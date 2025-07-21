Wintrust Financial Corporation Reports Record Net Income

ROSEMONT, Ill., July 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wintrust Financial Corporation (“Wintrust”, “the Company”, “we” or “our”) (Nasdaq: WTFC) announced record net income of $384.6 million, or $5.47 per diluted common share, for the first six months of 2025, compared to net income of $339.7 million, or $5.21 per diluted common share for the same period of 2024. Pre-tax, pre-provision income (non-GAAP) for the first six months of the year totaled a record $566.3 million, compared to $523.0 million for the first six months of 2024.

The Company recorded record quarterly net income of $195.5 million, or $2.78 per diluted common share, for the second quarter of 2025, compared to net income of $189.0 million, or $2.69 per diluted common share for the first quarter of 2025. Pre-tax, pre-provision income (non-GAAP) for the second quarter of 2025 totaled a record $289.3 million, as compared to $277.0 million for the first quarter of 2025.

Timothy S. Crane, President and Chief Executive Officer, commented, “Building on the momentum of a strong first quarter, we are pleased to deliver record results again this quarter, reflecting the underlying strength and momentum of our business. A combination of balance sheet growth and a stable net interest margin drove our record results in the second quarter of 2025.”

Additionally, Mr. Crane noted, “Net interest margin in the second quarter remained within our expected range at 3.54% and we generated record net interest income driven by average earning asset growth. We expect a relatively stable net interest margin coupled with continued balance sheet growth to drive net interest income higher in the third quarter.”

Highlights of the second quarter of 2025:

Comparative information to the first quarter of 2025, unless otherwise noted

Total loans increased by $2.3 billion, or 19% annualized.

Total deposits increased by approximately $2.2 billion, or 17% annualized.

Total assets increased by $3.1 billion, or 19% annualized.

Net interest income increased to $546.7 million in the second quarter of 2025, compared to $526.5 million in the first quarter of 2025, driven by strong average earning asset growth. Net interest margin was 3.52% (3.54% on a fully taxable-equivalent basis, non-GAAP) during the second quarter of 2025.

Non-interest income was impacted by the following: Wealth management revenue totaled $36.8 million in the second quarter of 2025, compared to $34.0 million in the first quarter of 2025. Mortgage banking revenue totaled $23.2 million in the second quarter of 2025, compared to $20.5 million in the first quarter of 2025. An unfavorable fair value mark of $1.4 million was offset by an increase in operational revenue of $4.1 million driven by higher origination volumes and improved production margin. For more information regarding mortgage banking revenue, see Table 16 in this report. Net gains on investment securities totaled approximately $650,000 in the second quarter of 2025, compared to net gains of $3.2 million in the first quarter of 2025.

Non-interest expense was impacted by the following: Advertising and Marketing increased by $6.5 million and totaled $18.8 million in the second quarter of 2025. The increase in the quarter was related to planned and primarily seasonal expenses in various sports sponsorships and other summer community sponsorship events. Macatawa Bank acquisition-related costs were $2.9 million in the second quarter of 2025, compared to $2.7 million in the first quarter of 2025.

Provision for credit losses totaled $22.2 million in the second quarter of 2025, compared to a provision for credit losses of $24.0 million in the first quarter of 2025.

Net charge-offs totaled $13.3 million, or 11 basis points of average total loans on an annualized basis, in the second quarter of 2025 compared to $12.6 million, or 11 basis points of average total loans on an annualized basis, in the first quarter of 2025.

Mr. Crane noted, “Solid loan growth in the second quarter totaled $2.3 billion, or 19% on an annualized basis. We are pleased with our diversified loan growth across all major loan portfolios and strong seasonal growth in our property & casualty insurance premium finance business. Loan pipelines remain strong and we expect loan growth in the mid-to-high single digits in the second half of the year. We continue to be prudent in our review of credit opportunities, ensuring our loan growth adheres to our conservative credit standards. Strong deposit growth totaled $2.2 billion, or 17% on an annualized basis, in the second quarter of 2025. Our loan growth was funded by our deposit growth in the second quarter of 2025 resulting in our loans-to-deposits ratio ending the quarter at 91.4%. We continue to benefit from our customer relationships and unique market positioning to generate deposits, grow loans and enhance our long-term franchise value.”

Commenting on credit quality, Mr. Crane stated, “Disciplined credit management, supported by thorough portfolio reviews, has driven consistent positive outcomes by enabling early identification and resolution of problem credits. We continue to be conservative and diversified in regard to maintaining our strong credit standards. We believe the Company’s reserves are appropriate and we remain committed to sustaining high credit quality as evidenced by our low levels of net charge-offs and non-performing loans as well as our core loan allowance for credit losses of 1.37%.”

In summary, Mr. Crane concluded, “We are proud of our second quarter performance and record results year to date. We expect our strong momentum to continue into the third quarter as our loan growth in the second quarter provides positive revenue momentum. The balance sheet growth in the second quarter highlights our enviable core deposit franchise and multifaceted business model. Our commitment to growing net interest income, disciplined expense control and conservative credit standards should lead to increasing our franchise value.”

The graphs shown on pages 3-7 illustrate certain financial highlights of the second quarter of 2025 as well as historical financial performance. See “Supplemental Non-GAAP Financial Measures/Ratios” at Table 18 for additional information with respect to non-GAAP financial measures/ratios, including the reconciliations to the corresponding GAAP financial measures/ratios.

Graphs available at the following link: http://ml.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/bd030502-a094-4ebe-b02a-3c9bb828b393

SUMMARY OF RESULTS:

BALANCE SHEET

Total assets increased $3.1 billion in the second quarter of 2025 compared to the first quarter of 2025. Total loans increased by $2.3 billion compared to the first quarter of 2025. The increase in loans was driven by growth across all major loan portfolios, including seasonally higher Premium Finance Receivables - Property and Casualty portfolio.

Total liabilities increased by $2.5 billion in the second quarter of 2025 compared to the first quarter of 2025, driven by a $2.2 billion increase in total deposits. Robust organic deposit growth in the second quarter of 2025 was driven by our diverse deposit product offerings. Non-interest bearing deposit balances have remained stable in recent quarters. The Company's loans-to-deposits ratio ended the quarter at 91.4%.

On May 22, 2025, the Company completed the issuance of $425 million of Series F Preferred Stock. The issuance was in contemplation of redeeming $412.5 million of Series D and Series E preferred stock that was expected to reprice at rates higher than existing market rates. The Series D and Series E Preferred Stock were redeemed on July 15, 2025. The Tier 1 capital ratio, Total capital ratio, and Tier 1 leverage ratio noted in the “Selected Financial Highlights” would have been 10.8%, 12.3%, and 9.6%, respectively, if the Series D and Series E Preferred Stock had been redeemed as of June 30, 2025.

For more information regarding changes in the Company’s balance sheet, see Consolidated Statements of Condition and Table 1 through Table 3 in this report.

NET INTEREST INCOME

For the second quarter of 2025, net interest income totaled $546.7 million, an increase of $20.2 million compared to the first quarter of 2025. The $20.2 million increase in net interest income in the second quarter of 2025 was primarily due to average earning asset growth of $1.9 billion, or 12% annualized.

Net interest margin was largely stable at 3.52% (3.54% on a fully taxable-equivalent basis, non-GAAP) during the second quarter of 2025, down two basis points compared to the first quarter of 2025. The yield on earning assets declined two basis points during the second quarter of 2025 primarily due to a five basis point decrease in loan yields. The net free funds contribution declined two basis points compared to the first quarter of 2025. These declines were partially offset by a two basis point reduction in funding cost on interest-bearing deposits, compared to the first quarter of 2025.

