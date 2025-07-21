Eloro Resources Makes a US$1.5 Million Option Payment for the Iska Iska Silver-Tin Polymetallic Project, Potosi Department, Bolivia

TORONTO, July 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eloro Resources Ltd. (TSX: ELO; OTCQX: ELRRF; FSE: P2QM) (“Eloro”, or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that it made a US$1,500,000 option payment to Empresa Minera Villegas S.R.L. (“Minera Villegas”), the title holder of the Iska Iska silver-tin polymetallic project in the Potosi Department, southern Bolivia (“Iska Iska”), leaving a final cash payment of US$1,150,000 due on January 6, 2026.

Pursuant to the amended terms of the option agreement to acquire Iska Iska, the payment schedule for the aggregate US$10,000,000 payment required for Eloro to earn a 100% interest in Iska Iska, includes a credit for the US$1,800,000 incurred by the Company in exploration expenditures on the adjacent Mina Casiterita property, which will be applied towards the Mina Casiterita / Mina Hoyada option agreement, as amended (see Eloro’s press releases dated November 22, 2022 and June 30, 2025). In order to earn a 100% interest in the Mina Casiterita / Mina Hoyada properties, the Company is required to make a cash payment of US$1,800,000 within 12 months from the date on which the mining rights for Mina Casiterita and Mina Hoyada are duly obtained and, subject to all required regulatory approval, issue the titleholder 200,000 common shares of the Company when the transfer of the properties is completed.

Eloro is an exploration and mine development company with a portfolio of gold and base-metal properties in Bolivia, Peru and Quebec. Eloro has an option to acquire a 100% interest in the highly prospective Iska Iska Property, which can be classified as a polymetallic epithermal-porphyry complex, a significant mineral deposit type in the Potosi Department, in southern Bolivia. A NI 43-101 Technical Report on Iska Iska, which was completed by Micon International Limited, is available on Eloro’s website and under its filings on SEDAR+. Iska Iska is a road-accessible, royalty-free property. Eloro also owns an 82% interest in the La Victoria Gold/Silver Project, located in the North-Central Mineral Belt of Peru some 50 km south of the Lagunas Norte Gold Mine and the La Arena Gold Mine.

