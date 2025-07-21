Wintrust Financial Corporation Reports Record Net Income

 | Source: Wintrust Financial Corporation Wintrust Financial Corporation

ROSEMONT, Ill., July 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wintrust Financial Corporation (“Wintrust”, “the Company”, “we” or “our”) (Nasdaq: WTFC) announced record net income of $384.6 million, or $5.47 per diluted common share, for the first six months of 2025, compared to net income of $339.7 million, or $5.21 per diluted common share for the same period of 2024. Pre-tax, pre-provision income (non-GAAP) for the first six months of the year totaled a record $566.3 million, compared to $523.0 million for the first six months of 2024.

The Company recorded record quarterly net income of $195.5 million, or $2.78 per diluted common share, for the second quarter of 2025, compared to net income of $189.0 million, or $2.69 per diluted common share for the first quarter of 2025. Pre-tax, pre-provision income (non-GAAP) for the second quarter of 2025 totaled a record $289.3 million, as compared to $277.0 million for the first quarter of 2025.

Timothy S. Crane, President and Chief Executive Officer, commented, “Building on the momentum of a strong first quarter, we are pleased to deliver record results again this quarter, reflecting the underlying strength and momentum of our business. A combination of balance sheet growth and a stable net interest margin drove our record results in the second quarter of 2025.”

Additionally, Mr. Crane noted, “Net interest margin in the second quarter remained within our expected range at 3.54% and we generated record net interest income driven by average earning asset growth. We expect a relatively stable net interest margin coupled with continued balance sheet growth to drive net interest income higher in the third quarter.”

Highlights of the second quarter of 2025:
Comparative information to the first quarter of 2025, unless otherwise noted

  • Total loans increased by $2.3 billion, or 19% annualized.
  • Total deposits increased by approximately $2.2 billion, or 17% annualized.
  • Total assets increased by $3.1 billion, or 19% annualized.
  • Net interest income increased to $546.7 million in the second quarter of 2025, compared to $526.5 million in the first quarter of 2025, driven by strong average earning asset growth.
    • Net interest margin was 3.52% (3.54% on a fully taxable-equivalent basis, non-GAAP) during the second quarter of 2025.
  • Non-interest income was impacted by the following:
    • Wealth management revenue totaled $36.8 million in the second quarter of 2025, compared to $34.0 million in the first quarter of 2025.
    • Mortgage banking revenue totaled $23.2 million in the second quarter of 2025, compared to $20.5 million in the first quarter of 2025. An unfavorable fair value mark of $1.4 million was offset by an increase in operational revenue of $4.1 million driven by higher origination volumes and improved production margin. For more information regarding mortgage banking revenue, see Table 16 in this report.
    • Net gains on investment securities totaled approximately $650,000 in the second quarter of 2025, compared to net gains of $3.2 million in the first quarter of 2025.
  • Non-interest expense was impacted by the following:
    • Advertising and Marketing increased by $6.5 million and totaled $18.8 million in the second quarter of 2025. The increase in the quarter was related to planned and primarily seasonal expenses in various sports sponsorships and other summer community sponsorship events.
    • Macatawa Bank acquisition-related costs were $2.9 million in the second quarter of 2025, compared to $2.7 million in the first quarter of 2025.
  • Provision for credit losses totaled $22.2 million in the second quarter of 2025, compared to a provision for credit losses of $24.0 million in the first quarter of 2025.
  • Net charge-offs totaled $13.3 million, or 11 basis points of average total loans on an annualized basis, in the second quarter of 2025 compared to $12.6 million, or 11 basis points of average total loans on an annualized basis, in the first quarter of 2025.

Mr. Crane noted, “Solid loan growth in the second quarter totaled $2.3 billion, or 19% on an annualized basis. We are pleased with our diversified loan growth across all major loan portfolios and strong seasonal growth in our property & casualty insurance premium finance business. Loan pipelines remain strong and we expect loan growth in the mid-to-high single digits in the second half of the year. We continue to be prudent in our review of credit opportunities, ensuring our loan growth adheres to our conservative credit standards. Strong deposit growth totaled $2.2 billion, or 17% on an annualized basis, in the second quarter of 2025. Our loan growth was funded by our deposit growth in the second quarter of 2025 resulting in our loans-to-deposits ratio ending the quarter at 91.4%. We continue to benefit from our customer relationships and unique market positioning to generate deposits, grow loans and enhance our long-term franchise value.”

Commenting on credit quality, Mr. Crane stated, “Disciplined credit management, supported by thorough portfolio reviews, has driven consistent positive outcomes by enabling early identification and resolution of problem credits. We continue to be conservative and diversified in regard to maintaining our strong credit standards. We believe the Company’s reserves are appropriate and we remain committed to sustaining high credit quality as evidenced by our low levels of net charge-offs and non-performing loans as well as our core loan allowance for credit losses of 1.37%.”

In summary, Mr. Crane concluded, “We are proud of our second quarter performance and record results year to date. We expect our strong momentum to continue into the third quarter as our loan growth in the second quarter provides positive revenue momentum. The balance sheet growth in the second quarter highlights our enviable core deposit franchise and multifaceted business model. Our commitment to growing net interest income, disciplined expense control and conservative credit standards should lead to increasing our franchise value.”

The graphs shown on pages 3-7 illustrate certain financial highlights of the second quarter of 2025 as well as historical financial performance. See “Supplemental Non-GAAP Financial Measures/Ratios” at Table 18 for additional information with respect to non-GAAP financial measures/ratios, including the reconciliations to the corresponding GAAP financial measures/ratios.

Graphs available at the following link: http://ml.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/bd030502-a094-4ebe-b02a-3c9bb828b393

SUMMARY OF RESULTS:

BALANCE SHEET

Total assets increased $3.1 billion in the second quarter of 2025 compared to the first quarter of 2025. Total loans increased by $2.3 billion compared to the first quarter of 2025. The increase in loans was driven by growth across all major loan portfolios, including seasonally higher Premium Finance Receivables - Property and Casualty portfolio.

Total liabilities increased by $2.5 billion in the second quarter of 2025 compared to the first quarter of 2025, driven by a $2.2 billion increase in total deposits. Robust organic deposit growth in the second quarter of 2025 was driven by our diverse deposit product offerings. Non-interest bearing deposit balances have remained stable in recent quarters. The Company's loans-to-deposits ratio ended the quarter at 91.4%.

On May 22, 2025, the Company completed the issuance of $425 million of Series F Preferred Stock. The issuance was in contemplation of redeeming $412.5 million of Series D and Series E preferred stock that was expected to reprice at rates higher than existing market rates. The Series D and Series E Preferred Stock were redeemed on July 15, 2025. The Tier 1 capital ratio, Total capital ratio, and Tier 1 leverage ratio noted in the “Selected Financial Highlights” would have been 10.8%, 12.3%, and 9.6%, respectively, if the Series D and Series E Preferred Stock had been redeemed as of June 30, 2025.

For more information regarding changes in the Company’s balance sheet, see Consolidated Statements of Condition and Table 1 through Table 3 in this report.

NET INTEREST INCOME

For the second quarter of 2025, net interest income totaled $546.7 million, an increase of $20.2 million compared to the first quarter of 2025. The $20.2 million increase in net interest income in the second quarter of 2025 was primarily due to average earning asset growth of $1.9 billion, or 12% annualized.

Net interest margin was largely stable at 3.52% (3.54% on a fully taxable-equivalent basis, non-GAAP) during the second quarter of 2025, down two basis points compared to the first quarter of 2025. The yield on earning assets declined two basis points during the second quarter of 2025 primarily due to a five basis point decrease in loan yields. The net free funds contribution declined two basis points compared to the first quarter of 2025. These declines were partially offset by a two basis point reduction in funding cost on interest-bearing deposits, compared to the first quarter of 2025.

