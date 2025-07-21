LGI Homes Unveils New Phase at Atherstone, Bringing More Affordable Homes to Angier, North Carolina

ANGIER, N.C., July 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ: LGIH) is thrilled to announce the Grand Opening of a brand-new phase at Atherstone in Angier, North Carolina, on Saturday, July 26. During this highly anticipated weekend, LGI Homes will unveil six new floor plans and limited-time Grand Opening discounts available for one weekend only.

“We are excited to open the final phase at Atherstone, located in the thriving community of Angier. Enjoy quiet country living, just minutes from shopping, dining, and major arteries. We will be unveiling new floor plans, both ranch and two-story homes on large homesites,” says Dayne Luck, Vice President of Sales at LGI Homes.

The new section at Atherstone offers six spacious and thoughtfully designed layouts with three to four bedrooms and over 2,000 square feet of living space. All homes in the new section come with oversized lots, two-car garages, and fully upgraded kitchens. Homes at Atherstone will start from the low-$300s.

Floor Plan Highlights:

Aaron – 3 bed / 2 bath / 1,172 sq. ft.

A compact, efficient single-story layout ideal for first-time buyers or small households.

Blanco – 3 bed / 2 bath / 1,316 sq. ft.

A smartly designed single-story home with an open living area, upgraded kitchen, and a private primary suite.

A smartly designed single-story home with an open living area, upgraded kitchen, and a private primary suite.

Cary – 3 bed / 2 bath / 1,552 sq. ft.

A spacious one-story layout with a modern kitchen and a seamless flow between living, dining, and outdoor space.

A spacious one-story layout with a modern kitchen and a seamless flow between living, dining, and outdoor space.

Birch – 3 bed / 2.5 bath / 1,742 sq. ft.

A stylish two-story plan featuring a large living room, chef-ready kitchen, and private upstairs bedrooms.

A stylish two-story plan featuring a large living room, chef-ready kitchen, and private upstairs bedrooms.

Avery – 3 bed / 2.5 bath / 1,800 sq. ft.

A two-story design offering flexible living space, perfect for a growing family needing a home office or playroom.

A two-story design offering flexible living space, perfect for a growing family needing a home office or playroom.

Camden – 4 bed / 2.5 bath / 2,002 sq. ft.

The largest plan available, with an open-concept first floor, private master retreat, upstairs laundry, and expansive living areas designed for entertaining.

The largest plan available, with an open-concept first floor, private master retreat, upstairs laundry, and expansive living areas designed for entertaining.





Atherstone features the highly sought-after CompleteHome™ package, where every home includes a suite of premier interior and exterior upgrades at no additional cost. From granite countertops and stainless-steel Whirlpool® appliances to luxury vinyl plank flooring, programmable thermostats, Wi-Fi-enabled garage door openers, and professional front yard landscaping, each home is move-in ready.

Located just three miles from US-401, Angier combines small-town charm with big-city convenience. Minutes from Fuquay-Varina and a short commute to Raleigh, Angier offers the perfect balance of calmness and convenience. Atherstone also features a variety of on-site amenities that encourage outdoor living and community connection. These include a children’s playground, dog park, picnic area with shade ramada, and barbecue pits.

To learn more about the new floor plans or to schedule a private tour at Atherstone, call (844) 899-1658 ext. 209 or visit LGIHomes.com/Atherstone.

About LGI Homes

Headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas, LGI Homes, Inc. is a pioneer in the homebuilding industry, successfully applying an innovative and systematic approach to the design, construction and sale of homes across 36 markets in 21 states. As one of America’s fastest growing companies, LGI Homes has closed over 75,000 homes since its founding in 2003 and has delivered profitable financial results every year. Nationally recognized for its quality construction and exceptional customer service, LGI Homes was named to Newsweek’s list of the World’s Most Trustworthy Companies. LGI Homes’ commitment to excellence extends to its more than 1,000 employees, earning the Company numerous workplace awards at the local, state and national level, including the Top Workplaces USA 2025 Award. For more information about LGI Homes and its unique operating model focused on making the dream of homeownership a reality for families across the nation, please visit the Company’s website at www.lgihomes.com.