For more information regarding net interest income, see Table 4 through Table 8 in this report.

ASSET QUALITY

The allowance for credit losses totaled $457.5 million as of June 30, 2025, an increase from $448.4 million as of March 31, 2025. A provision for credit losses totaling $22.2 million was recorded for the second quarter of 2025 compared to $24.0 million recorded in the first quarter of 2025. The lower provision for credit losses recognized in the second quarter of 2025 is primarily attributable to the macroeconomic outlook, partially offset by portfolio growth. While future economic performance remains uncertain, lower volatility in equity markets at the end of the second quarter reduced the provision related to macroeconomic uncertainty. This reduction was partially offset by qualitative additions to the provision that reflect widening credit spreads. For more information regarding the allowance for credit losses and provision for credit losses, see Table 11 in this report.

Management believes the allowance for credit losses is appropriate to account for expected credit losses. The Company is required to estimate expected credit losses over the life of the Company’s financial assets as of the reporting date. There can be no assurances, however, that future losses will not significantly exceed the amounts provided for, thereby affecting future results of operations. A summary of the allowance for credit losses calculated for the loan components in each portfolio as of June 30, 2025, March 31, 2025, and December 31, 2024 is shown on Table 12 of this report.

Net charge-offs totaled $13.3 million in the second quarter of 2025, an increase of $0.7 million compared to $12.6 million of net charge-offs in the first quarter of 2025. Net charge-offs as a percentage of average total loans were 11 basis points in both the first and second quarter of 2025 on an annualized basis. For more information regarding net charge-offs, see Table 10 in this report.

The Company’s loan portfolio delinquency rates remain low and manageable. For more information regarding past due loans, see Table 13 in this report.

Non-performing assets and non-performing loans have remained relatively stable compared to prior quarters. Non-performing assets totaled $212.5 million and comprised 0.31% of total assets as of June 30, 2025, as compared to $195.0 million, or 0.30% of total assets, as of March 31, 2025. Non-performing loans totaled $188.8 million and comprised 0.37% of total loans at June 30, 2025, as compared to $172.4 million and 0.35% of total loans at March 31, 2025. For more information regarding non-performing assets, see Table 14 in this report.

NON-INTEREST INCOME

Non-interest income totaled $124.1 million in the second quarter of 2025, increasing $7.5 million, compared to $116.6 million in the first quarter of 2025.

Wealth management revenue increased by $2.8 million in the second quarter of 2025, compared to the first quarter of 2025. The increase in the second quarter of 2025 was primarily driven by an increase in asset valuations within the quarter, coupled with an increase in activity following the transition of systems and support for brokerage and certain private client business to a new third party that occurred in the first quarter of 2025. Wealth management revenue is comprised of the trust and asset management revenue of Wintrust Private Trust Company and Great Lakes Advisors, the brokerage commissions, managed money fees and insurance product commissions at Wintrust Investments and fees from tax-deferred like-kind exchange services provided by the Chicago Deferred Exchange Company.

Mortgage banking revenue totaled $23.2 million in the second quarter of 2025, compared to $20.5 million in the first quarter of 2025. The increase in the second quarter of 2025 was primarily attributed to higher production revenue due to higher origination volumes and improved production margin. For more information regarding mortgage banking revenue, see Table 16 in this report.

Fees from covered call options increased by $2.2 million in the second quarter of 2025 compared to the first quarter of 2025. The Company has typically written call options with terms of less than three months against certain U.S. Treasury and agency securities held in its portfolio for liquidity and other purposes. Management has entered into these transactions with the goal of economically hedging security positions and enhancing its overall return on its investment portfolio. These option transactions are designed to mitigate overall interest rate risk and do not qualify as hedges pursuant to accounting guidance.

The Company recognized approximately $650,000 in net gains on investment securities in the second quarter of 2025 compared to $3.2 million in net gains in the first quarter of 2025. The net gains in the second quarter of 2025 were primarily the result of unrealized gains on the Company’s equity investment securities with a readily determinable fair value.

For more information regarding non-interest income, see Table 15 in this report.

NON-INTEREST EXPENSE

Non-interest expense totaled $381.5 million in the second quarter of 2025, increasing $15.4 million, compared to $366.1 million in the first quarter of 2025. Non-interest expense, as a percent of average assets, remained stable in the second quarter of 2025 at 2.32%.

Salaries and employee benefits expense increased by $8.0 million in the second quarter of 2025 as compared to the first quarter of 2025. This was primarily driven by an increased level of health insurance claims as well as higher mortgage and wealth management commissions expense attributable to an increase in mortgage originations and wealth management revenue in the quarter.

Advertising and marketing expenses in the second quarter of 2025 totaled $18.8 million, which was a $6.5 million increase compared to the first quarter of 2025. The increase in the second quarter was primarily driven by summer sports sponsorships and other summer community sponsorship events. Advertising and marketing expense are typically higher in the second and third quarters of the year.

The Macatawa Bank acquisition-related costs were $2.9 million in the second quarter of 2025, compared to $2.7 million in the first quarter of 2025.

For more information regarding non-interest expense, see Table 17 in this report.

INCOME TAXES

The Company recorded income tax expense of $71.6 million in the second quarter of 2025 compared to $64.0 million in the first quarter of 2025. The effective tax rates were 26.79% in the second quarter of 2025 compared to 25.30% in the first quarter of 2025. The effective tax rates were partially impacted by the tax effects related to share-based compensation, which fluctuate based on the Company’s stock price and timing of employee stock option exercises and vesting of other share-based awards. The Company recorded net excess tax benefits of $80,000 in the second quarter of 2025, compared to net excess tax benefits of $3.7 million in the first quarter of 2025 related to share-based compensation.

BUSINESS SUMMARY

Community Banking

Through community banking, the Company provides banking and financial services primarily to individuals, small to mid-sized businesses, local governmental units and institutional clients residing primarily in the local areas the Company services. In the second quarter of 2025, community banking increased its commercial, commercial real estate and residential real estate loan portfolios.

Mortgage banking revenue was $23.2 million for the second quarter of 2025, an increase of $2.6 million compared to the first quarter of 2025. See Table 16 for more detail. Service charges on deposit accounts totaled $19.5 million in the second quarter of 2025 as compared to $19.4 million in the first quarter of 2025. The Company’s gross commercial and commercial real estate loan pipelines remained solid as of June 30, 2025 indicating momentum for expected continued loan growth in the third quarter of 2025.

Specialty Finance

Through specialty finance, the Company offers financing of insurance premiums for businesses and individuals, equipment financing through structured loans and lease products to customers in a variety of industries, accounts receivable financing and value-added, out-sourced administrative services and other services. Originations within the insurance premium financing receivables portfolios were $6.1 billion during the second quarter of 2025. Average balances increased by $776.6 million, as compared to the first quarter of 2025. The Company’s leasing divisions’ portfolio balances increased in the second quarter of 2025, with capital leases, loans, and equipment on operating leases of $2.8 billion, $1.2 billion, and $289.8 million as of June 30, 2025, respectively, compared to $2.7 billion, $1.1 billion, and $280.5 million as of March 31, 2025, respectively. Revenues from the Company’s out-sourced administrative services business were $1.3 million in the second quarter of 2025, which was relatively stable compared to the first quarter of 2025.