For more information regarding net interest income, see Table 4 through Table 8 in this report.

ASSET QUALITY

The allowance for credit losses totaled $457.5 million as of June 30, 2025, an increase from $448.4 million as of March 31, 2025. A provision for credit losses totaling $22.2 million was recorded for the second quarter of 2025 compared to $24.0 million recorded in the first quarter of 2025. The lower provision for credit losses recognized in the second quarter of 2025 is primarily attributable to the macroeconomic outlook, partially offset by portfolio growth. While future economic performance remains uncertain, lower volatility in equity markets at the end of the second quarter reduced the provision related to macroeconomic uncertainty. This reduction was partially offset by qualitative additions to the provision that reflect widening credit spreads. For more information regarding the allowance for credit losses and provision for credit losses, see Table 11 in this report.

Management believes the allowance for credit losses is appropriate to account for expected credit losses. The Company is required to estimate expected credit losses over the life of the Company’s financial assets as of the reporting date. There can be no assurances, however, that future losses will not significantly exceed the amounts provided for, thereby affecting future results of operations. A summary of the allowance for credit losses calculated for the loan components in each portfolio as of June 30, 2025, March 31, 2025, and December 31, 2024 is shown on Table 12 of this report.

Net charge-offs totaled $13.3 million in the second quarter of 2025, an increase of $0.7 million compared to $12.6 million of net charge-offs in the first quarter of 2025. Net charge-offs as a percentage of average total loans were 11 basis points in both the first and second quarter of 2025 on an annualized basis. For more information regarding net charge-offs, see Table 10 in this report.

The Company’s loan portfolio delinquency rates remain low and manageable. For more information regarding past due loans, see Table 13 in this report.

Non-performing assets and non-performing loans have remained relatively stable compared to prior quarters. Non-performing assets totaled $212.5 million and comprised 0.31% of total assets as of June 30, 2025, as compared to $195.0 million, or 0.30% of total assets, as of March 31, 2025. Non-performing loans totaled $188.8 million and comprised 0.37% of total loans at June 30, 2025, as compared to $172.4 million and 0.35% of total loans at March 31, 2025. For more information regarding non-performing assets, see Table 14 in this report.

NON-INTEREST INCOME

Non-interest income totaled $124.1 million in the second quarter of 2025, increasing $7.5 million, compared to $116.6 million in the first quarter of 2025.

Wealth management revenue increased by $2.8 million in the second quarter of 2025, compared to the first quarter of 2025. The increase in the second quarter of 2025 was primarily driven by an increase in asset valuations within the quarter, coupled with an increase in activity following the transition of systems and support for brokerage and certain private client business to a new third party that occurred in the first quarter of 2025. Wealth management revenue is comprised of the trust and asset management revenue of Wintrust Private Trust Company and Great Lakes Advisors, the brokerage commissions, managed money fees and insurance product commissions at Wintrust Investments and fees from tax-deferred like-kind exchange services provided by the Chicago Deferred Exchange Company.

Mortgage banking revenue totaled $23.2 million in the second quarter of 2025, compared to $20.5 million in the first quarter of 2025. The increase in the second quarter of 2025 was primarily attributed to higher production revenue due to higher origination volumes and improved production margin. For more information regarding mortgage banking revenue, see Table 16 in this report.

Fees from covered call options increased by $2.2 million in the second quarter of 2025 compared to the first quarter of 2025. The Company has typically written call options with terms of less than three months against certain U.S. Treasury and agency securities held in its portfolio for liquidity and other purposes. Management has entered into these transactions with the goal of economically hedging security positions and enhancing its overall return on its investment portfolio. These option transactions are designed to mitigate overall interest rate risk and do not qualify as hedges pursuant to accounting guidance.

The Company recognized approximately $650,000 in net gains on investment securities in the second quarter of 2025 compared to $3.2 million in net gains in the first quarter of 2025. The net gains in the second quarter of 2025 were primarily the result of unrealized gains on the Company’s equity investment securities with a readily determinable fair value.

For more information regarding non-interest income, see Table 15 in this report.

NON-INTEREST EXPENSE

Non-interest expense totaled $381.5 million in the second quarter of 2025, increasing $15.4 million, compared to $366.1 million in the first quarter of 2025. Non-interest expense, as a percent of average assets, remained stable in the second quarter of 2025 at 2.32%.

Salaries and employee benefits expense increased by $8.0 million in the second quarter of 2025 as compared to the first quarter of 2025. This was primarily driven by an increased level of health insurance claims as well as higher mortgage and wealth management commissions expense attributable to an increase in mortgage originations and wealth management revenue in the quarter.

Advertising and marketing expenses in the second quarter of 2025 totaled $18.8 million, which was a $6.5 million increase compared to the first quarter of 2025. The increase in the second quarter was primarily driven by summer sports sponsorships and other summer community sponsorship events. Advertising and marketing expense are typically higher in the second and third quarters of the year.

The Macatawa Bank acquisition-related costs were $2.9 million in the second quarter of 2025, compared to $2.7 million in the first quarter of 2025.

For more information regarding non-interest expense, see Table 17 in this report.

INCOME TAXES

The Company recorded income tax expense of $71.6 million in the second quarter of 2025 compared to $64.0 million in the first quarter of 2025. The effective tax rates were 26.79% in the second quarter of 2025 compared to 25.30% in the first quarter of 2025. The effective tax rates were partially impacted by the tax effects related to share-based compensation, which fluctuate based on the Company’s stock price and timing of employee stock option exercises and vesting of other share-based awards. The Company recorded net excess tax benefits of $80,000 in the second quarter of 2025, compared to net excess tax benefits of $3.7 million in the first quarter of 2025 related to share-based compensation.

BUSINESS SUMMARY

Community Banking

Through community banking, the Company provides banking and financial services primarily to individuals, small to mid-sized businesses, local governmental units and institutional clients residing primarily in the local areas the Company services. In the second quarter of 2025, community banking increased its commercial, commercial real estate and residential real estate loan portfolios.

Mortgage banking revenue was $23.2 million for the second quarter of 2025, an increase of $2.6 million compared to the first quarter of 2025. See Table 16 for more detail. Service charges on deposit accounts totaled $19.5 million in the second quarter of 2025 as compared to $19.4 million in the first quarter of 2025. The Company’s gross commercial and commercial real estate loan pipelines remained solid as of June 30, 2025 indicating momentum for expected continued loan growth in the third quarter of 2025.

Specialty Finance

Through specialty finance, the Company offers financing of insurance premiums for businesses and individuals, equipment financing through structured loans and lease products to customers in a variety of industries, accounts receivable financing and value-added, out-sourced administrative services and other services. Originations within the insurance premium financing receivables portfolios were $6.1 billion during the second quarter of 2025. Average balances increased by $776.6 million, as compared to the first quarter of 2025. The Company’s leasing divisions’ portfolio balances increased in the second quarter of 2025, with capital leases, loans, and equipment on operating leases of $2.8 billion, $1.2 billion, and $289.8 million as of June 30, 2025, respectively, compared to $2.7 billion, $1.1 billion, and $280.5 million as of March 31, 2025, respectively. Revenues from the Company’s out-sourced administrative services business were $1.3 million in the second quarter of 2025, which was relatively stable compared to the first quarter of 2025.

