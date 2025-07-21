RBB Bancorp Reports Second Quarter 2025 Earnings and Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.16 Per Common Share

LOS ANGELES, July 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) and its subsidiaries, Royal Business Bank (the “Bank”) and RBB Asset Management Company (“RAM”), collectively referred to herein as the “Company,” announced financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2025.

Second Quarter 2025 Highlights

Net income totaled $9.3 million, or $0.52 diluted earnings per share

Return on average assets of 0.93%, compared to 0.24% for the quarter ended March 31, 2025

Net interest margin expanded to 2.92%, up from 2.88% for the quarter ended March 31, 2025

Net loans held for investment growth of $91.6 million, or 12% annualized

Nonperforming assets decreased $3.6 million, or 5.5%, to $61.0 million at June 30, 2025, down from $64.6 million at March 31, 2025

Book value and tangible book value per share(1) increased to $29.25 and $25.11 at June 30, 2025, up from $28.77 and $24.63 at March 31, 2025

The Company reported net income of $9.3 million, or $0.52 diluted earnings per share, for the quarter ended June 30, 2025, compared to net income of $2.3 million, or $0.13 diluted earnings per share, for the quarter ended March 31, 2025. Net income for the second quarter of 2025 included income from an Employee Retention Credit ("ERC") of $5.2 million (pre-tax), which was included in other income, offset partially by professional and advisory costs associated with filing and determining eligibility for the ERC totaling $1.2 million (pre-tax).

“Another quarter of strong loan growth and stable loan yields drove increasing net interest income and margin expansion in the second quarter,” said Johnny Lee, President and Chief Executive Officer of RBB Bancorp. “We also benefited from the receipt of a $5.2 million ERC in the second quarter. We continue to work through our nonperforming assets and remain focused on resolving our nonperforming loans as quickly as possible while minimizing the impact to earnings and capital.”

Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin

Net interest income was $27.3 million for the second quarter of 2025, compared to $26.2 million for the first quarter of 2025. The $1.2 million increase was due to a $1.9 million increase in interest income, offset by a $698,000 increase in interest expense. The increase in interest income was mostly due to a $2.1 million increase in interest and fees on loans. The increase in interest expense was due to a $433,000 increase in interest on borrowings and a $265,000 increase in interest on deposits.

The net interest margin (“NIM”) was 2.92% for the second quarter of 2025, an increase of 4 basis points from 2.88% for the first quarter of 2025. The NIM expansion was due to a 3 basis point increase in the yield on average interest-earning assets, combined with a 1 basis point decrease in the overall cost of funds. The yield on average interest-earning assets increased to 5.79% for the second quarter of 2025 from 5.76% for the first quarter of 2025 due mainly to a 2 basis point increase in the yield on average loans to 6.03%. Average loans represented 85% of average interest-earning assets in the second quarter of 2025, as compared to 84% in the first quarter of 2025.

The average cost of funds decreased to 3.14% for the second quarter of 2025 from 3.15% for the first quarter of 2025, driven by an 11 basis point decrease in the average cost of interest-bearing deposits, partially offset by a 75 basis point increase in the average cost of total borrowings. The average cost of interest-bearing deposits decreased to 3.66% for the second quarter of 2025 from 3.77% for the first quarter of 2025. The overall funding mix for the second quarter of 2025 remained relatively unchanged from the first quarter of 2025 with total deposits representing 90% of interest bearing liabilities and average noninterest-bearing deposits representing 17% of average total deposits. The average cost of borrowings increased as $150 million in long term FHLB advances matured during the first quarter of 2025, the majority of which were replaced and repriced at current market rates. The all-in average spot rate for total deposits was 2.95% at June 30, 2025.

Provision for Credit Losses

The provision for credit losses was $2.4 million for the second quarter of 2025 compared to $6.7 million for the first quarter of 2025. The second quarter of 2025 provision for credit losses reflected an increase in general reserves of $1.5 million due mainly to net loan growth, and an increase in a specific reserve of $924,000 related to one lending relationship. The second quarter provision also took into consideration factors such as changes in the outlook for economic conditions and market interest rates, and changes in credit quality metrics, including changes in loans 30-89 days past due, nonperforming loans, special mention and substandard loans during the period. Net charge-offs of $3.3 million in the second quarter related to loans which had these specific reserves at March 31, 2025. Net charge-offs on an annualized basis represented 0.42% of average loans for the second quarter of 2025 compared to 0.35% for the first quarter of 2025.