Wealth Management

Through wealth management, the Company offers a full range of wealth management services, including trust and investment services, tax-deferred like-kind exchange services, asset management, and securities brokerage services. Wealth management revenue totaled $36.8 million in the second quarter of 2025, an increase as compared to the first quarter of 2025. At June 30, 2025, the Company’s wealth management subsidiaries had approximately $53.2 billion of assets under administration, which included $8.9 billion of assets owned by the Company and its subsidiary banks.

ITEMS IMPACTING COMPARATIVE FINANCIAL RESULTS

Business Combination

On August 1, 2024, the Company completed its previously announced acquisition of Macatawa, the parent company of Macatawa Bank. In conjunction with the completed acquisition, the Company issued approximately 4.7 million shares of common stock. Macatawa operates 26 full-service branches located throughout communities in Kent, Ottawa and northern Allegan counties in the state of Michigan. Macatawa offers a full range of banking, retail and commercial lending, wealth management and ecommerce services to individuals, businesses and governmental entities. As of August 1, 2024, Macatawa had fair values of approximately $2.9 billion in assets, $2.3 billion in deposits and $1.3 billion in loans. As of June 30, 2025, the Company recorded goodwill of approximately $142.1 million on the purchase.

WINTRUST FINANCIAL CORPORATION

Key Operating Measures

Wintrust’s key operating measures and growth rates for the second quarter of 2025, as compared to the first quarter of 2025 (sequential quarter) and second quarter of 2024 (linked quarter), are shown in the table below:

% or (1)

basis point (bp) change from

1st Quarter

2025 % or

basis point (bp) change from

2nd Quarter

2024 Three Months Ended (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) Jun 30, 2025 Mar 31, 2025 Jun 30, 2024 Net income $ 195,527 $ 189,039 $ 152,388 3 % 28 % Pre-tax income, excluding provision for credit losses (non-GAAP) (2) 289,322 277,018 251,404 4 15 Net income per common share – Diluted 2.78 2.69 2.32 3 20 Cash dividends declared per common share 0.50 0.50 0.45 — 11 Net revenue (3) 670,783 643,108 591,757 4 13 Net interest income 546,694 526,474 470,610 4 16 Net interest margin 3.52 % 3.54 % 3.50 % (2 ) bps 2 bps Net interest margin – fully taxable-equivalent (non-GAAP) (2) 3.54 3.56 3.52 (2 ) 2 Net overhead ratio (4) 1.57 1.58 1.53 (1 ) 4 Return on average assets 1.19 1.20 1.07 (1 ) 12 Return on average common equity 12.07 12.21 11.61 (14 ) 46 Return on average tangible common equity (non-GAAP) (2) 14.44 14.72 13.49 (28 ) 95 At end of period Total assets $ 68,983,318 $ 65,870,066 $ 59,781,516 19 % 15 % Total loans (5) 51,041,679 48,708,390 44,675,531 19 14 Total deposits 55,816,811 53,570,038 48,049,026 17 16 Total shareholders’ equity 7,225,696 6,600,537 5,536,628 38 31

(1) Period-end balance sheet percentage changes are annualized.

(2) See Table 18: Supplemental Non-GAAP Financial Measures/Ratios for additional information on this performance measure/ratio.

(3) Net revenue is net interest income plus non-interest income.

(4) The net overhead ratio is calculated by netting total non-interest expense and total non-interest income, annualizing this amount, and dividing by that period’s average total assets. A lower ratio indicates a higher degree of efficiency.

(5) Excludes mortgage loans held-for-sale.

Certain returns, yields, performance ratios, or quarterly growth rates are “annualized” in this presentation to represent an annual time period. This is done for analytical purposes to better discern, for decision-making purposes, underlying performance trends when compared to full-year or year-over-year amounts. For example, a 5% growth rate for a quarter would represent an annualized 20% growth rate. Additional supplemental financial information showing quarterly trends can be found on the Company’s website at www.wintrust.com by choosing “Financial Reports” under the “Investor Relations” heading, and then choosing “Financial Highlights.”



WINTRUST FINANCIAL CORPORATION

Selected Financial Highlights

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) Jun 30,

2025 Mar 31,

2025 Dec 31,

2024 Sep 30,

2024 Jun 30,

2024 Jun 30,

2025 Jun 30,

2024 Selected Financial Condition Data (at end of period): Total assets $ 68,983,318 $ 65,870,066 $ 64,879,668 $ 63,788,424 $ 59,781,516 Total loans (1) 51,041,679 48,708,390 48,055,037 47,067,447 44,675,531 Total deposits 55,816,811 53,570,038 52,512,349 51,404,966 48,049,026 Total shareholders’ equity 7,225,696 6,600,537 6,344,297 6,399,714 5,536,628 Selected Statements of Income Data: Net interest income $ 546,694 $ 526,474 $ 525,148 $ 502,583 $ 470,610 $ 1,073,168 $ 934,804 Net revenue (2) 670,783 643,108 638,599 615,730 591,757 1,313,891 1,196,531 Net income 195,527 189,039 185,362 170,001 152,388 384,566 339,682 Pre-tax income, excluding provision for credit losses (non-GAAP) (3) 289,322 277,018 270,060 255,043 251,404 566,340 523,033 Net income per common share – Basic 2.82 2.73 2.68 2.51 2.35 5.55 5.28 Net income per common share – Diluted 2.78 2.69 2.63 2.47 2.32 5.47 5.21 Cash dividends declared per common share 0.50 0.50 0.45 0.45 0.45 1.00 0.90 Selected Financial Ratios and Other Data: Performance Ratios: Net interest margin 3.52 % 3.54 % 3.49 % 3.49 % 3.50 % 3.53 % 3.53 % Net interest margin – fully taxable-equivalent (non-GAAP) (3) 3.54 3.56 3.51 3.51 3.52 3.55 3.56 Non-interest income to average assets 0.76 0.74 0.71 0.74 0.85 0.75 0.93 Non-interest expense to average assets 2.32 2.32 2.31 2.36 2.38 2.32 2.40 Net overhead ratio (4) 1.57 1.58 1.60 1.62 1.53 1.57 1.46 Return on average assets 1.19 1.20 1.16 1.11 1.07 1.19 1.21 Return on average common equity 12.07 12.21 11.82 11.63 11.61 12.14 13.01 Return on average tangible common equity (non-GAAP) (3) 14.44 14.72 14.29 13.92 13.49 14.57 15.12 Average total assets $ 65,840,345 $ 64,107,042 $ 63,594,105 $ 60,915,283 $ 57,493,184 $ 64,978,481 $ 56,547,939 Average total shareholders’ equity 6,862,040 6,460,941 6,418,403 5,990,429 5,450,173 6,662,598 5,445,315 Average loans to average deposits ratio 93.0 % 92.3 % 91.9 % 93.8 % 95.1 % 92.7 % 94.8 % Period-end loans to deposits ratio 91.4 90.9 91.5 91.6 93.0 Common Share Data at end of period: Market price per common share $ 123.98 $ 112.46 $ 124.71 $ 108.53 $ 98.56 Book value per common share 95.43 92.47 89.21 90.06 82.97 Tangible book value per common share (non-GAAP) (3) 81.86 78.83 75.39 76.15 72.01 Common shares outstanding 66,937,732 66,919,325 66,495,227 66,481,543 61,760,139 Other Data at end of period: Common equity to assets ratio 9.3 % 9.4 % 9.1 % 9.4 % 8.6 % Tangible common equity ratio (non-GAAP) (3) 8.0 8.1 7.8 8.1 7.5 Tier 1 leverage ratio (5) 10.2 9.6 9.4 9.6 9.3 Risk-based capital ratios: Tier 1 capital ratio (5) 11.4 10.8 10.7 10.6 10.3 Common equity tier 1 capital ratio (5) 10.0 10.1 9.9 9.8 9.5 Total capital ratio (5) 12.9 12.5 12.3 12.2 12.1 Allowance for credit losses (6) $ 457,461 $ 448,387 $ 437,060 $ 436,193 $ 437,560 Allowance for loan and unfunded lending-related commitment losses to total loans 0.90 % 0.92 % 0.91 % 0.93 % 0.98 % Number of: Bank subsidiaries 16 16 16 16 15 Banking offices 208 208 205 203 177

(1) Excludes mortgage loans held-for-sale.

