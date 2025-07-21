TLGY Acquisition Corp. Announces Rescheduling of Conference Call Relating to its Business Combination with StableCoinX Assets

New York , July 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TLGY Acquisition Corp. (OTC: TLGYF) (“TLGY”), a special purpose acquisition company, today announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement for a business combination with StablecoinX Assets Inc. (“SC Assets”), a newly-formed validator and infrastructure business supporting the Ethena ecosystem (the definitive agreement, the “Business Combination Agreement” and the transactions contemplated thereby, the “Transaction”). The combined company will be named StablecoinX Inc. (“StablecoinX” or the “Company”) and the parties will seek to have StablecoinX’s Class A common shares listed on Nasdaq under the ticker symbol “USDE.”

TLGY will discuss the proposed Transaction with securities analysts in a call tomorrow, Tuesday, July 22, 2025, at 8:30 a.m. ET. A webcast of the meeting will be available in a listen-only mode to individual investors, media, and other interested parties on TLGY’s website at www.tlgyacquisition.com under the “Events” section. This call has been rescheduled from the previously announced date and time.

Important Information and Where to Find It

Forward-Looking Statements

No Offer or Solicitation

Participants in the Solicitation