Noninterest Income

Noninterest income for the second quarter of 2025 was $8.5 million, an increase of $6.2 million from $2.3 million for the first quarter of 2025. The second quarter of 2025 included other income of $5.2 million for the receipt of ERC funds from the IRS. The ERC was a grant program established under the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act in response to the COVID-19 pandemic and these funds relate to qualifying amended payroll tax returns the Company filed for the first and second quarters of 2021.

Upon receipt of the ERC funds, certain professional and tax advisory costs associated with the assessment and compilation of the ERC refunds became due and payable. These amounts totaled $1.2 million and are included in legal and professional expense in our consolidated statements of income for the second quarter of 2025. There were no such ERC amounts received or associated costs recognized during the first quarter of 2025 or the quarter ended June 30, 2024.

The second quarter of 2025 also included a higher gain on sale of loans of $277,000 and recoveries associated with a fully-charged off loan acquired in a bank acquisition of $350,000, the latter included in "other income."

Noninterest Expense

Noninterest expense for the second quarter of 2025 was $20.5 million, an increase of $2.0 million from $18.5 million for the first quarter of 2025. This increase was mostly due to higher legal and professional expense of $1.4 million, of which $1.2 million was attributed to the aforementioned ERC advisory costs, and a $437,000 increase in salaries and employee benefits expenses. The increase in compensation includes higher incentives related to sustained production levels, the impact of annual pay increases, and approximately $330,000 in costs related to executive management transitions, offset by lower payroll taxes. The efficiency ratio was 57.2% for the second quarter of 2025, down from 65.1% for the first quarter of 2025 due mostly to higher noninterest income related to the ERC, partially offset by higher noninterest expense related to the ERC advisory costs.

Income Taxes

The effective tax rate was 27.8% for the second quarter of 2025 and 28.2% for the first quarter of 2025.

Balance Sheet

At June 30, 2025, total assets were $4.1 billion, an $80.6 million increase compared to March 31, 2025, and a $221.9 million increase compared to June 30, 2024.

Loan and Securities Portfolio

Loans held for investment ("HFI") totaled $3.2 billion as of June 30, 2025, an increase of $91.6 million, or 12% annualized, compared to March 31, 2025 and an increase of $187.0 million, or 6.1%, compared to June 30, 2024. The second quarter of 2025 net loan growth included $182.8 million in new production with an average yield of 6.76%. The increase from March 31, 2025 was primarily due to a $57.3 million increase in single-family residential ("SFR") mortgage loans, a $28.0 million increase in commercial real estate ("CRE") loans, a $5.3 million increase in Small Business Administration ("SBA") loans and a $2.7 million increase in commercial and industrial ("C&I") loans. The loan to deposit ratio was 101.5% at June 30, 2025, compared to 100.0% at March 31, 2025 and 100.9% at June 30, 2024.

As of June 30, 2025, available for sale securities ("AFS") totaled $413.1 million, an increase of $35.0 million from March 31, 2025, primarily related to purchases of $68.0 million, offset by maturities and amortization of $33.0 million during the second quarter of 2025. As of June 30, 2025, net unrealized losses totaled $23.1 million, a $1.9 million decrease, when compared to net unrealized losses of $25.0 million as of March 31, 2025.

Deposits

Total deposits were $3.2 billion as of June 30, 2025, an increase of $45.6 million, or 5.8% annualized, compared to March 31, 2025 and an increase of $164.6 million, or 5.4%, compared to June 30, 2024. The increase during the second quarter of 2025 was due to a $29.9 million increase in interest-bearing deposits coupled with a $15.7 million increase in noninterest-bearing deposits. The increase in interest-bearing deposits included increases in time deposits of $59.5 million, offset by decreases in interest-bearing non-maturity deposits of $29.5 million. Wholesale deposits totaled $183.8 million at June 30, 2025, an increase of $25.3 million compared to $158.5 million at March 31, 2025. Noninterest-bearing deposits totaled $543.9 million and represented 17.1% of total deposits at June 30, 2025 compared to $528.2 million and 16.8% at March 31, 2025.

Credit Quality

Nonperforming assets totaled $61.0 million, or 1.49% of total assets, at June 30, 2025, down from $64.6 million, or 1.61% of total assets, at March 31, 2025. The $3.6 million decrease in nonperforming assets was due to $3.3 million in net charge-offs and $1.7 million in payoffs and paydowns, partially offset by $1.4 million in additions from loans migrating to nonaccrual status in the second quarter of 2025. Nonperforming assets included one $4.2 million other real estate owned (included in “accrued interest and other assets”) at June 30, 2025 and March 31, 2025.