Wealth Management

Through wealth management, the Company offers a full range of wealth management services, including trust and investment services, tax-deferred like-kind exchange services, asset management, and securities brokerage services. Wealth management revenue totaled $36.8 million in the second quarter of 2025, an increase as compared to the first quarter of 2025. At June 30, 2025, the Company’s wealth management subsidiaries had approximately $53.2 billion of assets under administration, which included $8.9 billion of assets owned by the Company and its subsidiary banks.

ITEMS IMPACTING COMPARATIVE FINANCIAL RESULTS

Business Combination

On August 1, 2024, the Company completed its previously announced acquisition of Macatawa, the parent company of Macatawa Bank. In conjunction with the completed acquisition, the Company issued approximately 4.7 million shares of common stock. Macatawa operates 26 full-service branches located throughout communities in Kent, Ottawa and northern Allegan counties in the state of Michigan. Macatawa offers a full range of banking, retail and commercial lending, wealth management and ecommerce services to individuals, businesses and governmental entities. As of August 1, 2024, Macatawa had fair values of approximately $2.9 billion in assets, $2.3 billion in deposits and $1.3 billion in loans. As of June 30, 2025, the Company recorded goodwill of approximately $142.1 million on the purchase.

WINTRUST FINANCIAL CORPORATION
Key Operating Measures

Wintrust’s key operating measures and growth rates for the second quarter of 2025, as compared to the first quarter of 2025 (sequential quarter) and second quarter of 2024 (linked quarter), are shown in the table below:

       % or (1)
basis point (bp) change from
1st Quarter
2025		 % or
basis point (bp) change from
2nd Quarter
2024
  Three Months Ended 
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data) Jun 30, 2025 Mar 31, 2025 Jun 30, 2024 
Net income $195,527  $189,039  $152,388 3 % 28 %
Pre-tax income, excluding provision for credit losses (non-GAAP) (2)  289,322   277,018   251,404 4   15  
Net income per common share – Diluted  2.78   2.69   2.32 3   20  
Cash dividends declared per common share  0.50   0.50   0.45    11  
Net revenue (3)  670,783   643,108   591,757 4   13  
Net interest income  546,694   526,474   470,610 4   16  
Net interest margin  3.52%  3.54%  3.50%(2)bps 2 bps
Net interest margin – fully taxable-equivalent (non-GAAP) (2)  3.54   3.56   3.52 (2)  2  
Net overhead ratio (4)  1.57   1.58   1.53 (1)  4  
Return on average assets  1.19   1.20   1.07 (1)  12  
Return on average common equity  12.07   12.21   11.61 (14)  46  
Return on average tangible common equity (non-GAAP) (2)  14.44   14.72   13.49 (28)  95  
At end of period            
Total assets $68,983,318  $65,870,066  $59,781,516 19 % 15 %
Total loans (5)  51,041,679   48,708,390   44,675,531 19   14  
Total deposits  55,816,811   53,570,038   48,049,026 17   16  
Total shareholders’ equity  7,225,696   6,600,537   5,536,628 38   31  

(1) Period-end balance sheet percentage changes are annualized.
(2) See Table 18: Supplemental Non-GAAP Financial Measures/Ratios for additional information on this performance measure/ratio.
(3) Net revenue is net interest income plus non-interest income.
(4) The net overhead ratio is calculated by netting total non-interest expense and total non-interest income, annualizing this amount, and dividing by that period’s average total assets. A lower ratio indicates a higher degree of efficiency.
(5) Excludes mortgage loans held-for-sale.

Certain returns, yields, performance ratios, or quarterly growth rates are “annualized” in this presentation to represent an annual time period. This is done for analytical purposes to better discern, for decision-making purposes, underlying performance trends when compared to full-year or year-over-year amounts. For example, a 5% growth rate for a quarter would represent an annualized 20% growth rate. Additional supplemental financial information showing quarterly trends can be found on the Company’s website at www.wintrust.com by choosing “Financial Reports” under the “Investor Relations” heading, and then choosing “Financial Highlights.”


WINTRUST FINANCIAL CORPORATION
Selected Financial Highlights

  Three Months EndedSix Months Ended
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data) Jun 30,
2025		 Mar 31,
2025		 Dec 31,
2024		 Sep 30,
2024		 Jun 30,
2024		Jun 30,
2025		 Jun 30,
2024
Selected Financial Condition Data (at end of period):                       
Total assets $68,983,318  $65,870,066  $64,879,668  $63,788,424  $59,781,516    
Total loans (1)  51,041,679   48,708,390   48,055,037   47,067,447   44,675,531    
Total deposits  55,816,811   53,570,038   52,512,349   51,404,966   48,049,026    
Total shareholders’ equity  7,225,696   6,600,537   6,344,297   6,399,714   5,536,628    
Selected Statements of Income Data:             
Net interest income $546,694  $526,474  $525,148  $502,583  $470,610 $1,073,168  $934,804 
Net revenue (2)  670,783   643,108   638,599   615,730   591,757  1,313,891   1,196,531 
Net income  195,527   189,039   185,362   170,001   152,388  384,566   339,682 
Pre-tax income, excluding provision for credit losses (non-GAAP) (3)  289,322   277,018   270,060   255,043   251,404  566,340   523,033 
Net income per common share – Basic  2.82   2.73   2.68   2.51   2.35  5.55   5.28 
Net income per common share – Diluted  2.78   2.69   2.63   2.47   2.32  5.47   5.21 
Cash dividends declared per common share  0.50   0.50   0.45   0.45   0.45  1.00   0.90 
Selected Financial Ratios and Other Data:             
Performance Ratios:             
Net interest margin  3.52%  3.54%  3.49%  3.49%  3.50% 3.53%  3.53%
Net interest margin – fully taxable-equivalent (non-GAAP) (3)  3.54   3.56   3.51   3.51   3.52  3.55   3.56 
Non-interest income to average assets  0.76   0.74   0.71   0.74   0.85  0.75   0.93 
Non-interest expense to average assets  2.32   2.32   2.31   2.36   2.38  2.32   2.40 
Net overhead ratio (4)  1.57   1.58   1.60   1.62   1.53  1.57   1.46 
Return on average assets  1.19   1.20   1.16   1.11   1.07  1.19   1.21 
Return on average common equity  12.07   12.21   11.82   11.63   11.61  12.14   13.01 
Return on average tangible common equity (non-GAAP) (3)  14.44   14.72   14.29   13.92   13.49  14.57   15.12 
Average total assets $65,840,345  $64,107,042  $63,594,105  $60,915,283  $57,493,184 $64,978,481  $56,547,939 
Average total shareholders’ equity  6,862,040   6,460,941   6,418,403   5,990,429   5,450,173  6,662,598   5,445,315 
Average loans to average deposits ratio  93.0%  92.3%  91.9%  93.8%  95.1% 92.7%  94.8%
Period-end loans to deposits ratio  91.4   90.9   91.5   91.6   93.0    
Common Share Data at end of period:             
Market price per common share $123.98  $112.46  $124.71  $108.53  $98.56    
Book value per common share  95.43   92.47   89.21   90.06   82.97    
Tangible book value per common share (non-GAAP) (3)  81.86   78.83   75.39   76.15   72.01    
Common shares outstanding  66,937,732   66,919,325   66,495,227   66,481,543   61,760,139    
Other Data at end of period:             
Common equity to assets ratio  9.3%  9.4%  9.1%  9.4%  8.6%   
Tangible common equity ratio (non-GAAP) (3)  8.0   8.1   7.8   8.1   7.5    
Tier 1 leverage ratio (5)  10.2   9.6   9.4   9.6   9.3    
Risk-based capital ratios:             
Tier 1 capital ratio (5)  11.4   10.8   10.7   10.6   10.3    
Common equity tier 1 capital ratio (5)  10.0   10.1   9.9   9.8   9.5    
Total capital ratio (5)  12.9   12.5   12.3   12.2   12.1    
Allowance for credit losses (6) $457,461  $448,387  $437,060  $436,193  $437,560    
Allowance for loan and unfunded lending-related commitment losses to total loans  0.90%  0.92%  0.91%  0.93%  0.98%   
Number of:             
Bank subsidiaries  16   16   16   16   15    
Banking offices  208   208   205   203   177    

(1) Excludes mortgage loans held-for-sale.
(2) Net revenue is net interest income plus non-interest income.
(3) See Table 18: Supplemental Non-GAAP Financial Measures/Ratios for additional information on this performance measure/ratio.
(4) The net overhead ratio is calculated by netting total non-interest expense and total non-interest income, annualizing this amount, and dividing by that period’s average total assets. A lower ratio indicates a higher degree of efficiency.
(5) Capital ratios for current quarter-end are estimated.
(6) The allowance for credit losses includes the allowance for loan losses, the allowance for unfunded lending-related commitments and the allowance for held-to-maturity securities losses.


