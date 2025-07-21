Pixalate’s June 2025 Delisted Mobile Apps Reports: 46,331 Apps Delisted from Google Play Store & 45,685 from Apple App Store

Pixalate research finds 12,790 apps delisted from the United States (U.S.) Google Play Store were ad-enabled (e.g., had an app-ads.txt file), while 3,789 apps delisted from the Apple App Store were ad-enabled

London, July 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pixalate, the leading ad fraud protection, privacy, and compliance analytics platform, today released the June 2025 Delisted Mobile Apps Reports for the United States (U.S.) Apple App Store and Google Play Store. The reports analyze apps delisted in June, including those enabled for programmatic advertising. The reports include a list of the top delisted apps by app store, enabled for programmatic advertising (based on the presence of an app-ads.txt file).

The report identifies applications that are no longer available for download from the U.S. Apple App Store and Google Play Store, according to Pixalate’s data. Delisted apps do not indicate which party initiated the delisting action, i.e., Apple, Google, or the app developer.

While some apps are delisted for benign reasons, others are removed due to more nefarious behaviors, including ad fraud and non-compliance with privacy regulations or app store policies, which may expose advertisers to potential financial or legal risks. Because apps can be delisted for various reasons, Pixalate neither asserts nor assigns a reason for any delisting action. Additionally, it is generally not publicly available information as to who the initiator of the delisting is, so it is often not possible to know whether the app store or the developer triggered the removal.

Pixalate’s research focuses on app profile information. It provides various insights observed in the programmatic advertising bid stream, such as the developer’s country of registry, the level of app abandonment, and the number of delisted apps with advertising (as indicated by an app-ads.txt file).

Key Findings: Delisted Mobile Apps (June 2025)

Google Play Store

  • Delisted apps: 46,331 apps delisted in June 2025, representing a 7% decrease from May 2025
    • 12,790 apps delisted were enabled for programmatic advertising (i.e., had declared an app-ads.txt file) in June 2025

Google Play Store: Top 5 Delisted Apps in June 2025 (by downloads)

RankApp IDApp TitleEstimated DownloadsDeveloper Name
1de.axelspringer.yana.zeropageupday news for Samsung100.0Mupday GmbH & Co. KG
2com.doubtnutappDoubtnut for NCERT, JEE, NEET50.0MDoubtnut: Doubt Solving & Video Solutions App
3com.soundryt.musicRYT - Music Player50.0MAlaskavinh
4com.ray3d.shootsniperShoot Hunter-Gun Killer50.0MRAY3D
5com.indigokids.mimMasha and the Bear Child Games50.0MDTC Lab

Apple App Store

  • Delisted apps: 45,685 apps delisted in June 2025, up 17% from June 2025
    • 3,789 apps delisted were enabled for programmatic advertising in June 2025

Apple App Store: Top 5 Delisted Apps in June 2025 (by downloads)

RankApp IDApp TitleEstimated User RatingsDeveloper Name
11316355277Where is my Train : Live Train301.8KNISHI SAHLOT
21525688578月亮播放器 - 高清电影电视剧影视视频播放器165.1K智熙 郑
31266129086叶罗丽精灵梦——魔法公主换装游戏98.9K丹 李
41467924305Mother Life Simulator Game72.7KNadeem Munawar
5293778748PAC-MAN69.3KBANDAI NAMCO Entertainment America Inc.

To compile this research, Pixalate’s data science and analyst team analyzed over 2 million apps delisted from the United States Apple App Store and over 5.8 million apps delisted from the United States Google Play Store between January 2021 and June 2025.

Download the complete reports here:

About Pixalate

Pixalate is a global platform specializing in privacy compliance, ad fraud prevention, and digital ad supply chain data intelligence. Founded in 2012, Pixalate is trusted by regulators, data researchers, advertisers, publishers, ad tech platforms, and financial analysts across the Connected TV (CTV), mobile app, and website ecosystems. Pixalate is accredited by the MRC for the detection and filtration of Sophisticated Invalid Traffic (SIVT). pixalate.com

Disclaimer

The content of this press release, and the June 2025 US Google Play Store & US Apple App Store Delisted Mobile Apps Reports (the ‘Reports’), reflect Pixalate's opinions with respect to factors that Pixalate believes may be useful to the digital media industry. Any data shared is grounded in Pixalate’s proprietary technology and analytics, which Pixalate is continuously evaluating and updating. Any references to outside sources should not be construed as endorsements. Pixalate's opinions are just that, opinions, which means that they are neither facts nor guarantees. Pixalate is sharing this data not to impugn the standing or reputation of any entity, person or app, but, instead, to report findings and trends pertaining to programmatic advertising activity across mobile apps in the time period studied.

 

            








        

            

                

                    