Special mention loans totaled $91.3 million, or 2.82% of total loans, at June 30, 2025, up from $64.3 million, or 2.05% of total loans, at March 31, 2025. The $27.0 million increase was primarily due to the addition of loans totaling $30.1 million and $1.6 million in balance increases, partially offset by the downgrade of two CRE loans totaling $4.0 million to substandard-rated loans and payoffs and paydowns totaling $660,000. As of June 30, 2025, all special mention loans were paying current.

Substandard loans totaled $91.0 million at June 30, 2025, up from $76.4 million at March 31, 2025. The $14.6 million increase was primarily due to the downgrades totaling $20.6 million, partially offset by net charge-offs totaling $3.3 million and payoffs and paydowns totaling $2.7 million. Of the total substandard loans at June 30, 2025, there were $34.2 million on accrual status.

30-89 day delinquent loans, excluding nonperforming loans, totaled $18.0 million, or 0.56% of total loans, at June 30, 2025, up from $5.9 million, or 0.19% of total loans, at March 31, 2025. The $12.1 million increase was mostly due to $15.5 million in new delinquent loans, offset by $2.2 million in loans returning to current status, $798,000 in loans migrating to nonaccrual status, and $427,000 in paydowns and payoffs. The additions include an $8.5 million CRE loan that has since been brought current.

As of June 30, 2025, the allowance for credit losses totaled $51.6 million and was comprised of an allowance for loan losses of $51.0 million and a reserve for unfunded commitments of $629,000 (included in “accrued interest and other liabilities”). This compares to the allowance for credit losses of $52.6 million, comprised of an allowance for loan losses of $51.9 million and a reserve for unfunded commitments of $629,000 at March 31, 2025. The $918,000 decrease in the allowance for credit losses for the second quarter of 2025 was due to net charge-offs of $3.3 million, offset by a $2.4 million provision for credit losses. The allowance for loan losses as a percentage of loans HFI decreased to 1.58% at June 30, 2025, compared to 1.65% at March 31, 2025, due mainly to net charge-offs of amounts included in specific reserves at March 31, 2025. The allowance for loan losses as a percentage of nonperforming loans HFI was 90% at June 30, 2025, an increase from 86% at March 31, 2025.

For the Three Months Ended June 30, 2025 For the Six Months Ended June 30, 2025 (dollars in thousands) Allowance

for

loan losses Reserve for

unfunded

loan commitments Allowance

for

credit losses Allowance

for loan

losses Reserve for

unfunded

loan

commitments Allowance

for credit

losses Beginning balance $ 51,932 $ 629 $ 52,561 $ 47,729 $ 729 $ 48,458 Provision for (reversal of) credit losses 2,387 — 2,387 9,233 (100 ) 9,133 Less loans charged-off (3,339 ) — (3,339 ) (6,065 ) — (6,065 ) Recoveries on loans charged-off 34 — 34 117 — 117 Ending balance $ 51,014 $ 629 $ 51,643 $ 51,014 $ 629 $ 51,643

Shareholders' Equity

At June 30, 2025, total shareholders' equity was $517.7 million, a $7.3 million increase compared to March 31, 2025, and a $6.4 million increase compared to June 30, 2024. The increase in shareholders' equity for the second quarter of 2025 was due to net income of $9.3 million, lower net unrealized losses on AFS securities of $1.3 million and equity compensation activity of $1.1 million, offset by common stock cash dividends paid totaling $2.9 million and common stock repurchases totaling $1.5 million. The increase in shareholders' equity for the last twelve months was due to net income of $23.0 million, lower net unrealized losses on AFS securities of $4.9 million, and equity compensation activity of $2.5 million, offset by common stock repurchases totaling $12.5 million and common stock cash dividends paid totaling $11.5 million. Book value per share and tangible book value per share(1) increased to $29.25 and $25.11 at June 30, 2025, up from $28.77 and $24.63 at March 31, 2025 and up from $28.12 and $24.06 at June 30, 2024.

Dividend Announcement

The Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.16 per common share. The dividend is payable on August 12, 2025 to shareholders of record on July 31, 2025.

