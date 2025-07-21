New Social Network Media.com to Champion Online Consumer Protection as Australian Banking Association’s Annual Conference Sponsor

SYDNEY, July 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Media.com, the world’s first and only social network built entirely on verified users and trusted content, is proud to announce its sponsorship of the Australian Banking Association’s (ABA) Annual Banking Conference taking place July 23–24, 2025 at the International Convention and Exhibition Center (ICC) in Sydney. As an Event Sponsor of this important industry event, Media.com will play a visible role throughout the two-day program, where leaders from Australia’s banking sector, regulators, policymakers, and technology innovators gather to address the future of banking in a rapidly evolving digital landscape. Media.com will host an interactive exhibition booth where attendees can experience live product demonstrations, learn about how Media.com protects consumers, and why Media.com is the trusted alternative for social networking. With an interest in fueling critical conversations and connections among attendees, the company is also hosting the conference coffee stand.

According to the Australian government’s 2024 National Anti-Scam Centre Report, “the most reported contact method leading to financial loss was social media,” and more Australians lost money via social media in 2024 than the year prior. These social platforms - where fake identities, bots, and anonymity reign - have become the primary vehicle for scammers targeting consumers and banks alike. However, Media.com offers a credible, secure social networking experience where every user is verified before they can join the network, create content or connect with others. This simple, powerful safeguard drastically reduces the risk of scams, impersonation, and misinformation - protecting users all while stabilizing the financial ecosystem.

“Becoming a sponsor of the ABA’s flagship event was a strategic priority for us given the challenges the banking industry is facing from the misuse of social networks to target consumers,” said James Mawhinney, Media.com founder and CEO. “The ABA and its members have shown great leadership by prioritizing consumer protection, a mission that closely mirrors that of Media.com’s which aims to restore public trust in online information and support the banking sector’s immediate need for solutions that protect consumers from harm. This is why we’ve integrated the same best in class user verification technology on our network that banks use worldwide to verify customers, as we know the solution begins with accountability and transparency – two of the principles embedded in Media.com’s DNA.”

A Critical Call to Action

By supporting the adoption of a verified network like Media.com, banks can help shield consumers from the social media-driven scams eroding trust and impacting financial stability. Banks can:

Create verified profiles on Media.com to provide a safer digital touchpoint for customers

to provide a safer digital touchpoint for customers Promote Media.com to their customers as a safe and trusted alternative to traditional social networks

as a safe and trusted alternative to traditional social networks Lead a movement toward digital accountability and trust in Australia’s online banking landscape



“A stable, trusted banking environment is critical for the future of Australia,” said Mawhinney. “We’ve built the infrastructure for safer online engagement—one that not only protects consumers, but also helps reduce fraud, improve trust, and ultimately protect their bottom line. This isn’t about competing with social media—it’s about replacing what’s broken with something better.”

This year’s ABA conference focuses on the difficulties and opportunities ahead for financial services, including consumer protection, regulatory shifts, sustainable finance, risk management, and the sector’s broader digital transformation. Media.com’s participation underscores its commitment to helping industries like banking embrace technologies that uphold user trust and safeguard information. Knowing how important consumer protection is, Media.com’s commitment to trust, transparency, and innovation aligns with the values that underpin Australia’s banking sector.

Launched in Beta in late 2024, Media.com is transforming social networking by verifying every user, ensuring all content is traceable to its source. This approach fosters a safer, more accountable digital space—free from fake profiles, bots, and misinformation—designed for people and businesses seeking meaningful, credible engagement online. With attendance from banking CEOs, regulators, and global thought leaders, the ABA conference offers Media.com a unique opportunity to demonstrate its impact, engage with decision-makers, and align with the collective vision for a stronger, more trusted digital future.

About Media.com

Media.com is a next-generation online social network designed for people who value trusted content and verified engagement. On the Media.com network, all user profiles are verified, which means every piece of content is traceable to its source, so users are accountable for their online engagement which boosts trust and credibility while reducing the risks of online harms. Media.com houses the best features of existing social networks all in one place, combining the best of each and empowering users to post, host and share their content from a trusted source. Media.com empowers users to showcase their personal or business brand using a Media Wall feature comprised of visual tiles and folders the user has control over to organize, categorize and manage their content in a highly visually impactful format. Media.com operates with a ‘freemium’ business model – free for individuals to join, set up a verified profile and post content through its Basic Plan. For businesses, organizations, associations and charities, Media.com offers affordable profile creation and publishing tools. By requiring identity verification, its all-in-one platform empowers users to create, host, and distribute content across text, video, audio, and more—safely and authentically. Headquartered in New York City, Media.com is currently in Beta and growing a global user base across 130+ countries.