(2) Net revenue is net interest income plus non-interest income.

(3) See Table 18: Supplemental Non-GAAP Financial Measures/Ratios for additional information on this performance measure/ratio.

(4) The net overhead ratio is calculated by netting total non-interest expense and total non-interest income, annualizing this amount, and dividing by that period’s average total assets. A lower ratio indicates a higher degree of efficiency.

(5) Capital ratios for current quarter-end are estimated.

(6) The allowance for credit losses includes the allowance for loan losses, the allowance for unfunded lending-related commitments and the allowance for held-to-maturity securities losses.





WINTRUST FINANCIAL CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CONDITION

(Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Jun 30, Mar 31, Dec 31, Sep 30, Jun 30, (In thousands) 2025 2025 2024 2024 2024 Assets Cash and due from banks $ 695,501 $ 616,216 $ 452,017 $ 725,465 $ 415,462 Federal funds sold and securities purchased under resale agreements 63 63 6,519 5,663 62 Interest-bearing deposits with banks 4,569,618 4,238,237 4,409,753 3,648,117 2,824,314 Available-for-sale securities, at fair value 4,885,715 4,220,305 4,141,482 3,912,232 4,329,957 Held-to-maturity securities, at amortized cost 3,502,186 3,564,490 3,613,263 3,677,420 3,755,924 Trading account securities — — 4,072 3,472 4,134 Equity securities with readily determinable fair value 273,722 270,442 215,412 125,310 112,173 Federal Home Loan Bank and Federal Reserve Bank stock 282,087 281,893 281,407 266,908 256,495 Brokerage customer receivables — — 18,102 16,662 13,682 Mortgage loans held-for-sale, at fair value 299,606 316,804 331,261 461,067 411,851 Loans, net of unearned income 51,041,679 48,708,390 48,055,037 47,067,447 44,675,531 Allowance for loan losses (391,654 ) (378,207 ) (364,017 ) (360,279 ) (363,719 ) Net loans 50,650,025 48,330,183 47,691,020 46,707,168 44,311,812 Premises, software and equipment, net 776,324 776,679 779,130 772,002 722,295 Lease investments, net 289,768 280,472 278,264 270,171 275,459 Accrued interest receivable and other assets 1,610,025 1,598,255 1,739,334 1,721,090 1,671,334 Receivable on unsettled securities sales 240,039 463,023 — 551,031 — Goodwill 798,144 796,932 796,942 800,780 655,955 Other acquisition-related intangible assets 110,495 116,072 121,690 123,866 20,607 Total assets $ 68,983,318 $ 65,870,066 $ 64,879,668 $ 63,788,424 $ 59,781,516 Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity Deposits: Non-interest-bearing $ 10,877,166 $ 11,201,859 $ 11,410,018 $ 10,739,132 $ 10,031,440 Interest-bearing 44,939,645 42,368,179 41,102,331 40,665,834 38,017,586 Total deposits 55,816,811 53,570,038 52,512,349 51,404,966 48,049,026 Federal Home Loan Bank advances 3,151,309 3,151,309 3,151,309 3,171,309 3,176,309 Other borrowings 625,392 529,269 534,803 647,043 606,579 Subordinated notes 298,458 298,360 298,283 298,188 298,113 Junior subordinated debentures 253,566 253,566 253,566 253,566 253,566 Payable on unsettled securities sales 39,105 — — — — Accrued interest payable and other liabilities 1,572,981 1,466,987 1,785,061 1,613,638 1,861,295 Total liabilities 61,757,622 59,269,529 58,535,371 57,388,710 54,244,888 Shareholders’ Equity: Preferred stock 837,500 412,500 412,500 412,500 412,500 Common stock 67,025 67,007 66,560 66,546 61,825 Surplus 2,495,637 2,494,347 2,482,561 2,470,228 1,964,645 Treasury stock (9,156 ) (9,156 ) (6,153 ) (6,098 ) (5,760 ) Retained earnings 4,200,923 4,045,854 3,897,164 3,748,715 3,615,616 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (366,233 ) (410,015 ) (508,335 ) (292,177 ) (512,198 ) Total shareholders’ equity 7,225,696 6,600,537 6,344,297 6,399,714 5,536,628 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 68,983,318 $ 65,870,066 $ 64,879,668 $ 63,788,424 $ 59,781,516





WINTRUST FINANCIAL CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (UNAUDITED)