Corporate Overview

RBB Bancorp is a community-based financial holding company headquartered in Los Angeles, California. As of June 30, 2025, the Company had total assets of $4.1 billion. Its wholly-owned subsidiary, Royal Business Bank, is a full service commercial bank, which provides consumer and business banking services predominately to the Asian-centric communities in Los Angeles County, Orange County, and Ventura County in California, in Las Vegas, Nevada, in Brooklyn, Queens, and Manhattan in New York, in Edison, New Jersey, in the Chicago neighborhoods of Chinatown and Bridgeport, Illinois, and on Oahu, Hawaii. Bank services include remote deposit, E-banking, mobile banking, commercial and investor real estate loans, business loans and lines of credit, commercial and industrial loans, SBA 7A and 504 loans, 1-4 single family residential loans, trade finance, a full range of depository account products and wealth management services. The Bank has nine branches in Los Angeles County, two branches in Ventura County, one branch in Orange County, California, one branch in Las Vegas, Nevada, three branches and one loan operation center in Brooklyn, three branches in Queens, one branch in Manhattan in New York, one branch in Edison, New Jersey, two branches in Chicago, Illinois, and one branch in Honolulu, Hawaii. The Company's administrative and lending center is located at 1055 Wilshire Blvd., Los Angeles, California 90017, and its operations center is located at 7025 Orangethorpe Ave., Buena Park, California 90621. The Company's website address is www.royalbusinessbankusa.com.

RBB BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands) June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, 2025 2025 2024 2024 2024 Assets Cash and due from banks $ 27,338 $ 25,315 $ 27,747 $ 26,388 $ 23,313 Interest-earning deposits with financial institutions 164,514 213,508 229,998 323,002 229,456 Cash and cash equivalents 191,852 238,823 257,745 349,390 252,769 Interest-earning time deposits with financial institutions 600 600 600 600 600 Investment securities available for sale 413,142 378,188 420,190 305,666 325,582 Investment securities held to maturity 4,186 5,188 5,191 5,195 5,200 Loans held for sale - 655 11,250 812 3,146 Loans held for investment 3,234,695 3,143,063 3,053,230 3,091,896 3,047,712 Allowance for loan losses (51,014 ) (51,932 ) (47,729 ) (43,685 ) (41,741 ) Net loans held for investment 3,183,681 3,091,131 3,005,501 3,048,211 3,005,971 Premises and equipment, net 23,945 24,308 24,601 24,839 25,049 Federal Home Loan Bank (FHLB) stock 15,000 15,000 15,000 15,000 15,000 Cash surrender value of bank owned life insurance 61,111 60,699 60,296 59,889 59,486 Goodwill 71,498 71,498 71,498 71,498 71,498 Servicing assets 6,482 6,766 6,985 7,256 7,545 Core deposit intangibles 1,667 1,839 2,011 2,194 2,394 Right-of-use assets 25,554 26,779 28,048 29,283 30,530 Accrued interest and other assets 91,322 87,926 83,561 70,644 63,416 Total assets $ 4,090,040 $ 4,009,400 $ 3,992,477 $ 3,990,477 $ 3,868,186 Liabilities and shareholders' equity Deposits: Noninterest-bearing demand $ 543,885 $ 528,205 $ 563,012 $ 543,623 $ 542,971 Savings, NOW and money market accounts 691,679 721,216 663,034 666,089 647,770 Time deposits, $250,000 and under 1,010,674 1,000,106 1,007,452 1,052,462 1,014,189 Time deposits, greater than $250,000 941,993 893,101 850,291 830,010 818,675 Total deposits 3,188,231 3,142,628 3,083,789 3,092,184 3,023,605 FHLB advances 180,000 160,000 200,000 200,000 150,000 Long-term debt, net of issuance costs 119,720 119,624 119,529 119,433 119,338 Subordinated debentures 15,265 15,211 15,156 15,102 15,047 Lease liabilities - operating leases 27,294 28,483 29,705 30,880 32,087 Accrued interest and other liabilities 41,877 33,148 36,421 23,150 16,818 Total liabilities 3,572,387 3,499,094 3,484,600 3,480,749 3,356,895 Shareholders' equity: Common stock 259,863 260,284 259,957 259,280 266,160 Additional paid-in capital 3,579 3,360 3,645 3,520 3,456 Retained earnings 270,152 263,885 264,460 262,946 262,518 Non-controlling interest 72 72 72 72 72 Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net (16,013 ) (17,295 ) (20,257 ) (16,090 ) (20,915 ) Total shareholders' equity 517,653 510,306 507,877 509,728 511,291 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 4,090,040 $ 4,009,400 $ 3,992,477 $ 3,990,477 $ 3,868,186









RBB BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

(Unaudited)

(In thousands, except share and per share data) For the Three Months Ended For the Six Months Ended June 30,

