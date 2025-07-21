Fortinet Honors the Life and Contributions of Valued Board Member William H. Neukom

SUNNYVALE, Calif., July 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fortinet® (NASDAQ: FTNT), the global cybersecurity leader driving the convergence of networking and security, today announced the passing of William H. “Bill” Neukom, a distinguished member of Fortinet's Board of Directors since 2013. During his tenure, Bill provided unwavering leadership, thoughtful guidance, and mentorship that anchored the company through years of significant growth.

The Fortinet Board of Directors issues the following statement: “We are profoundly saddened by the passing of Bill Neukom. His contributions to Fortinet and to the technology industry are immeasurable, and he will be deeply missed as a friend and colleague across our entire organization. Bill embodied a combination of vision, intellect, and warmth. He brought extraordinary insight and dedication to every discussion, always rooted in integrity, accountability, and a deep commitment to people and purpose. We extend our heartfelt condolences to Bill’s family, friends, and all those fortunate enough to have worked alongside him. He will be dearly missed and always remembered.”

Bill’s legacy extends far beyond Fortinet’s boardroom, bringing a lifetime of experience, including from his time at Microsoft, where he served as the company’s first general counsel, and as founder and CEO of the World Justice Project, a global nonprofit devoted to promoting the rule of law. His lifelong work elevated the importance of corporate responsibility, customer trust, and technology’s role in society. His leadership, character, and contributions will remain a lasting part of Fortinet’s legacy.

About Fortinet