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) Jun 30,

2025 Mar 31,

2025 Dec 31,

2024 Sep 30,

2024 Jun 30,

2024 Jun 30,

2025 Jun 30,

2024 Interest income Interest and fees on loans $ 797,997 $ 768,362 $ 789,038 $ 794,163 $ 749,812 $ 1,566,359 $ 1,460,153 Mortgage loans held-for-sale 4,872 4,246 5,623 6,233 5,434 9,118 9,580 Interest-bearing deposits with banks 34,317 36,766 46,256 32,608 19,731 71,083 36,389 Federal funds sold and securities purchased under resale agreements 276 179 53 277 17 455 36 Investment securities 78,053 72,016 67,066 69,592 69,779 150,069 139,457 Trading account securities — 11 6 11 13 11 31 Federal Home Loan Bank and Federal Reserve Bank stock 5,393 5,307 5,157 5,451 4,974 10,700 9,452 Brokerage customer receivables — 78 302 269 219 78 394 Total interest income 920,908 886,965 913,501 908,604 849,979 1,807,873 1,655,492 Interest expense Interest on deposits 333,470 320,233 346,388 362,019 335,703 653,703 635,235 Interest on Federal Home Loan Bank advances 25,724 25,441 26,050 26,254 24,797 51,165 46,845 Interest on other borrowings 6,957 6,792 7,519 9,013 8,700 13,749 17,948 Interest on subordinated notes 3,735 3,714 3,733 3,712 5,185 7,449 10,672 Interest on junior subordinated debentures 4,328 4,311 4,663 5,023 4,984 8,639 9,988 Total interest expense 374,214 360,491 388,353 406,021 379,369 734,705 720,688 Net interest income 546,694 526,474 525,148 502,583 470,610 1,073,168 934,804 Provision for credit losses 22,234 23,963 16,979 22,334 40,061 46,197 61,734 Net interest income after provision for credit losses 524,460 502,511 508,169 480,249 430,549 1,026,971 873,070 Non-interest income Wealth management 36,821 34,042 38,775 37,224 35,413 70,863 70,228 Mortgage banking 23,170 20,529 20,452 15,974 29,124 43,699 56,787 Service charges on deposit accounts 19,502 19,362 18,864 16,430 15,546 38,864 30,357 Gains (losses) on investment securities, net 650 3,196 (2,835 ) 3,189 (4,282 ) 3,846 (2,956 ) Fees from covered call options 5,624 3,446 2,305 988 2,056 9,070 6,903 Trading gains (losses), net 151 (64 ) (113 ) (130 ) 70 87 747 Operating lease income, net 15,166 15,287 15,327 15,335 13,938 30,453 28,048 Other 23,005 20,836 20,676 24,137 29,282 43,841 71,613 Total non-interest income 124,089 116,634 113,451 113,147 121,147 240,723 261,727 Non-interest expense Salaries and employee benefits 219,541 211,526 212,133 211,261 198,541 431,067 393,714 Software and equipment 36,522 34,717 34,258 31,574 29,231 71,239 56,962 Operating lease equipment 10,757 10,471 10,263 10,518 10,834 21,228 21,517 Occupancy, net 20,228 20,778 20,597 19,945 19,585 41,006 38,671 Data processing 12,110 11,274 10,957 9,984 9,503 23,384 18,795 Advertising and marketing 18,761 12,272 13,097 18,239 17,436 31,033 30,476 Professional fees 9,243 9,044 11,334 9,783 9,967 18,287 19,520 Amortization of other acquisition-related intangible assets 5,580 5,618 5,773 4,042 1,122 11,198 2,280 FDIC insurance 10,971 10,926 10,640 10,512 10,429 21,897 24,966 Other real estate owned (“OREO”) expenses, net 505 643 397 (938 ) (259 ) 1,148 133 Other 37,243 38,821 39,090 35,767 33,964 76,064 66,464 Total non-interest expense 381,461 366,090 368,539 360,687 340,353 747,551 673,498 Income before taxes 267,088 253,055 253,081 232,709 211,343 520,143 461,299 Income tax expense 71,561 64,016 67,719 62,708 58,955 135,577 121,617 Net income $ 195,527 $ 189,039 $ 185,362 $ 170,001 $ 152,388 $ 384,566 $ 339,682 Preferred stock dividends 6,991 6,991 6,991 6,991 6,991 13,982 13,982 Net income applicable to common shares $ 188,536 $ 182,048 $ 178,371 $ 163,010 $ 145,397 $ 370,584 $ 325,700 Net income per common share - Basic $ 2.82 $ 2.73 $ 2.68 $ 2.51 $ 2.35 $ 5.55 $ 5.28 Net income per common share - Diluted $ 2.78 $ 2.69 $ 2.63 $ 2.47 $ 2.32 $ 5.47 $ 5.21 Cash dividends declared per common share $ 0.50 $ 0.50 $ 0.45 $ 0.45 $ 0.45 $ 1.00 $ 0.90 Weighted average common shares outstanding 66,931 66,726 66,491 64,888 61,839 66,829 61,660 Dilutive potential common shares 888 923 1,233 1,053 926 903 901 Average common shares and dilutive common shares 67,819 67,649 67,724 65,941 62,765 67,732 62,561





TABLE 1: LOAN PORTFOLIO MIX AND GROWTH RATES

% Growth From (1) (Dollars in thousands) Jun 30,

2025 Mar 31,

2025 Dec 31,

2024 Sep 30,

2024 Jun 30,

2024 Mar 31,

2025 (2) Jun 30,

2024 Balance: Mortgage loans held-for-sale, excluding early buy-out exercised loans guaranteed by U.S. government agencies $ 192,633 $ 181,580 $ 189,774 $ 314,693 $ 281,103 24 % (31 )% Mortgage loans held-for-sale, early buy-out exercised loans guaranteed by U.S. government agencies 106,973 135,224 141,487 146,374 130,748 (84 ) (18 ) Total mortgage loans held-for-sale $ 299,606 $ 316,804 $ 331,261 $ 461,067 $ 411,851 (22 )% (27 )% Core loans: Commercial Commercial and industrial $ 7,028,247 $ 6,871,206 $ 6,867,422 $ 6,774,683 $ 6,236,290 9 % 13 % Asset-based lending 1,663,693 1,701,962 1,611,001 1,709,685 1,465,867 (9 ) 13 Municipal 771,785 798,646 826,653 827,125 747,357 (13 ) 3 Leases 2,757,331 2,680,943 2,537,325 2,443,721 2,439,128 11 13 Commercial real estate Residential construction 59,027 55,849 48,617 73,088 55,019 23 7 Commercial construction 2,165,263 2,086,797 2,065,775 1,984,240 1,866,701 15 16 Land 304,827 306,235 319,689 346,362 338,831 (2 ) (10 ) Office 1,601,208 1,641,555 1,656,109 1,675,286 1,585,312 (10 ) 1 Industrial 2,824,889 2,677,555 2,628,576 2,527,932 2,307,455 22 22 Retail 1,452,351 1,402,837 1,374,655 1,404,586 1,365,753 14 6 Multi-family 3,200,578 3,091,314 3,125,505 3,193,339 2,988,940 14 7 Mixed use and other 1,683,867 1,652,759 1,685,018 1,588,584 1,439,186 8 17 Home equity 466,815 455,683 445,028 427,043 356,313 10 31 Residential real estate Residential real estate loans for investment 3,814,715 3,561,417 3,456,009 3,252,649 2,933,157 29 30 Residential mortgage loans, early buy-out eligible loans guaranteed by U.S. government agencies 80,800 86,952 114,985 92,355 88,503 (28 ) (9 ) Residential mortgage loans, early buy-out exercised loans guaranteed by U.S. government agencies 53,267 36,790 41,771 43,034 45,675 NM 17 Total core loans $ 29,928,663 $ 29,108,500 $ 28,804,138 $ 28,363,712 $ 26,259,487 11 % 14 % Niche loans: Commercial Franchise $ 1,286,265 $ 1,262,555 $ 1,268,521 $ 1,191,686 $ 1,150,460 8 % 12 % Mortgage warehouse lines of credit 1,232,530 1,019,543 893,854 750,462 593,519 84 NM Community Advantage - homeowners association 526,595 525,492 525,446 501,645 491,722 1 7 Insurance agency lending 1,120,985 1,070,979 1,044,329 1,048,686 1,030,119 19 9 Premium Finance receivables U.S. property & casualty insurance 7,378,340 6,486,663 6,447,625 6,253,271 6,142,654 55 20 Canada property & casualty insurance 944,836 753,199 824,417 878,410 958,099 NM (1 ) Life insurance 8,506,960 8,365,140 8,147,145 7,996,899 7,962,115 7 7 Consumer and other 116,505 116,319 99,562 82,676 87,356 1 33 Total niche loans $ 21,113,016 $ 19,599,890 $ 19,250,899 $ 18,703,735 $ 18,416,044 31 % 15 % Total loans, net of unearned income $ 51,041,679 $ 48,708,390 $ 48,055,037 $ 47,067,447 $ 44,675,531 19 % 14 %

(1) NM - Not Meaningful.

(2) Annualized.



TABLE 2: DEPOSIT PORTFOLIO MIX AND GROWTH RATES

% Growth From (Dollars in thousands) Jun 30,

2025 Mar 31,

2025 Dec 31,

2024 Sep 30,

2024 Jun 30,

2024 Mar 31,

2025 (1) Jun 30,

2024 Balance: Non-interest-bearing $ 10,877,166 $ 11,201,859 $ 11,410,018 $ 10,739,132 $ 10,031,440 (12 )% 8 % NOW and interest-bearing demand deposits 6,795,725 6,340,168 5,865,546 5,466,932 5,053,909 29 34 Wealth management deposits (2) 1,595,764 1,408,790 1,469,064 1,303,354 1,490,711 53 7 Money market 19,556,041 18,074,733 17,975,191 17,713,726 16,320,017 33 20 Savings 6,659,419 6,576,251 6,372,499 6,183,249 5,882,179 5 13 Time certificates of deposit 10,332,696 9,968,237 9,420,031 9,998,573 9,270,770 15 11 Total deposits $ 55,816,811 $ 53,570,038 $ 52,512,349 $ 51,404,966 $ 48,049,026 17 % 16 % Mix: Non-interest-bearing 19 % 21 % 22 % 21 % 21 % NOW and interest-bearing demand deposits 12 12 11 11 11 Wealth management deposits (2) 3 3 3 3 3 Money market 35 34 34 34 34 Savings 12 12 12 12 12 Time certificates of deposit 19 18 18 19 19 Total deposits 100 % 100 % 100 % 100 % 100 %

(1) Annualized.