2025 March 31,

2025 June 30,

2024 June 30,

2025 June 30,

2024 Interest and dividend income: Interest and fees on loans $ 47,687 $ 45,621 $ 45,320 $ 93,308 $ 90,867 Interest on interest-earning deposits 1,750 2,014 3,353 3,764 8,393 Interest on investment securities 4,213 4,136 3,631 8,349 7,242 Dividend income on FHLB stock 324 330 327 654 658 Interest on federal funds sold and other 231 235 255 466 521 Total interest and dividend income 54,205 52,336 52,886 106,541 107,681 Interest expense: Interest on savings deposits, NOW and money market accounts 4,567 4,468 4,953 9,035 9,431 Interest on time deposits 19,250 19,084 21,850 38,334 45,172 Interest on long-term debt and subordinated debentures 1,634 1,632 1,679 3,266 3,358 Interest on FHLB advances 1,420 989 439 2,409 878 Total interest expense 26,871 26,173 28,921 53,044 58,839 Net interest income before provision for credit losses 27,334 26,163 23,965 53,497 48,842 Provision for credit losses 2,387 6,746 557 9,133 557 Net interest income after provision for credit losses 24,947 19,417 23,408 44,364 48,285 Noninterest income: Service charges and fees 1,060 1,017 1,064 2,077 2,056 Gain on sale of loans 358 81 451 439 763 Loan servicing fees, net of amortization 541 588 579 1,129 1,168 Increase in cash surrender value of life insurance 411 403 385 814 767 Gain on OREO — — 292 — 1,016 Other income 6,108 206 717 6,314 1,090 Total noninterest income 8,478 2,295 3,488 10,773 6,860 Noninterest expense: Salaries and employee benefits 11,080 10,643 9,533 21,723 19,460 Occupancy and equipment expenses 2,377 2,407 2,439 4,784 4,882 Data processing 1,713 1,602 1,466 3,315 2,886 Legal and professional 2,904 1,515 1,260 4,419 2,140 Office expenses 405 408 352 813 708 Marketing and business promotion 212 197 189 409 361 Insurance and regulatory assessments 709 730 981 1,439 1,963 Core deposit premium 172 172 201 344 402 Other expenses 921 848 703 1,769 1,291 Total noninterest expense 20,493 18,522 17,124 39,015 34,093 Income before income taxes 12,932 3,190 9,772 16,122 21,052 Income tax expense 3,599 900 2,527 4,499 5,771 Net income $ 9,333 $ 2,290 $ 7,245 $ 11,623 $ 15,281 Net income per share Basic $ 0.53 $ 0.13 $ 0.39 $ 0.66 $ 0.83 Diluted $ 0.52 $ 0.13 $ 0.39 $ 0.65 $ 0.82 Cash dividends declared per common share $ 0.16 $ 0.16 $ 0.16 $ 0.32 $ 0.32 Weighted-average common shares outstanding Basic 17,746,607 17,727,712 18,375,970 17,737,212 18,488,623 Diluted 17,797,735 17,770,588 18,406,897 17,784,237 18,529,299









