Clover Health to Participate in Upcoming Canaccord Genuity 45th Annual Growth Conference

WILMINGTON, Del., July 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Clover Health Investments, Corp. (Nasdaq: CLOV) (“Clover,” “Clover Health” or the “Company”), today announced that its Chief Financial Officer, Peter Kuipers, will present at the Canaccord Genuity 45th Annual Growth Conference on Tuesday, August 12, 2025, at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

A live webcast and replay of the presentation will be accessible from Clover Health's investor relations website at https://investors.cloverhealth.com/ .

About Clover Health:

Clover Health (Nasdaq: CLOV) is a physician enablement technology company committed to bringing access to great healthcare to everyone on Medicare. This includes a focus on seniors who have historically lacked access to affordable, high-quality healthcare. Our strategy is powered by our software platform, Clover Assistant, which is designed to aggregate patient data from across the healthcare ecosystem to support clinical decision-making and improve health outcomes through the early identification and management of chronic disease. For our members, we provide PPO and HMO Medicare Advantage plans in several states, with a differentiated focus on our flagship wide-network, high-choice PPO plans. For healthcare providers outside Clover Health's Medicare Advantage plan, we extend the benefits of our data-driven technology platform to a wider audience via our subsidiary, Counterpart Health, and aim to enable enhanced patient outcomes and reduced healthcare costs on a nationwide scale. Clover Health has published data demonstrating the technology’s impact on Medication Adherence and Congestive Heart Failure , as well as the earlier identification and management of Diabetes and Chronic Kidney Disease .