WINTRUST FINANCIAL CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CONDITION

  (Unaudited) (Unaudited)   (Unaudited) (Unaudited)
  Jun 30, Mar 31, Dec 31, Sep 30, Jun 30,
(In thousands)  2025   2025   2024   2024   2024 
Assets          
Cash and due from banks $695,501  $616,216  $452,017  $725,465  $415,462 
Federal funds sold and securities purchased under resale agreements  63   63   6,519   5,663   62 
Interest-bearing deposits with banks  4,569,618   4,238,237   4,409,753   3,648,117   2,824,314 
Available-for-sale securities, at fair value  4,885,715   4,220,305   4,141,482   3,912,232   4,329,957 
Held-to-maturity securities, at amortized cost  3,502,186   3,564,490   3,613,263   3,677,420   3,755,924 
Trading account securities        4,072   3,472   4,134 
Equity securities with readily determinable fair value  273,722   270,442   215,412   125,310   112,173 
Federal Home Loan Bank and Federal Reserve Bank stock  282,087   281,893   281,407   266,908   256,495 
Brokerage customer receivables        18,102   16,662   13,682 
Mortgage loans held-for-sale, at fair value  299,606   316,804   331,261   461,067   411,851 
Loans, net of unearned income  51,041,679   48,708,390   48,055,037   47,067,447   44,675,531 
Allowance for loan losses  (391,654)  (378,207)  (364,017)  (360,279)  (363,719)
Net loans  50,650,025   48,330,183   47,691,020   46,707,168   44,311,812 
Premises, software and equipment, net  776,324   776,679   779,130   772,002   722,295 
Lease investments, net  289,768   280,472   278,264   270,171   275,459 
Accrued interest receivable and other assets  1,610,025   1,598,255   1,739,334   1,721,090   1,671,334 
Receivable on unsettled securities sales  240,039   463,023      551,031    
Goodwill  798,144   796,932   796,942   800,780   655,955 
Other acquisition-related intangible assets  110,495   116,072   121,690   123,866   20,607 
Total assets $68,983,318  $65,870,066  $64,879,668  $63,788,424  $59,781,516 
Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity          
Deposits:          
Non-interest-bearing $10,877,166  $11,201,859  $11,410,018  $10,739,132  $10,031,440 
Interest-bearing  44,939,645   42,368,179   41,102,331   40,665,834   38,017,586 
Total deposits  55,816,811   53,570,038   52,512,349   51,404,966   48,049,026 
Federal Home Loan Bank advances  3,151,309   3,151,309   3,151,309   3,171,309   3,176,309 
Other borrowings  625,392   529,269   534,803   647,043   606,579 
Subordinated notes  298,458   298,360   298,283   298,188   298,113 
Junior subordinated debentures  253,566   253,566   253,566   253,566   253,566 
Payable on unsettled securities sales  39,105             
Accrued interest payable and other liabilities  1,572,981   1,466,987   1,785,061   1,613,638   1,861,295 
Total liabilities  61,757,622   59,269,529   58,535,371   57,388,710   54,244,888 
Shareholders’ Equity:          
Preferred stock  837,500   412,500   412,500   412,500   412,500 
Common stock  67,025   67,007   66,560   66,546   61,825 
Surplus  2,495,637   2,494,347   2,482,561   2,470,228   1,964,645 
Treasury stock  (9,156)  (9,156)  (6,153)  (6,098)  (5,760)
Retained earnings  4,200,923   4,045,854   3,897,164   3,748,715   3,615,616 
Accumulated other comprehensive loss  (366,233)  (410,015)  (508,335)  (292,177)  (512,198)
Total shareholders’ equity  7,225,696   6,600,537   6,344,297   6,399,714   5,536,628 
Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $68,983,318  $65,870,066  $64,879,668  $63,788,424  $59,781,516 


WINTRUST FINANCIAL CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (UNAUDITED)

 Three Months EndedSix Months Ended
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)Jun 30,
2025		 Mar 31,
2025		 Dec 31,
2024		 Sep 30,
2024		 Jun 30,
2024		Jun 30,
2025		 Jun 30,
2024
Interest income            
Interest and fees on loans$797,997  $768,362  $789,038  $794,163  $749,812 $1,566,359  $1,460,153 
Mortgage loans held-for-sale 4,872   4,246   5,623   6,233   5,434  9,118   9,580 
Interest-bearing deposits with banks 34,317   36,766   46,256   32,608   19,731  71,083   36,389 
Federal funds sold and securities purchased under resale agreements 276   179   53   277   17  455   36 
Investment securities 78,053   72,016   67,066   69,592   69,779  150,069   139,457 
Trading account securities    11   6   11   13  11   31 
Federal Home Loan Bank and Federal Reserve Bank stock 5,393   5,307   5,157   5,451   4,974  10,700   9,452 
Brokerage customer receivables    78   302   269   219  78   394 
Total interest income 920,908   886,965   913,501   908,604   849,979  1,807,873   1,655,492 
Interest expense            
Interest on deposits 333,470   320,233   346,388   362,019   335,703  653,703   635,235 
Interest on Federal Home Loan Bank advances 25,724   25,441   26,050   26,254   24,797  51,165   46,845 
Interest on other borrowings 6,957   6,792   7,519   9,013   8,700  13,749   17,948 
Interest on subordinated notes 3,735   3,714   3,733   3,712   5,185  7,449   10,672 
Interest on junior subordinated debentures 4,328   4,311   4,663   5,023   4,984  8,639   9,988 
Total interest expense 374,214   360,491   388,353   406,021   379,369  734,705   720,688 
Net interest income 546,694   526,474   525,148   502,583   470,610  1,073,168   934,804 
Provision for credit losses 22,234   23,963   16,979   22,334   40,061  46,197   61,734 
Net interest income after provision for credit losses 524,460   502,511   508,169   480,249   430,549  1,026,971   873,070 
Non-interest income            
Wealth management 36,821   34,042   38,775   37,224   35,413  70,863   70,228 
Mortgage banking 23,170   20,529   20,452   15,974   29,124  43,699   56,787 
Service charges on deposit accounts 19,502   19,362   18,864   16,430   15,546  38,864   30,357 
Gains (losses) on investment securities, net 650   3,196   (2,835)  3,189   (4,282) 3,846   (2,956)
Fees from covered call options 5,624   3,446   2,305   988   2,056  9,070   6,903 
Trading gains (losses), net 151   (64)  (113)  (130)  70  87   747 
Operating lease income, net 15,166   15,287   15,327   15,335   13,938  30,453   28,048 
Other 23,005   20,836   20,676   24,137   29,282  43,841   71,613 
Total non-interest income 124,089   116,634   113,451   113,147   121,147  240,723   261,727 
Non-interest expense            
Salaries and employee benefits 219,541   211,526   212,133   211,261   198,541  431,067   393,714 
Software and equipment 36,522   34,717   34,258   31,574   29,231  71,239   56,962 
Operating lease equipment 10,757   10,471   10,263   10,518   10,834  21,228   21,517 
Occupancy, net 20,228   20,778   20,597   19,945   19,585  41,006   38,671 
Data processing 12,110   11,274   10,957   9,984   9,503  23,384   18,795 
Advertising and marketing 18,761   12,272   13,097   18,239   17,436  31,033   30,476 
Professional fees 9,243   9,044   11,334   9,783   9,967  18,287   19,520 
Amortization of other acquisition-related intangible assets 5,580   5,618   5,773   4,042   1,122  11,198   2,280 
FDIC insurance 10,971   10,926   10,640   10,512   10,429  21,897   24,966 
Other real estate owned (“OREO”) expenses, net 505   643   397   (938)  (259) 1,148   133 
Other 37,243   38,821   39,090   35,767   33,964  76,064   66,464 
Total non-interest expense 381,461   366,090   368,539   360,687   340,353  747,551   673,498 
Income before taxes 267,088   253,055   253,081   232,709   211,343  520,143   461,299 
Income tax expense 71,561   64,016   67,719   62,708   58,955  135,577   121,617 
Net income$195,527  $189,039  $185,362  $170,001  $152,388 $384,566  $339,682 
Preferred stock dividends 6,991   6,991   6,991   6,991   6,991  13,982   13,982 
Net income applicable to common shares$188,536  $182,048  $178,371  $163,010  $145,397 $370,584  $325,700 
Net income per common share - Basic$2.82  $2.73  $2.68  $2.51  $2.35 $5.55  $5.28 
Net income per common share - Diluted$2.78  $2.69  $2.63  $2.47  $2.32 $5.47  $5.21 
Cash dividends declared per common share$0.50  $0.50  $0.45  $0.45  $0.45 $1.00  $0.90 
Weighted average common shares outstanding 66,931   66,726   66,491   64,888   61,839  66,829   61,660 
Dilutive potential common shares 888   923   1,233   1,053   926  903   901 
Average common shares and dilutive common shares 67,819   67,649   67,724   65,941   62,765  67,732   62,561 