RBB BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARIES

AVERAGE BALANCE SHEET AND NET INTEREST INCOME

(Unaudited) For the Three Months Ended June 30, 2025 March 31, 2025 June 30, 2024 Average Interest Yield / Average Interest Yield / Average Interest Yield / (tax-equivalent basis, dollars in thousands) Balance & Fees Rate Balance & Fees Rate Balance & Fees Rate Interest-earning assets Cash and cash equivalents(1) $ 163,838 $ 1,980 4.85 % $ 194,236 $ 2,249 4.70 % $ 255,973 $ 3,608 5.67 % FHLB Stock 15,000 324 8.66 % 15,000 330 8.92 % 15,000 327 8.77 % Securities Available for sale(2) 399,414 4,189 4.21 % 390,178 4,113 4.28 % 318,240 3,608 4.56 % Held to maturity(2) 5,028 48 3.83 % 5,189 49 3.83 % 5,203 46 3.56 % Total loans(3) 3,171,570 47,687 6.03 % 3,079,224 45,621 6.01 % 3,017,050 45,320 6.04 % Total interest-earning assets 3,754,850 $ 54,228 5.79 % 3,683,827 $ 52,362 5.76 % 3,611,466 $ 52,909 5.89 % Total noninterest-earning assets 254,029 260,508 240,016 Total average assets $ 4,008,879 $ 3,944,335 $ 3,851,482 Interest-bearing liabilities NOW $ 66,755 368 2.21 % $ 61,222 $ 321 2.13 % $ 56,081 $ 276 1.98 % Money market 482,669 3,774 3.14 % 463,443 3,625 3.17 % 431,559 3,877 3.61 % Saving deposits 141,411 425 1.21 % 155,116 522 1.36 % 164,913 800 1.95 % Time deposits, $250,000 and under 996,249 9,768 3.93 % 989,622 10,046 4.12 % 1,049,666 12,360 4.74 % Time deposits, greater than $250,000 922,540 9,482 4.12 % 864,804 9,038 4.24 % 772,255 9,490 4.94 % Total interest-bearing deposits 2,609,624 23,817 3.66 % 2,534,207 23,552 3.77 % 2,474,474 26,803 4.36 % FHLB advances 159,286 1,420 3.58 % 176,833 989 2.27 % 150,000 439 1.18 % Long-term debt 119,657 1,296 4.34 % 119,562 1,295 4.39 % 119,275 1,296 4.37 % Subordinated debentures 15,230 338 8.90 % 15,175 337 9.01 % 15,011 383 10.26 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 2,903,797 26,871 3.71 % 2,845,777 26,173 3.73 % 2,758,760 28,921 4.22 % Noninterest-bearing liabilities Noninterest-bearing deposits 526,113 520,145 529,450 Other noninterest-bearing liabilities 65,278 66,151 51,087 Total noninterest-bearing liabilities 591,391 586,296 580,537 Shareholders' equity 513,691 512,262 512,185 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 4,008,879 $ 3,944,335 $ 3,851,482 Net interest income / interest rate spreads $ 27,357 2.08 % $ 26,189 2.03 % $ 23,988 1.67 % Net interest margin 2.92 % 2.88 % 2.67 % Total cost of deposits $ 3,135,737 $ 23,817 3.05 % $ 3,054,352 $ 23,552 3.13 % $ 3,003,924 $ 26,803 3.59 % Total cost of funds $ 3,429,910 $ 26,871 3.14 % $ 3,365,922 $ 26,173 3.15 % $ 3,288,210 $ 28,921 3.54 %

___________

(1 ) Includes income and average balances for interest-earning time deposits and other miscellaneous interest-earning assets. (2 ) Interest income and average rates for tax-exempt securities are presented on a tax-equivalent basis. (3 ) Average loan balances relate to loans held for investment and loans held for sale and include nonaccrual loans. Interest income on loans includes the effects of discount accretion and net deferred loan origination fees and costs accounted for as yield adjustments.









RBB BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARIES

AVERAGE BALANCE SHEET AND NET INTEREST INCOME

(Unaudited) Six Months Ended June 30, 2025 2024 Average Interest Yield / Average Interest Yield / (tax-equivalent basis, dollars in thousands) Balance & Fees Rate Balance & Fees Rate Interest-earning assets Cash and cash equivalents(1) $ 178,953 $ 4,230 4.77 % $ 310,476 $ 8,914 5.77 % FHLB Stock 15,000 654 8.79 % 15,000 658 8.82 % Securities Available for sale(2) 394,822 8,302 4.24 % 319,127 7,197 4.54 % Held to maturity(2) 5,108 97 3.83 % 5,205 94 3.63 % Total loans(3) 3,125,652 93,308 6.02 % 3,017,737 90,867 6.06 % Total interest-earning assets 3,719,535 $ 106,591 5.78 % 3,667,545 $ 107,730 5.91 % Total noninterest-earning assets 257,250 243,178 Total average assets $ 3,976,785 $ 3,910,723 Interest-bearing liabilities NOW $ 64,004 689 2.17 % $ 57,513 $ 574 2.01 % Money market 473,109 7,399 3.15 % 421,655 7,403 3.53 % Saving deposits 148,225 947 1.29 % 161,070 1,454 1.82 % Time deposits, $250,000 and under 992,954 19,815 4.02 % 1,112,735 26,165 4.73 % Time deposits, greater than $250,000 893,832 18,519 4.18 % 778,713 19,007 4.91 % Total interest-bearing deposits 2,572,124 47,369 3.71 % 2,531,686 54,603 4.34 % FHLB advances 168,011 2,409 2.89 % 150,000 878 1.18 % Long-term debt 119,610 2,591 4.37 % 119,228 2,591 4.37 % Subordinated debentures 15,203 675 8.95 % 14,984 767 10.29 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 2,874,948 53,044 3.72 % 2,815,898 58,839 4.20 % Noninterest-bearing liabilities Noninterest-bearing deposits 523,145 528,898 Other noninterest-bearing liabilities 65,711 53,441 Total noninterest-bearing liabilities 588,856 582,339 Shareholders' equity 512,981 512,486 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 3,976,785 $ 3,910,723 Net interest income / interest rate spreads $ 53,547 2.06 % $ 48,891 1.71 % Net interest margin 2.90 % 2.68 % Total cost of deposits $ 3,095,269 $ 47,369 3.09 % $ 3,060,584 $ 54,603 3.59 % Total cost of funds $ 3,398,093 $ 53,044 3.15 % $ 3,344,796 $ 58,839 3.54 %

