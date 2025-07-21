Pixalate’s June 2025 Delisted Mobile Apps Reports: 46,331 Apps Delisted from Google Play Store & 45,685 from Apple App Store

London, July 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pixalate , the leading ad fraud protection, privacy, and compliance analytics platform, today released the June 2025 Delisted Mobile Apps Reports for the United States (U.S.) Apple App Store and Google Play Store . The reports analyze apps delisted in June, including those enabled for programmatic advertising. The reports include a list of the top delisted apps by app store, enabled for programmatic advertising (based on the presence of an app-ads.txt file).

The report identifies applications that are no longer available for download from the U.S. Apple App Store and Google Play Store, according to Pixalate’s data. Delisted apps do not indicate which party initiated the delisting action, i.e., Apple, Google, or the app developer.

While some apps are delisted for benign reasons, others are removed due to more nefarious behaviors, including ad fraud and non-compliance with privacy regulations or app store policies, which may expose advertisers to potential financial or legal risks. Because apps can be delisted for various reasons, Pixalate neither asserts nor assigns a reason for any delisting action. Additionally, it is generally not publicly available information as to who the initiator of the delisting is, so it is often not possible to know whether the app store or the developer triggered the removal.



Pixalate’s research focuses on app profile information. It provides various insights observed in the programmatic advertising bid stream, such as the developer’s country of registry, the level of app abandonment, and the number of delisted apps with advertising (as indicated by an app-ads.txt file).

Key Findings: Delisted Mobile Apps (June 2025)

Google Play Store

Delisted apps : 46,331 apps delisted in June 2025, representing a 7% decrease from May 2025 12,790 apps delisted were enabled for programmatic advertising (i.e., had declared an app-ads.txt file) in June 2025

Google Play Store: Top 5 Delisted Apps in June 2025 (by downloads)

Rank App ID App Title Estimated Downloads Developer Name 1 de.axelspringer.yana.zeropage upday news for Samsung 100.0M upday GmbH & Co. KG 2 com.doubtnutapp Doubtnut for NCERT, JEE, NEET 50.0M Doubtnut: Doubt Solving & Video Solutions App 3 com.soundryt.music RYT - Music Player 50.0M Alaskavinh 4 com.ray3d.shootsniper Shoot Hunter-Gun Killer 50.0M RAY3D 5 com.indigokids.mim Masha and the Bear Child Games 50.0M DTC Lab

Apple App Store

Delisted apps : 45,685 apps delisted in June 2025, up 17% from June 2025 3,789 apps delisted were enabled for programmatic advertising in June 2025

Apple App Store: Top 5 Delisted Apps in June 2025 (by downloads)

Rank App ID App Title Estimated User Ratings Developer Name 1 1316355277 Where is my Train : Live Train 301.8K NISHI SAHLOT 2 1525688578 月亮播放器 - 高清电影电视剧影视视频播放器 165.1K 智熙 郑 3 1266129086 叶罗丽精灵梦——魔法公主换装游戏 98.9K 丹 李 4 1467924305 Mother Life Simulator Game 72.7K Nadeem Munawar 5 293778748 PAC-MAN 69.3K BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment America Inc.

To compile this research, Pixalate’s data science and analyst team analyzed over 2 million apps delisted from the United States Apple App Store and over 5.8 million apps delisted from the United States Google Play Store between January 2021 and June 2025.