TABLE 1: LOAN PORTFOLIO MIX AND GROWTH RATES

          % Growth From (1)
(Dollars in thousands)Jun 30,
2025		 Mar 31,
2025		 Dec 31,
2024		 Sep 30,
2024		 Jun 30,
2024		Mar 31,
2025 (2)		Jun 30,
2024
Balance:           
Mortgage loans held-for-sale, excluding early buy-out exercised loans guaranteed by U.S. government agencies$192,633  $181,580  $189,774  $314,693  $281,103 24 %(31)%
Mortgage loans held-for-sale, early buy-out exercised loans guaranteed by U.S. government agencies 106,973   135,224   141,487   146,374   130,748 (84)(18)
Total mortgage loans held-for-sale$299,606  $316,804  $331,261  $461,067  $411,851 (22)%(27)%
            
Core loans:           
Commercial           
Commercial and industrial$7,028,247  $6,871,206  $6,867,422  $6,774,683  $6,236,290 9 %13 %
Asset-based lending 1,663,693   1,701,962   1,611,001   1,709,685   1,465,867 (9)13 
Municipal 771,785   798,646   826,653   827,125   747,357 (13)3 
Leases 2,757,331   2,680,943   2,537,325   2,443,721   2,439,128 11 13 
Commercial real estate           
Residential construction 59,027   55,849   48,617   73,088   55,019 23 7 
Commercial construction 2,165,263   2,086,797   2,065,775   1,984,240   1,866,701 15 16 
Land 304,827   306,235   319,689   346,362   338,831 (2)(10)
Office 1,601,208   1,641,555   1,656,109   1,675,286   1,585,312 (10)1 
Industrial 2,824,889   2,677,555   2,628,576   2,527,932   2,307,455 22 22 
Retail 1,452,351   1,402,837   1,374,655   1,404,586   1,365,753 14 6 
Multi-family 3,200,578   3,091,314   3,125,505   3,193,339   2,988,940 14 7 
Mixed use and other 1,683,867   1,652,759   1,685,018   1,588,584   1,439,186 8 17 
Home equity 466,815   455,683   445,028   427,043   356,313 10 31 
Residential real estate           
Residential real estate loans for investment 3,814,715   3,561,417   3,456,009   3,252,649   2,933,157 29 30 
Residential mortgage loans, early buy-out eligible loans guaranteed by U.S. government agencies 80,800   86,952   114,985   92,355   88,503 (28)(9)
Residential mortgage loans, early buy-out exercised loans guaranteed by U.S. government agencies 53,267   36,790   41,771   43,034   45,675 NM17 
Total core loans$29,928,663  $29,108,500  $28,804,138  $28,363,712  $26,259,487 11 %14 %
            
Niche loans:           
Commercial           
Franchise$1,286,265  $1,262,555  $1,268,521  $1,191,686  $1,150,460 8 %12 %
Mortgage warehouse lines of credit 1,232,530   1,019,543   893,854   750,462   593,519 84 NM
Community Advantage - homeowners association 526,595   525,492   525,446   501,645   491,722 1 7 
Insurance agency lending 1,120,985   1,070,979   1,044,329   1,048,686   1,030,119 19 9 
Premium Finance receivables           
U.S. property & casualty insurance 7,378,340   6,486,663   6,447,625   6,253,271   6,142,654 55 20 
Canada property & casualty insurance 944,836   753,199   824,417   878,410   958,099 NM(1)
Life insurance 8,506,960   8,365,140   8,147,145   7,996,899   7,962,115 7 7 
Consumer and other 116,505   116,319   99,562   82,676   87,356 1 33 
Total niche loans$21,113,016  $19,599,890  $19,250,899  $18,703,735  $18,416,044 31 %15 %
            
Total loans, net of unearned income$51,041,679  $48,708,390  $48,055,037  $47,067,447  $44,675,531 19 %14 %

(1) NM - Not Meaningful.
(2) Annualized.


TABLE 2: DEPOSIT PORTFOLIO MIX AND GROWTH RATES

          % Growth From
(Dollars in thousands)Jun 30,
2025		 Mar 31,
2025		 Dec 31,
2024		 Sep 30,
2024		 Jun 30,
2024		Mar 31,
2025 (1)		 Jun 30,
2024
Balance:            
Non-interest-bearing$10,877,166  $11,201,859  $11,410,018  $10,739,132  $10,031,440 (12)% 8 %
NOW and interest-bearing demand deposits 6,795,725   6,340,168   5,865,546   5,466,932   5,053,909 29  34 
Wealth management deposits (2) 1,595,764   1,408,790   1,469,064   1,303,354   1,490,711 53  7 
Money market 19,556,041   18,074,733   17,975,191   17,713,726   16,320,017 33  20 
Savings 6,659,419   6,576,251   6,372,499   6,183,249   5,882,179 5  13 
Time certificates of deposit 10,332,696   9,968,237   9,420,031   9,998,573   9,270,770 15  11 
Total deposits$55,816,811  $53,570,038  $52,512,349  $51,404,966  $48,049,026 17 % 16 %
Mix:            
Non-interest-bearing 19%  21%  22%  21%  21%   
NOW and interest-bearing demand deposits 12   12   11   11   11    
Wealth management deposits (2) 3   3   3   3   3    
Money market 35   34   34   34   34    
Savings 12   12   12   12   12    
Time certificates of deposit 19   18   18   19   19    
Total deposits 100%  100%  100%  100%  100%   

(1) Annualized.
(2) Represents deposit balances of the Company’s subsidiary banks from brokerage customers of Wintrust Investments, Chicago Deferred Exchange Company, LLC (“CDEC”), and trust and asset management customers of the Company.


