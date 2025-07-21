American Coastal Insurance Corporation Announces Upgrade of Issuer and Debt Ratings From Kroll Bond Rating Agency

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., July 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- American Coastal Insurance Corporation (Nasdaq Ticker: ACIC) (“American Coastal” or the “Company”) the insurance holding company of American Coastal Insurance Company (“AmCoastal”), announced today that Kroll Bond Rating Agency (“KBRA”) has upgraded its Issuer Rating from BB+ to BBB- and upgraded its Debt Rating from BB+ to BBB-. KBRA also affirmed the Insurance Financial Strength Rating of A- for AmCoastal. The Outlook for all ratings has been changed to Positive from Stable.

The upgrade of American Coastal’s Issuer and Debt ratings reflects the continued improvements in its financial leverage metrics and maintenance of strong double-digit EBIT interest coverage. The change in outlook to Positive from Stable reflects KBRA’s expectation that American Coastal will continue to report favorable operating results and maintain its strong risk-adjusted capitalization, robust reinsurance programs with strong counterparties, and high credit quality investment portfolio.

“We are proud to have regained investment grade status and positive outlooks. This will immediately reduce the Company’s annual interest expense by $1.5 million and supports our strategy to grow the business responsibly,” said President & CEO, Brad Martz.

About American Coastal Insurance Corporation:

American Coastal Insurance Corporation (amcoastal.com) is the holding company of the insurance carrier, American Coastal Insurance Company, which was founded in 2007 for the purpose of insuring Condominium and Homeowner Association properties, and apartments in the state of Florida. American Coastal Insurance Company has an exclusive partnership for distribution of Condominium Association properties in the state of Florida with AmRisc Group (amriscgroup.com), one of the largest Managing General Agents in the country specializing in hurricane-exposed properties. American Coastal Insurance Company has earned a Financial Stability Rating of “A”, Exceptional’ from Demotech, and maintains an “A-” insurance financial strength rating with a Positive outlook by Kroll. ACIC maintains a ‘BBB-’ issuer rating with a Positive outlook by Kroll.

Contact Information:

Alexander Baty

Vice President, Finance & Investor Relations, American Coastal Insurance Corporation

investorrelations@amcoastal.com

(727) 425-8076

Karin Daly

Investor Relations, Vice President, The Equity Group

kdaly@theequitygroup.com

(212) 836-9623