(2) Represents deposit balances of the Company’s subsidiary banks from brokerage customers of Wintrust Investments, Chicago Deferred Exchange Company, LLC (“CDEC”), and trust and asset management customers of the Company.



TABLE 3: TIME CERTIFICATES OF DEPOSIT MATURITY/RE-PRICING ANALYSIS

As of June 30, 2025

(Dollars in thousands) Total Time

Certificates of

Deposit Weighted-Average

Rate of Maturing

Time Certificates

of Deposit 1-3 months $ 2,486,694 3.92 % 4-6 months 4,464,126 3.80 7-9 months 2,187,365 3.74 10-12 months 771,114 3.64 13-18 months 262,094 3.41 19-24 months 99,689 2.92 24+ months 61,614 2.36 Total $ 10,332,696 3.78 %





TABLE 4: QUARTERLY AVERAGE BALANCES

Average Balance for three months ended, Jun 30, Mar 31, Dec 31, Sep 30, Jun 30, (In thousands) 2025 2025 2024 2024 2024 Interest-bearing deposits with banks, securities purchased under resale agreements and cash equivalents (1) $ 3,308,199 $ 3,520,048 $ 3,934,016 $ 2,413,728 $ 1,485,481 Investment securities (2) 8,801,560 8,409,735 8,090,271 8,276,576 8,203,764 FHLB and FRB stock (3) 282,001 281,702 271,825 263,707 253,614 Liquidity management assets (4) $ 12,391,760 $ 12,211,485 $ 12,296,112 $ 10,954,011 $ 9,942,859 Other earning assets (4) (5) — 13,140 20,528 17,542 15,257 Mortgage loans held-for-sale 310,534 286,710 378,707 376,251 347,236 Loans, net of unearned income (4) (6) 49,517,635 47,833,380 47,153,014 45,920,586 43,819,354 Total earning assets (4) $ 62,219,929 $ 60,344,715 $ 59,848,361 $ 57,268,390 $ 54,124,706 Allowance for loan and investment security losses (398,685 ) (375,371 ) (367,238 ) (383,736 ) (360,504 ) Cash and due from banks 478,707 476,423 470,033 467,333 434,916 Other assets 3,540,394 3,661,275 3,642,949 3,563,296 3,294,066 Total assets $ 65,840,345 $ 64,107,042 $ 63,594,105 $ 60,915,283 $ 57,493,184 NOW and interest-bearing demand deposits $ 6,423,050 $ 6,046,189 $ 5,601,672 $ 5,174,673 $ 4,985,306 Wealth management deposits 1,552,989 1,574,480 1,430,163 1,362,747 1,531,865 Money market accounts 18,184,754 17,581,141 17,579,395 16,436,111 15,272,126 Savings accounts 6,578,698 6,479,444 6,288,727 6,096,746 5,878,844 Time deposits 9,841,702 9,406,126 9,702,948 9,598,109 8,546,172 Interest-bearing deposits $ 42,581,193 $ 41,087,380 $ 40,602,905 $ 38,668,386 $ 36,214,313 FHLB advances (3) 3,151,310 3,151,309 3,160,658 3,178,973 3,096,920 Other borrowings 593,657 582,139 577,786 622,792 587,262 Subordinated notes 298,398 298,306 298,225 298,135 410,331 Junior subordinated debentures 253,566 253,566 253,566 253,566 253,566 Total interest-bearing liabilities $ 46,878,124 $ 45,372,700 $ 44,893,140 $ 43,021,852 $ 40,562,392 Non-interest-bearing deposits 10,643,798 10,732,156 10,718,738 10,271,613 9,879,134 Other liabilities 1,456,383 1,541,245 1,563,824 1,631,389 1,601,485 Equity 6,862,040 6,460,941 6,418,403 5,990,429 5,450,173 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 65,840,345 $ 64,107,042 $ 63,594,105 $ 60,915,283 $ 57,493,184 Net free funds/contribution (6) $ 15,341,805 $ 14,972,015 $ 14,955,221 $ 14,246,538 $ 13,562,314

(1) Includes interest-bearing deposits from banks and securities purchased under resale agreements with original maturities of greater than three months. Cash equivalents include federal funds sold and securities purchased under resale agreements with original maturities of three months or less.

(2) Investment securities includes investment securities classified as available-for-sale and held-to-maturity, and equity securities with readily determinable fair values. Equity securities without readily determinable fair values are included within other assets.

(3) Federal Home Loan Bank (“FHLB”) and Federal Reserve Bank (“FRB”)

(4) See Table 18: Supplemental Non-GAAP Financial Measures/Ratios for additional information on this performance measure/ratio.

(5) Other earning assets include brokerage customer receivables and trading account securities.

(6) Loans, net of unearned income, include non-accrual loans.

(7) Net free funds are the difference between total average earning assets and total average interest-bearing liabilities. The estimated contribution to net interest margin from net free funds is calculated using the rate paid for total interest-bearing liabilities.



TABLE 5: QUARTERLY NET INTEREST INCOME

Net Interest Income for three months ended, Jun 30, Mar 31, Dec 31, Sep 30, Jun 30, (In thousands) 2025 2025 2024 2024 2024 Interest income: Interest-bearing deposits with banks, securities purchased under resale agreements and cash equivalents $ 34,593 $ 36,945 $ 46,308 $ 32,885 $ 19,748 Investment securities 78,733 72,706 67,783 70,260 70,346 FHLB and FRB stock (1) 5,393 5,307 5,157 5,451 4,974 Liquidity management assets (2) $ 118,719 $ 114,958 $ 119,248 $ 108,596 $ 95,068 Other earning assets (2) — 92 310 282 235 Mortgage loans held-for-sale 4,872 4,246 5,623 6,233 5,434 Loans, net of unearned income (2) 800,197 770,568 791,390 796,637 752,117 Total interest income $ 923,788 $ 889,864 $ 916,571 $ 911,748 $ 852,854 Interest expense: NOW and interest-bearing demand deposits $ 37,517 $ 33,600 $ 31,695 $ 30,971 $ 32,719 Wealth management deposits 8,182 8,606 9,412 10,158 10,294 Money market accounts 155,890 146,374 159,945 167,382 155,100 Savings accounts 37,637 35,923 38,402 42,892 41,063 Time deposits 94,244 95,730 106,934 110,616 96,527 Interest-bearing deposits $ 333,470 $ 320,233 $ 346,388 $ 362,019 $ 335,703 FHLB advances (1) 25,724 25,441 26,050 26,254 24,797 Other borrowings 6,957 6,792 7,519 9,013 8,700 Subordinated notes 3,735 3,714 3,733 3,712 5,185 Junior subordinated debentures 4,328 4,311 4,663 5,023 4,984 Total interest expense $ 374,214 $ 360,491 $ 388,353 $ 406,021 $ 379,369 Less: Fully taxable-equivalent adjustment (2,880 ) (2,899 ) (3,070 ) (3,144 ) (2,875 ) Net interest income (GAAP) (3) 546,694 526,474 525,148 502,583 470,610 Fully taxable-equivalent adjustment 2,880 2,899 3,070 3,144 2,875 Net interest income, fully taxable-equivalent (non-GAAP) (3) $ 549,574 $ 529,373 $ 528,218 $ 505,727 $ 473,485

(1) Federal Home Loan Bank (“FHLB”) and Federal Reserve Bank (“FRB”)

(2) Interest income on tax-advantaged loans, trading securities and investment securities reflects a taxable-equivalent adjustment based on the marginal federal corporate tax rate in effect as of the applicable period.