___________

(1 ) Includes income and average balances for interest-earning time deposits and other miscellaneous interest-earning assets. (2 ) Interest income and average rates for tax-exempt securities are presented on a tax-equivalent basis. (3 ) Average loan balances relate to loans held for investment and loans held for sale and include nonaccrual loans. Interest income on loans includes the effects of discount accretion and net deferred loan origination fees and costs accounted for as yield adjustments.









RBB BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARIES

SELECTED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(Unaudited) At or for the Three Months Ended At or for the Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, March 31, June 30, 2025 2025 2024 2025 2024 Per share data (common stock) Book value $ 29.25 $ 28.77 $ 28.12 $ 29.25 $ 28.12 Tangible book value(1) $ 25.11 $ 24.63 $ 24.06 $ 25.11 $ 24.06 Performance ratios Return on average assets, annualized 0.93 % 0.24 % 0.76 % 0.59 % 0.79 % Return on average shareholders' equity, annualized 7.29 % 1.81 % 5.69 % 4.57 % 6.00 % Return on average tangible common equity, annualized(1) 8.50 % 2.12 % 6.65 % 5.33 % 7.01 % Noninterest income to average assets, annualized 0.85 % 0.24 % 0.36 % 0.55 % 0.35 % Noninterest expense to average assets, annualized 2.05 % 1.90 % 1.79 % 1.98 % 1.75 % Yield on average earning assets 5.79 % 5.76 % 5.89 % 5.78 % 5.91 % Yield on average loans 6.03 % 6.01 % 6.04 % 6.02 % 6.06 % Cost of average total deposits(2) 3.05 % 3.13 % 3.59 % 3.09 % 3.59 % Cost of average interest-bearing deposits 3.66 % 3.77 % 4.36 % 3.71 % 4.34 % Cost of average interest-bearing liabilities 3.71 % 3.73 % 4.22 % 3.72 % 4.20 % Net interest spread 2.08 % 2.03 % 1.67 % 2.06 % 1.71 % Net interest margin 2.92 % 2.88 % 2.67 % 2.90 % 2.68 % Efficiency ratio(3) 57.22 % 65.09 % 62.38 % 60.70 % 61.21 % Common stock dividend payout ratio 30.19 % 123.08 % 41.03 % 48.48 % 38.55 %

___________

(1 ) Non-GAAP measure. See Non–GAAP reconciliations set forth at the end of this press release. (2 ) Total deposits include non-interest bearing deposits and interest-bearing deposits. (3 ) Ratio calculated by dividing noninterest expense by the sum of net interest income before provision for credit losses and noninterest income.









RBB BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARIES

SELECTED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands)

At or for the quarter ended June 30, March 31, June 30, 2025 2025 2024 Credit Quality Data: Special mention loans $ 91,317 $ 64,279 $ 19,520 Special mention loans to total loans HFI 2.82 % 2.05 % 0.64 % Substandard loans $ 91,019 $ 76,372 $ 63,076 Substandard loans to total loans HFI 2.81 % 2.43 % 2.07 % Loans 30-89 days past due, excluding nonperforming loans $ 18,003 $ 5,927 $ 11,270 Loans 30-89 days past due, excluding nonperforming loans, to total loans 0.56 % 0.19 % 0.37 % Nonperforming loans $ 56,817 $ 60,380 $ 54,589 OREO $ 4,170 $ 4,170 $ — Nonperforming assets $ 60,987 $ 64,550 $ 54,589 Nonperforming loans to total loans HFI 1.76 % 1.92 % 1.79 % Nonperforming assets to total assets 1.49 % 1.61 % 1.41 % Allowance for loan losses $ 51,014 $ 51,932 $ 41,741 Allowance for loan losses to total loans HFI 1.58 % 1.65 % 1.37 % Allowance for loan losses to nonperforming loans HFI 89.79 % 86.01 % 76.46 % Net charge-offs $ 3,305 $ 2,643 $ 551 Net charge-offs to average loans 0.42 % 0.35 % 0.07 % Capitalratios(1) Tangible common equity to tangible assets(2) 11.07 % 11.10 % 11.53 % Tier 1 leverage ratio 12.04 % 12.07 % 12.48 % Tier 1 common capital to risk-weighted assets 17.61 % 17.87 % 18.89 % Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets 18.17 % 18.45 % 19.50 % Total capital to risk-weighted assets 24.00 % 24.42 % 25.67 %

___________

(1 ) June 30, 2025 capital ratios are preliminary. (2 ) Non-GAAP measure. See Non-GAAP reconciliations set forth at the end of this press release.