TABLE 3: TIME CERTIFICATES OF DEPOSIT MATURITY/RE-PRICING ANALYSIS
As of June 30, 2025

(Dollars in thousands) Total Time
Certificates of
Deposit		 Weighted-Average
Rate of Maturing
Time Certificates
of Deposit
1-3 months $2,486,694  3.92%
4-6 months  4,464,126  3.80 
7-9 months  2,187,365  3.74 
10-12 months  771,114  3.64 
13-18 months  262,094  3.41 
19-24 months  99,689  2.92 
24+ months  61,614  2.36 
Total $10,332,696  3.78%


TABLE 4: QUARTERLY AVERAGE BALANCES

  Average Balance for three months ended,
  Jun 30, Mar 31, Dec 31, Sep 30, Jun 30,
(In thousands)  2025   2025   2024   2024   2024 
Interest-bearing deposits with banks, securities purchased under resale agreements and cash equivalents (1) $3,308,199  $3,520,048  $3,934,016  $2,413,728  $1,485,481 
Investment securities (2)  8,801,560   8,409,735   8,090,271   8,276,576   8,203,764 
FHLB and FRB stock (3)  282,001   281,702   271,825   263,707   253,614 
Liquidity management assets (4) $12,391,760  $12,211,485  $12,296,112  $10,954,011  $9,942,859 
Other earning assets (4) (5)     13,140   20,528   17,542   15,257 
Mortgage loans held-for-sale  310,534   286,710   378,707   376,251   347,236 
Loans, net of unearned income (4) (6)  49,517,635   47,833,380   47,153,014   45,920,586   43,819,354 
Total earning assets (4) $62,219,929  $60,344,715  $59,848,361  $57,268,390  $54,124,706 
Allowance for loan and investment security losses  (398,685)  (375,371)  (367,238)  (383,736)  (360,504)
Cash and due from banks  478,707   476,423   470,033   467,333   434,916 
Other assets  3,540,394   3,661,275   3,642,949   3,563,296   3,294,066 
Total assets $65,840,345  $64,107,042  $63,594,105  $60,915,283  $57,493,184 
           
NOW and interest-bearing demand deposits $6,423,050  $6,046,189  $5,601,672  $5,174,673  $4,985,306 
Wealth management deposits  1,552,989   1,574,480   1,430,163   1,362,747   1,531,865 
Money market accounts  18,184,754   17,581,141   17,579,395   16,436,111   15,272,126 
Savings accounts  6,578,698   6,479,444   6,288,727   6,096,746   5,878,844 
Time deposits  9,841,702   9,406,126   9,702,948   9,598,109   8,546,172 
Interest-bearing deposits $42,581,193  $41,087,380  $40,602,905  $38,668,386  $36,214,313 
FHLB advances (3)  3,151,310   3,151,309   3,160,658   3,178,973   3,096,920 
Other borrowings  593,657   582,139   577,786   622,792   587,262 
Subordinated notes  298,398   298,306   298,225   298,135   410,331 
Junior subordinated debentures  253,566   253,566   253,566   253,566   253,566 
Total interest-bearing liabilities $46,878,124  $45,372,700  $44,893,140  $43,021,852  $40,562,392 
Non-interest-bearing deposits  10,643,798   10,732,156   10,718,738   10,271,613   9,879,134 
Other liabilities  1,456,383   1,541,245   1,563,824   1,631,389   1,601,485 
Equity  6,862,040   6,460,941   6,418,403   5,990,429   5,450,173 
Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $65,840,345  $64,107,042  $63,594,105  $60,915,283  $57,493,184 
           
Net free funds/contribution (6) $15,341,805  $14,972,015  $14,955,221  $14,246,538  $13,562,314 

(1) Includes interest-bearing deposits from banks and securities purchased under resale agreements with original maturities of greater than three months. Cash equivalents include federal funds sold and securities purchased under resale agreements with original maturities of three months or less.
(2) Investment securities includes investment securities classified as available-for-sale and held-to-maturity, and equity securities with readily determinable fair values. Equity securities without readily determinable fair values are included within other assets.
(3) Federal Home Loan Bank (“FHLB”) and Federal Reserve Bank (“FRB”)
(4) See Table 18: Supplemental Non-GAAP Financial Measures/Ratios for additional information on this performance measure/ratio.
(5) Other earning assets include brokerage customer receivables and trading account securities.
(6) Loans, net of unearned income, include non-accrual loans.
(7) Net free funds are the difference between total average earning assets and total average interest-bearing liabilities. The estimated contribution to net interest margin from net free funds is calculated using the rate paid for total interest-bearing liabilities.


TABLE 5: QUARTERLY NET INTEREST INCOME

  Net Interest Income for three months ended,
  Jun 30, Mar 31, Dec 31, Sep 30, Jun 30,
(In thousands)  2025   2025   2024   2024   2024 
Interest income:          
Interest-bearing deposits with banks, securities purchased under resale agreements and cash equivalents $34,593  $36,945  $46,308  $32,885  $19,748 
Investment securities  78,733   72,706   67,783   70,260   70,346 
FHLB and FRB stock (1)  5,393   5,307   5,157   5,451   4,974 
Liquidity management assets (2) $118,719  $114,958  $119,248  $108,596  $95,068 
Other earning assets (2)     92   310   282   235 
Mortgage loans held-for-sale  4,872   4,246   5,623   6,233   5,434 
Loans, net of unearned income (2)  800,197   770,568   791,390   796,637   752,117 
Total interest income $923,788  $889,864  $916,571  $911,748  $852,854 
           
Interest expense:          
NOW and interest-bearing demand deposits $37,517  $33,600  $31,695  $30,971  $32,719 
Wealth management deposits  8,182   8,606   9,412   10,158   10,294 
Money market accounts  155,890   146,374   159,945   167,382   155,100 
Savings accounts  37,637   35,923   38,402   42,892   41,063 
Time deposits  94,244   95,730   106,934   110,616   96,527 
Interest-bearing deposits $333,470  $320,233  $346,388  $362,019  $335,703 
FHLB advances (1)  25,724   25,441   26,050   26,254   24,797 
Other borrowings  6,957   6,792   7,519   9,013   8,700 
Subordinated notes  3,735   3,714   3,733   3,712   5,185 
Junior subordinated debentures  4,328   4,311   4,663   5,023   4,984 
Total interest expense $374,214  $360,491  $388,353  $406,021  $379,369 
           
Less: Fully taxable-equivalent adjustment  (2,880)  (2,899)  (3,070)  (3,144)  (2,875)
Net interest income (GAAP) (3)   546,694   526,474   525,148   502,583   470,610 
Fully taxable-equivalent adjustment  2,880   2,899   3,070   3,144   2,875 
Net interest income, fully taxable-equivalent (non-GAAP) (3)  $549,574  $529,373  $528,218  $505,727  $473,485 

(1) Federal Home Loan Bank (“FHLB”) and Federal Reserve Bank (“FRB”)
(2) Interest income on tax-advantaged loans, trading securities and investment securities reflects a taxable-equivalent adjustment based on the marginal federal corporate tax rate in effect as of the applicable period.
(3) See Table 18: Supplemental Non-GAAP Financial Measures/Ratios for additional information on this performance measure/ratio.


