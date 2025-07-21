SiriusPoint Announces Date for Second Quarter 2025 Earnings Release

HAMILTON, Bermuda, July 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SiriusPoint Ltd. (NYSE: SPNT) (“SiriusPoint” or the “Company”) today announced that it is planning to release its second quarter 2025 financial results before markets open on Monday, August 4, 2025. The Company will host a conference call, including a question-and-answer session, at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time on the same day to discuss the financial results.

The webcast of the live conference call can be accessed by logging onto the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at www.siriuspt.com. The online replay of the webcast will be available on the Company’s website immediately following the call.

The conference call can be accessed by dialing 1-877-451-6152 (domestic) or 1-201-389-0879 (international) and asking for the SiriusPoint Ltd. Second Quarter 2025 Earnings Call. A replay will be available at the conclusion of the call and can be accessed by dialing 1-844-512-2921, or for international callers 1-412-317-6671, and providing the passcode 13754248. The replay will be available until 11:59 pm (Eastern Time) on August 18, 2025.

About SiriusPoint

SiriusPoint is a global underwriter of insurance and reinsurance providing solutions to clients and brokers around the world. Bermuda-headquartered with offices in New York, London, Stockholm and other locations, we are listed on the New York Stock Exchange (SPNT). We have licenses to write Property & Casualty and Accident & Health insurance and reinsurance globally. Our offering and distribution capabilities are strengthened by a portfolio of strategic partnerships with Managing General Agents and Program Administrators. With approximately $2.7 billion total capital, SiriusPoint’s operating companies have a financial strength rating of A- (Excellent) from AM Best, S&P and Fitch, and A3 from Moody’s. For more information, please visit www.siriuspt.com.

Contacts

Investor Relations

Liam Blackledge, SiriusPoint

liam.blackledge@siriuspt.com

+44 203 772 3082

Media

Sarah Hills, Rein4ce

sarah.hills@rein4ce.co.uk

+44 771 888 2011