RBB BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARIES

SELECTED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(Unaudited) Loan Portfolio Detail As of June 30, 2025 As of March 31, 2025 As of June 30, 2024 (dollars in thousands) $ % $ % $ % Loans: Commercial and industrial $ 138,263 4.3 % $ 135,538 4.3 % $ 126,649 4.2 % SBA 55,984 1.7 % 50,651 1.6 % 50,323 1.7 % Construction and land development 157,970 4.9 % 158,883 5.1 % 202,459 6.6 % Commercial real estate(1) 1,273,442 39.4 % 1,245,402 39.6 % 1,190,207 39.1 % Single-family residential mortgages 1,603,114 49.6 % 1,545,822 49.2 % 1,467,802 48.2 % Other loans 5,922 0.1 % 6,767 0.2 % 10,272 0.2 % Total loans $ 3,234,695 100.0 % $ 3,143,063 100.0 % $ 3,047,712 100.0 % Allowance for loan losses (51,014 ) (51,932 ) (41,741 ) Total loans, net $ 3,183,681 $ 3,091,131 $ 3,005,971





___________

(1 ) Includes non-farm and non-residential loans, multi-family residential loans and non-owner occupied single family residential loans.









Deposits As of June 30, 2025 As of March 31, 2025 As of June 30, 2024 (dollars in thousands) $ % $ % $ % Deposits: Noninterest-bearing demand $ 543,885 17.1 % $ 528,205 16.8 % $ 542,971 18.0 % Savings, NOW and money market accounts 691,679 21.7 % 721,216 22.9 % 647,770 21.4 % Time deposits, $250,000 and under 848,379 26.6 % 863,962 27.5 % 921,712 30.5 % Time deposits, greater than $250,000 920,481 28.8 % 870,708 27.8 % 790,478 26.1 % Wholesale deposits(1) 183,807 5.8 % 158,537 5.0 % 120,674 4.0 % Total deposits $ 3,188,231 100.0 % $ 3,142,628 100.0 % $ 3,023,605 100.0 %

___________

(1 ) Includes brokered deposits, collateralized deposits from the State of California, and deposits acquired through internet listing services.





Non-GAAP Reconciliations

Tangible Book Value Reconciliations

Tangible book value per share is a non-GAAP disclosure. Management measures tangible book value per share to assess the Company’s capital strength and business performance and believes this is helpful to investors as additional tools for further understanding our performance. The following is a reconciliation of tangible book value to the Company shareholders’ equity computed in accordance with GAAP, as well as a calculation of tangible book value per share as of as of the dates indicated.

(dollars in thousands, except share and per share data) June 30, 2025 March 31, 2025 June 30, 2024 Tangible common equity: Total shareholders' equity $ 517,653 $ 510,306 $ 511,291 Adjustments Goodwill (71,498 ) (71,498 ) (71,498 ) Core deposit intangible (1,667 ) (1,839 ) (2,394 ) Tangible common equity $ 444,488 $ 436,969 $ 437,399 Tangible assets: Total assets-GAAP $ 4,090,040 $ 4,009,400 $ 3,868,186 Adjustments Goodwill (71,498 ) (71,498 ) (71,498 ) Core deposit intangible (1,667 ) (1,839 ) (2,394 ) Tangible assets $ 4,016,875 $ 3,936,063 $ 3,794,294 Common shares outstanding 17,699,091 17,738,628 18,182,154 Common equity to assets ratio 12.66 % 12.73 % 13.22 % Tangible common equity to tangible assets ratio 11.07 % 11.10 % 11.53 % Book value per share $ 29.25 $ 28.77 $ 28.12 Tangible book value per share $ 25.11 $ 24.63 $ 24.06





Return on Average Tangible Common Equity

Management measures return on average tangible common equity (“ROATCE”) to assess the Company’s capital strength and business performance and believes this is helpful to investors as an additional tool for further understanding our performance. Tangible equity excludes goodwill and other intangible assets (excluding mortgage servicing rights) and is reviewed by banking and financial institution regulators when assessing a financial institution’s capital adequacy. This non-GAAP financial measure should not be considered a substitute for operating results determined in accordance with GAAP and may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures used by other companies. The following table reconciles ROATCE to its most comparable GAAP measure: