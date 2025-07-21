BCB Bank announces Daniel A. Araujo’s promotion to Senior Vice President and Chief Lending Officer

BAYONNE, N.J., July 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BCB Bank is proud to announce the promotion of Daniel A. Araujo to Senior Vice President and Chief Lending Officer. This promotion is in alignment with BCB’s customer-first approach and dedication to organizational excellence.

Mr. Araujo brings more than 20 years of industry knowledge and lending management experience to the Bank. Araujo is a highly respected industry veteran who brings a wealth of experience and an entrepreneurial mindset to the Bank.

Prior to joining BCB Bank in 2023, he served as Chief Operating Officer of Real Estate Lending at Citizens Bank and Head of Portfolio Operations and Chief of Staff at Investors Bank (prior to the acquisition by Citizens’ Financial Group). In these roles, he led several of the Banks’ most critical lending initiatives—from integrating and implementing loan origination systems to helping ensure the safety and soundness of the organization through prudent credit practices.

Since joining the BCB family, Mr. Araujo has been an integral part of the Bank’s overall credit evolution. Overseeing the implementation of a new loan origination system, the restructuring of departments, and the continued improvement of the overall lending process, all while focusing on perfecting the Bank’s customer service experience.

In his new role, he will oversee credit policy, risk governance, and portfolio strategy across the Bank’s lending operations. Mr. Araujo will also continue to build strong cross-functional partnerships while enhancing the customer experience through strategic vision, collaboration, and exceptional leadership.

“It is truly an honor to be in this position and have the ability to continue to work with this talented group of people,” said Araujo. “The commitment to producing an exceptional experience to our banking community will remain the same, and I am thrilled to have the opportunity to lead our lending teams as we continue to grow, innovate, and look toward the future. It is only onward and upward from here. The best is yet to come.”

“Dan has been a proven leader for our organization since he arrived,” said Michael Shriner, President/CEO of BCB Bank. “His extensive lending experience and industry knowledge will continue to help drive innovations and efficiencies within our lending areas and the Bank as a whole.”

