants can register for the conference call or webcast by navigating to:

https://dpregister.com/sreg/10201705/ffa540284c

Upon registration, attendees will receive dial-in credentials and a link to the live webcast. A replay will be available on the Investor Relations website following the call.

Earnings Presentation and Q&A

Sezzle’s second quarter 2025 earnings presentation will be available shortly after market close on August 7, 2025, via the Company’s Investor Relations website. Investors are encouraged to submit questions in advance of the call by emailing: investorrelations@sezzle.com.

Investor Conference Participation

Sezzle Management will participate in the upcoming investor conferences:

August 11, 2025: Oppenheimer 28th Annual Technology, Internet & Communications Conference.

August 14, 2025: 7th Annual Needham FinTech & Digital Transformation Virtual 1×1 Conference.

September 10, 2025: B. Riley Securities 8th Annual Consumer & TMT Conference.

The Company’s latest investor presentation will be available on its Investor Relations page ahead of the conferences.

Contact Information

Lee Brading, CFA



Investor Relations



+651 240 6001



investorrelations@sezzle.com Erin Foran



Media Enquiries



+651 403 2184



erin.foran@sezzle.com

About Sezzle Inc.

Sezzle is a forward-thinking fintech company committed to financially empowering the next generation. Through its purpose-driven payment platform, Sezzle enhances consumers' purchasing power by offering access to point-of-sale financing options and digital payment services—connecting millions of customers with its global network of merchants. Centered on transparency, inclusivity, and ease of use, Sezzle empowers consumers to manage spending responsibly, take charge of their finances, and achieve lasting financial independence.

For more information visit sezzle.com.





