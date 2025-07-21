BHVN Class Action Alert: Robbins LLP Reminds Biohaven Ltd. Stockholders of the Lead Plaintiff Deadline in the Class Action Against BHVN

SAN DIEGO, July 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Robbins LLP reminds stockholders that a class action was filed on behalf of investors who purchased or otherwise acquired Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE: BHVN) securities between March 24, 2023 and May 14, 2025. Biohaven is a biopharmaceutical company that discovers, develops, and commercializes therapies for immunology, neuroscience, and oncology. The Company is developing, among other product candidates, troriluzole for the treatment of spinocerebellar ataxia (“SCA”), among other indications, as well as BHV-7000 for the treatment of bipolar disorder, among other indications.

For more information, submit a form, email attorney Aaron Dumas, Jr., or give us a call at (800) 350-6003.

The Allegations: Robbins LLP is Investigating Allegations that Biohaven Ltd. (BHVN) Misled Investors Regarding the Viability of its Candidates

According to the complaint, during the class period, defendants failed to disclose that: (i) troriluzole’s regulatory prospects as a treatment for SCA, and/or the sufficiency of data that Biohaven submitted in support of troriluzole’s regulatory approval for this indication, were overstated; (ii) BHV-7000’s efficacy and clinical prospects as a treatment for bipolar disorder were likewise overstated; and (iii) all the foregoing, once revealed, was likely to have a significant negative impact on Biohaven’s business and financial condition.

What Now: You may be eligible to participate in the class action against Biohaven Ltd. Shareholders who want to serve as lead plaintiff for the class must file their papers with the court by September 12, 2025. The lead plaintiff is a representative party who acts on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. You do not have to participate in the case to be eligible for a recovery. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member. For more information, click here.

All representation is on a contingency fee basis. Shareholders pay no fees or expenses.

About Robbins LLP: A recognized leader in shareholder rights litigation, the attorneys and staff of Robbins LLP have been dedicated to helping shareholders recover losses, improve corporate governance structures, and hold company executives accountable for their wrongdoing since 2002.

To be notified if a class action against Biohaven Ltd. settles or to receive free alerts when corporate executives engage in wrongdoing, sign up for Stock Watch today.

Attorney Advertising. Past results do not guarantee a similar outcome.