(3) See Table 18: Supplemental Non-GAAP Financial Measures/Ratios for additional information on this performance measure/ratio.



TABLE 6: QUARTERLY NET INTEREST MARGIN

Net Interest Margin for three months ended, Jun 30,

2025 Mar 31,

2025 Dec 31,

2024 Sep 30,

2024 Jun 30,

2024 Yield earned on: Interest-bearing deposits with banks, securities purchased under resale agreements and cash equivalents 4.19 % 4.26 % 4.68 % 5.42 % 5.35 % Investment securities 3.59 3.51 3.33 3.38 3.45 FHLB and FRB stock (1) 7.67 7.64 7.55 8.22 7.89 Liquidity management assets 3.84 % 3.82 % 3.86 % 3.94 % 3.85 % Other earning assets — 2.84 6.01 6.38 6.23 Mortgage loans held-for-sale 6.29 6.01 5.91 6.59 6.29 Loans, net of unearned income 6.48 6.53 6.68 6.90 6.90 Total earning assets 5.96 % 5.98 % 6.09 % 6.33 % 6.34 % Rate paid on: NOW and interest-bearing demand deposits 2.34 % 2.25 % 2.25 % 2.38 % 2.64 % Wealth management deposits 2.11 2.22 2.62 2.97 2.70 Money market accounts 3.44 3.38 3.62 4.05 4.08 Savings accounts 2.29 2.25 2.43 2.80 2.81 Time deposits 3.84 4.13 4.38 4.58 4.54 Interest-bearing deposits 3.14 % 3.16 % 3.39 % 3.72 % 3.73 % FHLB advances 3.27 3.27 3.28 3.29 3.22 Other borrowings 4.70 4.73 5.18 5.76 5.96 Subordinated notes 5.02 5.05 4.98 4.95 5.08 Junior subordinated debentures 6.85 6.90 7.32 7.88 7.91 Total interest-bearing liabilities 3.20 % 3.22 % 3.44 % 3.75 % 3.76 % Interest rate spread (2) (3) 2.76 % 2.76 % 2.65 % 2.58 % 2.58 % Less: Fully taxable-equivalent adjustment (0.02 ) (0.02 ) (0.02 ) (0.02 ) (0.02 ) Net free funds/contribution (4) 0.78 0.80 0.86 0.93 0.94 Net interest margin (GAAP) (3) 3.52 % 3.54 % 3.49 % 3.49 % 3.50 % Fully taxable-equivalent adjustment 0.02 0.02 0.02 0.02 0.02 Net interest margin, fully taxable-equivalent (non-GAAP) (3) 3.54 % 3.56 % 3.51 % 3.51 % 3.52 %

(1) Federal Home Loan Bank (“FHLB”) and Federal Reserve Bank (“FRB”)

(2) Interest rate spread is the difference between the yield earned on earning assets and the rate paid on interest-bearing liabilities.

(3) See Table 18: Supplemental Non-GAAP Financial Measures/Ratios for additional information on this performance measure/ratio.

(4) Net free funds are the difference between total average earning assets and total average interest-bearing liabilities. The estimated contribution to net interest margin from net free funds is calculated using the rate paid for total interest-bearing liabilities.



TABLE 7: YEAR-TO-DATE AVERAGE BALANCES, AND NET INTEREST INCOME AND MARGIN

Average Balance

for six months ended, Interest

for six months ended, Yield/Rate

for six months ended, (Dollars in thousands) Jun 30,

2025 Jun 30,

2024 Jun 30,

2025 Jun 30,

2024 Jun 30,

2025 Jun 30,

2024 Interest-bearing deposits with banks, securities purchased under resale agreements and cash equivalents (1) $ 3,413,538 $ 1,369,906 $ 71,538 $ 36,425 4.23 % 5.35 % Investment securities (2) 8,606,730 8,276,780 151,439 140,574 3.55 3.42 FHLB and FRB stock (3) 281,853 242,131 10,700 9,452 7.66 7.85 Liquidity management assets (4) (5) $ 12,302,121 $ 9,888,817 $ 233,677 $ 186,451 3.83 % 3.79 % Other earning assets (4) (5) (6) 6,533 15,169 92 433 2.84 5.74 Mortgage loans held-for-sale 298,688 318,756 9,118 9,580 6.16 6.04 Loans, net of unearned income (4) (5) (7) 48,680,160 42,974,623 1,570,765 1,464,704 6.51 6.85 Total earning assets (5) $ 61,287,502 $ 53,197,365 $ 1,813,652 $ 1,661,168 5.97 % 6.28 % Allowance for loan and investment security losses (387,092 ) (361,119 ) Cash and due from banks 477,571 442,591 Other assets 3,600,500 3,269,102 Total assets $ 64,978,481 $ 56,547,939 NOW and interest-bearing demand deposits $ 6,235,661 $ 5,332,786 $ 71,117 $ 67,615 2.30 % 2.55 % Wealth management deposits 1,563,675 1,521,034 16,788 20,755 2.17 2.74 Money market accounts 17,884,615 14,873,309 302,264 293,084 3.41 3.96 Savings accounts 6,529,345 5,835,481 73,560 80,134 2.27 2.76 Time deposits 9,625,117 7,847,314 189,974 173,647 3.98 4.45 Interest-bearing deposits $ 41,838,413 $ 35,409,924 $ 653,703 $ 635,235 3.15 % 3.61 % Federal Home Loan Bank advances 3,151,310 2,912,884 51,165 46,845 3.27 3.23 Other borrowings 587,930 607,487 13,749 17,948 4.72 5.94 Subordinated notes 298,353 424,112 7,449 10,672 5.04 5.06 Junior subordinated debentures 253,566 253,566 8,639 9,988 6.87 7.92 Total interest-bearing liabilities $ 46,129,572 $ 39,607,973 $ 734,705 $ 720,688 3.21 % 3.66 % Non-interest-bearing deposits 10,687,733 9,925,890 Other liabilities 1,498,578 1,568,761 Equity 6,662,598 5,445,315 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 64,978,481 $ 56,547,939 Interest rate spread (5) (8) 2.76 % 2.62 % Less: Fully taxable-equivalent adjustment (5,779 ) (5,676 ) (0.02 ) (0.03 ) Net free funds/contribution (9) $ 15,157,930 $ 13,589,392 0.79 0.94 Net interest income/margin (GAAP) (5) $ 1,073,168 $ 934,804 3.53 % 3.53 % Fully taxable-equivalent adjustment 5,779 5,676 0.02 0.03 Net interest income/margin, fully taxable-equivalent (non-GAAP) (4) $ 1,078,947 $ 940,480 3.55 % 3.56 %

(1) Includes interest-bearing deposits from banks and securities purchased under resale agreements with original maturities of greater than three months. Cash equivalents include federal funds sold and securities purchased under resale agreements with original maturities of three months or less.

(2) Investment securities includes investment securities classified as available-for-sale and held-to-maturity, and equity securities with readily determinable fair values. Equity securities without readily determinable fair values are included within other assets.