TABLE 6: QUARTERLY NET INTEREST MARGIN

  Net Interest Margin for three months ended,
  Jun 30,
2025		 Mar 31,
2025		 Dec 31,
2024		 Sep 30,
2024		 Jun 30,
2024
Yield earned on:          
Interest-bearing deposits with banks, securities purchased under resale agreements and cash equivalents 4.19% 4.26% 4.68% 5.42% 5.35%
Investment securities 3.59  3.51  3.33  3.38  3.45 
FHLB and FRB stock (1) 7.67  7.64  7.55  8.22  7.89 
Liquidity management assets 3.84% 3.82% 3.86% 3.94% 3.85%
Other earning assets   2.84  6.01  6.38  6.23 
Mortgage loans held-for-sale 6.29  6.01  5.91  6.59  6.29 
Loans, net of unearned income 6.48  6.53  6.68  6.90  6.90 
Total earning assets 5.96% 5.98% 6.09% 6.33% 6.34%
           
Rate paid on:          
NOW and interest-bearing demand deposits 2.34% 2.25% 2.25% 2.38% 2.64%
Wealth management deposits 2.11  2.22  2.62  2.97  2.70 
Money market accounts 3.44  3.38  3.62  4.05  4.08 
Savings accounts 2.29  2.25  2.43  2.80  2.81 
Time deposits 3.84  4.13  4.38  4.58  4.54 
Interest-bearing deposits 3.14% 3.16% 3.39% 3.72% 3.73%
FHLB advances 3.27  3.27  3.28  3.29  3.22 
Other borrowings 4.70  4.73  5.18  5.76  5.96 
Subordinated notes 5.02  5.05  4.98  4.95  5.08 
Junior subordinated debentures 6.85  6.90  7.32  7.88  7.91 
Total interest-bearing liabilities 3.20% 3.22% 3.44% 3.75% 3.76%
           
Interest rate spread (2) (3) 2.76% 2.76% 2.65% 2.58% 2.58%
Less: Fully taxable-equivalent adjustment (0.02) (0.02) (0.02) (0.02) (0.02)
Net free funds/contribution (4) 0.78  0.80  0.86  0.93  0.94 
Net interest margin (GAAP) (3) 3.52% 3.54% 3.49% 3.49% 3.50%
Fully taxable-equivalent adjustment 0.02  0.02  0.02  0.02  0.02 
Net interest margin, fully taxable-equivalent (non-GAAP) (3) 3.54% 3.56% 3.51% 3.51% 3.52%

(1) Federal Home Loan Bank (“FHLB”) and Federal Reserve Bank (“FRB”)
(2) Interest rate spread is the difference between the yield earned on earning assets and the rate paid on interest-bearing liabilities.
(3) See Table 18: Supplemental Non-GAAP Financial Measures/Ratios for additional information on this performance measure/ratio.
(4) Net free funds are the difference between total average earning assets and total average interest-bearing liabilities. The estimated contribution to net interest margin from net free funds is calculated using the rate paid for total interest-bearing liabilities.


TABLE 7: YEAR-TO-DATE AVERAGE BALANCES, AND NET INTEREST INCOME AND MARGIN

 Average Balance
for six months ended,		Interest
for six months ended,		Yield/Rate
for six months ended,
(Dollars in thousands)Jun 30,
2025		 Jun 30,
2024		Jun 30,
2025		 Jun 30,
2024		Jun 30,
2025		 Jun 30,
2024
Interest-bearing deposits with banks, securities purchased under resale agreements and cash equivalents (1)$3,413,538  $1,369,906 $71,538  $36,425 4.23% 5.35%
Investment securities (2) 8,606,730   8,276,780  151,439   140,574 3.55  3.42 
FHLB and FRB stock (3) 281,853   242,131  10,700   9,452 7.66  7.85 
Liquidity management assets (4) (5)$12,302,121  $9,888,817 $233,677  $186,451 3.83% 3.79%
Other earning assets (4) (5) (6) 6,533   15,169  92   433 2.84  5.74 
Mortgage loans held-for-sale 298,688   318,756  9,118   9,580 6.16  6.04 
Loans, net of unearned income (4) (5) (7) 48,680,160   42,974,623  1,570,765   1,464,704 6.51  6.85 
Total earning assets (5)$61,287,502  $53,197,365 $1,813,652  $1,661,168 5.97% 6.28%
Allowance for loan and investment security losses (387,092)  (361,119)      
Cash and due from banks 477,571   442,591       
Other assets 3,600,500   3,269,102       
Total assets$64,978,481  $56,547,939       
          
NOW and interest-bearing demand deposits$6,235,661  $5,332,786 $71,117  $67,615 2.30% 2.55%
Wealth management deposits 1,563,675   1,521,034  16,788   20,755 2.17  2.74 
Money market accounts 17,884,615   14,873,309  302,264   293,084 3.41  3.96 
Savings accounts 6,529,345   5,835,481  73,560   80,134 2.27  2.76 
Time deposits 9,625,117   7,847,314  189,974   173,647 3.98  4.45 
Interest-bearing deposits$41,838,413  $35,409,924 $653,703  $635,235 3.15% 3.61%
Federal Home Loan Bank advances 3,151,310   2,912,884  51,165   46,845 3.27  3.23 
Other borrowings 587,930   607,487  13,749   17,948 4.72  5.94 
Subordinated notes 298,353   424,112  7,449   10,672 5.04  5.06 
Junior subordinated debentures 253,566   253,566  8,639   9,988 6.87  7.92 
Total interest-bearing liabilities$46,129,572  $39,607,973 $734,705  $720,688 3.21% 3.66%
Non-interest-bearing deposits 10,687,733   9,925,890       
Other liabilities 1,498,578   1,568,761       
Equity 6,662,598   5,445,315       
Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity$64,978,481  $56,547,939       
Interest rate spread (5) (8)      2.76% 2.62%
Less: Fully taxable-equivalent adjustment    (5,779)  (5,676)(0.02) (0.03)
Net free funds/contribution (9)$15,157,930  $13,589,392    0.79  0.94 
Net interest income/margin (GAAP) (5)   $1,073,168  $934,804 3.53% 3.53%
Fully taxable-equivalent adjustment    5,779   5,676 0.02  0.03 
Net interest income/margin, fully taxable-equivalent (non-GAAP) (4)    $1,078,947  $940,480 3.55% 3.56%

(1) Includes interest-bearing deposits from banks and securities purchased under resale agreements with original maturities of greater than three months. Cash equivalents include federal funds sold and securities purchased under resale agreements with original maturities of three months or less.
(2) Investment securities includes investment securities classified as available-for-sale and held-to-maturity, and equity securities with readily determinable fair values. Equity securities without readily determinable fair values are included within other assets.
(3) Federal Home Loan Bank (“FHLB”) and Federal Reserve Bank (“FRB”)
(4) Interest income on tax-advantaged loans, trading securities and investment securities reflects a taxable-equivalent adjustment based on the marginal federal corporate tax rate in effect as of the applicable period.
(5) See Table 18: Supplemental Non-GAAP Financial Measures/Ratios for additional information on this performance measure/ratio.
(6) Other earning assets include brokerage customer receivables and trading account securities.
(7) Loans, net of unearned income, include non-accrual loans.
(8) Interest rate spread is the difference between the yield earned on earning assets and the rate paid on interest-bearing liabilities.
(9) Net free funds are the difference between total average earning assets and total average interest-bearing liabilities. The estimated contribution to net interest margin from net free funds is calculated using the rate paid for total interest-bearing liabilities.


