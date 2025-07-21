EASE Protocol Announces No-Code AutoTasks Platform

SEATTLE, July 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --





The EASE Protocol (ease.tech), an innovative blockchain platform specializing in enterprise and government-grade solutions that focus on ease-of-use and mass adoption, today launched AutoTasks, a no-code toolkit that allows users to deploy powerful and secure smart contracts in under a minute without technical experience. The platform addresses the critical barrier preventing mainstream blockchain adoption by eliminating coding, testing, and specialized blockchain knowledge requirements while maintaining enterprise-grade security and functionality.

"Smart contracts have been touted as one of the great uses of blockchain, but no one has yet made them easy enough for real world users to employ for themselves," said Douglas Horn, the architect of EASE Protocol. "Even the name ‘smart contract’ is intimidating. AutoTasks look at them from a user standpoint: They can hit a button and have a task handled for them automatically, without the fear of code errors or AI agent hallucinations. AutoTasks are powerful digital assistants made safe and easy for everyone."

Video link https://youtu.be/M8ZUqso5-lk

Accessible directly from the EASE Easy-for-Everyone™ SuperApp, AutoTasks unlock decentralized capabilities through a fill-in-the-blanks Setup Wizard that configures audited, pre-compiled, production-ready smart contract deployment. The platform supports a variety of pre-made tasks including account sharing, payment splitting, digital object creation, art collection releases with IP protection, blockchain-backed certificate issuance, governance group establishment, loyalty points programs, and digital storefront creation, with more coming. AutoTasks make blockchain creation accessible to everyday users regardless of technical background.

The launch represents a significant milestone in Web3 accessibility, with AutoTasks coming soon to the EASE SuperApp's all-in-one interface designed to onboard the next billion users to blockchain technology. Through seamless onboarding, ISO-compliant architecture, and Web2-style user experience, the EASE Protocol is bringing blockchain tools to mainstream audiences.

About EASE Protocol

EASE Protocol is a comprehensive Web3 platform that simplifies blockchain technology for mainstream adoption. Through its Super App interface and no-code tools, EASE Protocol enables users to access decentralized capabilities without technical barriers. The platform combines enterprise-grade security with user-friendly design to bridge the gap between traditional digital experiences and blockchain innovation. For more information, visit ease.tech..