(3) Federal Home Loan Bank (“FHLB”) and Federal Reserve Bank (“FRB”)

(4) Interest income on tax-advantaged loans, trading securities and investment securities reflects a taxable-equivalent adjustment based on the marginal federal corporate tax rate in effect as of the applicable period.

(5) See Table 18: Supplemental Non-GAAP Financial Measures/Ratios for additional information on this performance measure/ratio.

(6) Other earning assets include brokerage customer receivables and trading account securities.

(7) Loans, net of unearned income, include non-accrual loans.

(8) Interest rate spread is the difference between the yield earned on earning assets and the rate paid on interest-bearing liabilities.

(9) Net free funds are the difference between total average earning assets and total average interest-bearing liabilities. The estimated contribution to net interest margin from net free funds is calculated using the rate paid for total interest-bearing liabilities.



TABLE 8: INTEREST RATE SENSITIVITY

As an ongoing part of its financial strategy, the Company attempts to manage the impact of fluctuations in market interest rates on net interest income. Management measures its exposure to changes in interest rates by modeling many different interest rate scenarios.

The following interest rate scenarios display the percentage change in net interest income over a one-year time horizon assuming increases and decreases of 100 and 200 basis points as compared to projected net interest income in a scenario with no assumed rate changes. The Static Shock Scenario results incorporate actual cash flows and repricing characteristics for balance sheet instruments following an instantaneous, parallel change in market rates based upon a static (i.e. no growth or constant) balance sheet. Conversely, the Ramp Scenario results incorporate management’s projections of future volume and pricing of each of the product lines following a gradual, parallel change in market rates over twelve months. Actual results may differ from these simulated results due to timing, magnitude, and frequency of interest rate changes as well as changes in market conditions and management strategies. The interest rate sensitivity for both the Static Shock and Ramp Scenario is as follows:

Static Shock Scenario +200 Basis Points +100 Basis Points -100 Basis Points -200 Basis Points Jun 30, 2025 (1.5 )% (0.4 )% (0.2 )% (1.2 )% Mar 31, 2025 (1.8 ) (0.6 ) (0.2 ) (1.2 ) Dec 31, 2024 (1.6 ) (0.6 ) (0.3 ) (1.5 ) Sep 30, 2024 1.2 1.1 0.4 (0.9 ) Jun 30, 2024 1.5 1.0 0.6 (0.0 )





Ramp Scenario +200 Basis Points +100 Basis Points -100 Basis Points -200 Basis Points Jun 30, 2025 0.0 % 0.0 % (0.1 )% (0.4 )% Mar 31, 2025 0.2 0.2 (0.1 ) (0.5 ) Dec 31, 2024 (0.2 ) (0.0 ) 0.0 (0.3 ) Sep 30, 2024 1.6 1.2 0.7 0.5 Jun 30, 2024 1.2 1.0 0.9 1.0



As shown above, the magnitude of potential changes in net interest income in various interest rate scenarios has continued to remain relatively neutral. As the current interest rate cycle progressed, management took action to reposition its sensitivity to interest rates. To this end, management has executed various derivative instruments including collars and receive fixed swaps to hedge variable rate loan exposures and originated a higher percentage of its loan originations in longer-term fixed-rate loans. The Company will continue to monitor current and projected interest rates and may execute additional derivatives to mitigate potential fluctuations in the net interest margin in future periods.

TABLE 9: MATURITIES AND SENSITIVITIES TO CHANGES IN INTEREST RATES

Loans repricing or contractual maturity period As of June 30, 2025 One year or

less

From one to

five years

From five to

fifteen years

After fifteen

years

Total

(In thousands) Commercial Fixed rate $ 429,173 $ 3,756,650 $ 2,117,493 $ 14,925 $ 6,318,241 Variable rate 10,068,079 1,111 — — 10,069,190 Total commercial $ 10,497,252 $ 3,757,761 $ 2,117,493 $ 14,925 $ 16,387,431 Commercial real estate Fixed rate $ 712,348 $ 2,732,428 $ 369,615 $ 70,471 $ 3,884,862 Variable rate 9,396,306 10,775 67 — 9,407,148 Total commercial real estate $ 10,108,654 $ 2,743,203 $ 369,682 $ 70,471 $ 13,292,010 Home equity Fixed rate $ 9,626 $ 773 $ — $ 15 $ 10,414 Variable rate 456,401 — — — 456,401 Total home equity $ 466,027 $ 773 $ — $ 15 $ 466,815 Residential real estate Fixed rate $ 15,271 $ 4,318 $ 72,630 $ 1,056,508 $ 1,148,727 Variable rate 108,431 699,875 1,991,749 — 2,800,055 Total residential real estate $ 123,702 $ 704,193 $ 2,064,379 $ 1,056,508 $ 3,948,782 Premium finance receivables - property & casualty Fixed rate $ 8,220,850 $ 102,326 $ — $ — $ 8,323,176 Variable rate — — — — — Total premium finance receivables - property & casualty $ 8,220,850 $ 102,326 $ — $ — $ 8,323,176 Premium finance receivables - life insurance Fixed rate $ 319,732 $ 169,958 $ 4,000 $ — $ 493,690 Variable rate 8,013,270 — — — 8,013,270 Total premium finance receivables - life insurance $ 8,333,002 $ 169,958 $ 4,000 $ — $ 8,506,960 Consumer and other Fixed rate $ 36,771 $ 8,483 $ 1,070 $ 859 $ 47,183 Variable rate 69,322 — — — 69,322 Total consumer and other $ 106,093 $ 8,483 $ 1,070 $ 859 $ 116,505 Total per category Fixed rate $ 9,743,771 $ 6,774,936 $ 2,564,808 $ 1,142,778 $ 20,226,293 Variable rate 28,111,809 711,761 1,991,816 — 30,815,386 Total loans, net of unearned income $ 37,855,580 $ 7,486,697 $ 4,556,624 $ 1,142,778 $ 51,041,679 Less: Existing cash flow hedging derivatives (1) (6,700,000 ) Total loans repricing or maturing in one year or less, adjusted for cash flow hedging activity $ 31,155,580 Variable Rate Loan Pricing by Index: SOFR tenors (2) $ 19,459,501 12- month CMT (3) 6,906,397 Prime 3,243,035 Fed Funds 786,924 Other U.S. Treasury tenors 187,736 Other 231,793 Total variable rate $ 30,815,386

(1) Excludes cash flow hedges with future effective starting dates.

(2) SOFR - Secured Overnight Financing Rate.

(3) CMT - Constant Maturity Treasury Rate.



Graph available at the following link: http://ml.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/cf816bf1-1915-431d-8262-97011dc0227d

Source: Bloomberg

As noted in the table on the previous page, the majority of the Company’s portfolio is tied to SOFR and CMT indices which, as shown in the table above, do not mirror the same changes as the Prime rate, which has historically moved when the Federal Reserve raises or lowers interest rates. Specifically, the Company has variable rate loans of $16.7 billion tied to one-month SOFR and $6.9 billion tied to twelve-month CMT. The above chart shows:

Basis Point (bp) Change in 1-month

SOFR 12- month

CMT Prime Second Quarter 2025 — bps (7 ) bps — bps First Quarter 2025 (1 ) (13 ) — Fourth Quarter 2024 (52 ) 18 (50 ) third quarter 2024 (49 ) (111 ) (50 ) Second Quarter 2024 1 6 —





TABLE 10: ALLOWANCE FOR CREDIT LOSSES