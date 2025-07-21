Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C Continues Investigations on Behalf of CTO Realty, GeneDx, Quantum, and Proficient Auto and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Litigation Partner Brandon Walker Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses In CTO Realty (CTO), GeneDx (WGS), Quantum (QMCO), or Proficient Auto (PAL) To Contact Him Directly To Discuss Their Options

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSE:CTO), GeneDx Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WGS), Quantum Corporation (NASDAQ: QMCO), and Proficient Auto Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAL). Our investigations concern whether these companies have violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.

CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSE:CTO)

On June 25, 2025, Wolfpack Research published a report entitled CTO: The B. Riley Of REITS alleging "manipulative" accounting practices related to how CTO defines Adjusted Funds From Operation. The report also alleges that management used a "sham loan" to conceal issues with a major tenant, and predicts potential future dilution due to the company's financial reserves.

Following this news, CTO's stock price fell by $0.98 per share to close at $17.10 per share.

For more information on the Lineage investigation go to: https://bespc.com/cases/CTO

GeneDx Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WGS)

On February 5, 2025, Grizzly Research ("Grizzly") published a report entitled "Insiders Attest That GeneDx (Nasdaq: WGS) Is Actively Committing Widespread Fraud". The Grizzly report asserted, among other things, that GeneDx's "growth is largely an illusion, driven by fraudulent schemes and illegal tactics deliberately aimed at exploiting Medicaid and Medicare systems to artificially inflate revenue"; that "[t]estimonies from former employees and ongoing litigation suggest that GeneDx has inflated its revenue through an illegal practice known as ‘code stacking'", which "enables the company to bill insurance providers for services that do not meet the required criteria"; and that "CEO Katherine Stueland and CFO Kevin Feeley have consistently sold their shares immediately upon vesting, without ever engaging in open market purchases", a "pattern suggest[ing] that insiders may be aware of an imminent risk that will significantly impact the company."

On this news, GeneDx's stock price fell $4.84 per share, or 6.72%, to close at $67.18 per share on February 5, 2025.

For more information on the Cleveland-Cliffs investigation go to: https://bespc.com/cases/WGS

Quantum Corporation (NASDAQ: QMCO)

On June 30, 2025, Quantum disclosed that it is unable to file its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2025 by the original due date, and that it was “reviewing its accounting related to certain revenue contracts as well as the application of standalone selling price under applicable accounting standards.” Following this news, the price of the Company’s stock dropped.

For more information on the Quantum investigation go to: https://bespc.com/cases/QMCO

Proficient Auto Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAL)

On May 7, 2025, Proficient Auto announced financial results for its first quarter ended March 31, 2025, revealing that the Company had suffered a 0.4% year-over-year decrease in total operating revenue to $95.2 million and total operating loss of $2.4 million during the quarter.

On this news, Proficient Auto's stock price fell $0.40 per share, or 4.93%, to close at $7.72 per share on May 8, 2025.

For more information on the Semler investigation go to: https://bespc.com/cases/PAL