TABLE 8: INTEREST RATE SENSITIVITY

As an ongoing part of its financial strategy, the Company attempts to manage the impact of fluctuations in market interest rates on net interest income. Management measures its exposure to changes in interest rates by modeling many different interest rate scenarios.

The following interest rate scenarios display the percentage change in net interest income over a one-year time horizon assuming increases and decreases of 100 and 200 basis points as compared to projected net interest income in a scenario with no assumed rate changes. The Static Shock Scenario results incorporate actual cash flows and repricing characteristics for balance sheet instruments following an instantaneous, parallel change in market rates based upon a static (i.e. no growth or constant) balance sheet. Conversely, the Ramp Scenario results incorporate management’s projections of future volume and pricing of each of the product lines following a gradual, parallel change in market rates over twelve months. Actual results may differ from these simulated results due to timing, magnitude, and frequency of interest rate changes as well as changes in market conditions and management strategies. The interest rate sensitivity for both the Static Shock and Ramp Scenario is as follows:

Static Shock Scenario +200 Basis Points +100 Basis Points -100 Basis Points -200 Basis Points
Jun 30, 2025 (1.5)% (0.4)% (0.2)% (1.2)%
Mar 31, 2025 (1.8) (0.6) (0.2) (1.2)
Dec 31, 2024 (1.6) (0.6) (0.3) (1.5)
Sep 30, 2024 1.2  1.1  0.4  (0.9)
Jun 30, 2024 1.5  1.0  0.6  (0.0)


Ramp Scenario +200 Basis Points +100 Basis Points -100 Basis Points -200 Basis Points
Jun 30, 2025 0.0 % 0.0 % (0.1)% (0.4)%
Mar 31, 2025 0.2  0.2  (0.1) (0.5)
Dec 31, 2024 (0.2) (0.0) 0.0  (0.3)
Sep 30, 2024 1.6  1.2  0.7  0.5 
Jun 30, 2024 1.2  1.0  0.9  1.0 


As shown above, the magnitude of potential changes in net interest income in various interest rate scenarios has continued to remain relatively neutral. As the current interest rate cycle progressed, management took action to reposition its sensitivity to interest rates. To this end, management has executed various derivative instruments including collars and receive fixed swaps to hedge variable rate loan exposures and originated a higher percentage of its loan originations in longer-term fixed-rate loans. The Company will continue to monitor current and projected interest rates and may execute additional derivatives to mitigate potential fluctuations in the net interest margin in future periods.

TABLE 9: MATURITIES AND SENSITIVITIES TO CHANGES IN INTEREST RATES

 Loans repricing or contractual maturity period
As of June 30, 2025One year or
less
 From one to
five years
 From five to
fifteen years
 After fifteen
years
 Total
(In thousands)    
Commercial         
Fixed rate$429,173  $3,756,650  $2,117,493  $14,925  $6,318,241 
Variable rate 10,068,079   1,111         10,069,190 
Total commercial$10,497,252  $3,757,761  $2,117,493  $14,925  $16,387,431 
Commercial real estate         
Fixed rate$712,348  $2,732,428  $369,615  $70,471  $3,884,862 
Variable rate 9,396,306   10,775   67      9,407,148 
Total commercial real estate$10,108,654  $2,743,203  $369,682  $70,471  $13,292,010 
Home equity         
Fixed rate$9,626  $773  $  $15  $10,414 
Variable rate 456,401            456,401 
Total home equity$466,027  $773  $  $15  $466,815 
Residential real estate         
Fixed rate$15,271  $4,318  $72,630  $1,056,508  $1,148,727 
Variable rate 108,431   699,875   1,991,749      2,800,055 
Total residential real estate$123,702  $704,193  $2,064,379  $1,056,508  $3,948,782 
Premium finance receivables - property & casualty         
Fixed rate$8,220,850  $102,326  $  $  $8,323,176 
Variable rate              
Total premium finance receivables - property & casualty$8,220,850  $102,326  $  $  $8,323,176 
Premium finance receivables - life insurance         
Fixed rate$319,732  $169,958  $4,000  $  $493,690 
Variable rate 8,013,270            8,013,270 
Total premium finance receivables - life insurance$8,333,002  $169,958  $4,000  $  $8,506,960 
Consumer and other         
Fixed rate$36,771  $8,483  $1,070  $859  $47,183 
Variable rate 69,322            69,322 
Total consumer and other$106,093  $8,483  $1,070  $859  $116,505 
          
Total per category         
Fixed rate$9,743,771  $6,774,936  $2,564,808  $1,142,778  $20,226,293 
Variable rate 28,111,809   711,761   1,991,816      30,815,386 
Total loans, net of unearned income$37,855,580  $7,486,697  $4,556,624  $1,142,778  $51,041,679 
Less: Existing cash flow hedging derivatives (1) (6,700,000)        
Total loans repricing or maturing in one year or less, adjusted for cash flow hedging activity$31,155,580         
          
Variable Rate Loan Pricing by Index:         
SOFR tenors (2)        $19,459,501 
12- month CMT (3)         6,906,397 
Prime         3,243,035 
Fed Funds         786,924 
Other U.S. Treasury tenors         187,736 
Other         231,793 
Total variable rate        $30,815,386 

(1) Excludes cash flow hedges with future effective starting dates.
(2) SOFR - Secured Overnight Financing Rate.
(3) CMT - Constant Maturity Treasury Rate.

Graph available at the following link: http://ml.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/cf816bf1-1915-431d-8262-97011dc0227d

Source: Bloomberg

As noted in the table on the previous page, the majority of the Company’s portfolio is tied to SOFR and CMT indices which, as shown in the table above, do not mirror the same changes as the Prime rate, which has historically moved when the Federal Reserve raises or lowers interest rates. Specifically, the Company has variable rate loans of $16.7 billion tied to one-month SOFR and $6.9 billion tied to twelve-month CMT. The above chart shows:

  Basis Point (bp) Change in
  1-month
SOFR		 12- month
CMT		 Prime 
Second Quarter 2025  bps(7)bps bps
First Quarter 2025 (1) (13)   
Fourth Quarter 2024 (52) 18  (50) 
third quarter 2024 (49) (111) (50) 
Second Quarter 2024 1  6    


TABLE 10: ALLOWANCE FOR CREDIT LOSSES

  Three Months EndedSix Months Ended
  Jun 30, Mar 31, Dec 31, Sep 30, Jun 30,Jun 30, Jun 30,
(Dollars in thousands)  2025   2025   2024   2024   2024  2025   2024 
Allowance for credit losses at beginning of period $448,387  $437,060  $436,193  $437,560  $427,504 $437,060  $427,612 
Provision for credit losses - Other  22,234   23,963   16,979   6,787   40,061  46,197   61,734 
Provision for credit losses - Day 1 on non-PCD assets acquired during the period           15,547         
Initial allowance for credit losses recognized on PCD assets acquired during the period           3,004         
Other adjustments  180   4   (187)  30   (19) 184   (50)
Charge-offs:             
Commercial  6,148   9,722   5,090   22,975   9,584  15,870   20,799 
Commercial real estate  5,711   454   1,037   95   15,526  6,165   20,995 
Home equity  111              111   74 
Residential real estate        114      23     61 
Premium finance receivables - property & casualty  6,346   7,114   13,301   7,790   9,486  13,460   16,424 
Premium finance receivables - life insurance     12      4     12    
Consumer and other  179   147   189   154   137  326   244 
Total charge-offs  18,495   17,449   19,731   31,018   34,756  35,944   58,597 
Recoveries:             
Commercial  1,746   929   775   649 