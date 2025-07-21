XRP breaks through resistance and price surges 90%, PBK Miner launches revolutionary XRP cloud mining, igniting the XRP market

Los Angeles, California, July 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- XRP has had a great week, hitting an eye-popping $3.66 on Friday, a massive 90% increase from April levels. Now just a stone’s throw away from XRP’s legendary peak of $3.84 during the 2018 bull run, as enthusiasm in the cryptocurrency market soars, PBKMiner has officially launched a groundbreaking innovation: Ripple’s XRP cloud mining contract – no hardware required, daily rewards, and fully remote access for users around the world.

The upward trend continues as global financial institutions increasingly adopt Ripple's liquidity framework. As tokenized assets and stablecoins gradually become mainstream, XRP is more than just a cryptocurrency, it is gradually becoming the backbone of Ripple's plan to unlock more than $100 trillion in global liquidity. As a neutral digital bridge asset, XRP enables fast settlement between different currencies, assets and networks.





"The current XRP ecosystem has entered the fast lane. PBKMiner's goal is to help users seize this growth opportunity. Without hardware and maintenance, users can easily participate in mining and obtain daily income." PBKMiner's operations director said, "We see that short- and medium-term contracts are particularly popular among young users and novice investors because they have a low entry barrier, short cycle and fast returns."

XRP Cloud Mining Now Available—Easy, Smart, and Profitable

XRP has long been recognized for its role in cross-border payments and institutional financing, and now PBKMiner's latest innovation - user-friendly cloud mining, takes XRP to the next level.

Users can mine XRP directly or take advantage of PBKMiner's intelligent AI engine, which automatically transfers mining power to the highest-yielding assets, including BTC, ETH, DOGE, USDC, and more. Earnings will be paid daily in the cryptocurrency of your choice, providing a reliable source of income regardless of market fluctuations.

Whether you are a novice or an experienced investor, with the PBKMiner AI cloud mining platform, you don’t need to buy mining machines or professional skills, and everyone can easily participate in mining. In just three steps, you can start your journey of passive income from digital assets.

Start earning income in just three easy steps:

Register – Create an account and receive a $10 welcome bonus. Choose a plan – Select a short-term or long-term contract (1-55 days available). Start earning – Track your daily rewards and withdraw them in your preferred token.

Why is PBKMiner's XRP mining so unique and leading?

◆ XRP Integration: Activate mining contracts instantly with XRP.

◆ Available to everyone: No technical skills, no hardware, no complex operations - just click to make money.

◆ AI Intelligent Optimization: Artificial Intelligence mining strategies can bring stable returns in a variety of assets.

◆ Built-in flexibility: Choose to mine XRP or diversify to other top cryptocurrencies - all with just one contract.

◆ Global instant access: Start mining securely from anywhere in the world through a browser or app.

◆ Environmentally compliant operations: Mining operations use green energy and fully comply with UK and global standards





Mining contract solutions to suit every budget and strategy:

PBKMiner offers a variety of XRP-based cloud mining contracts designed for flexibility, predictable income, and effective risk management:

$10 contract - 1 day - earn $0.6

$100 contract - 2 days - earn $3.5 per day

$500 contract - 5 days - earn $6.5 per day

$5,000 contract - 30 days - earn $77.50 per day

$30,000 contract - 50 days - earn $525.00 per day

Whether you are investing for the first time or building a long-term portfolio, PBKMiner offers transparent, low-risk contracts that bring a steady daily XRP income.

These data are not predictions, but real experiences of millions of users, thanks to PBKMiner's profit optimization based on artificial intelligence and result-centric mining model.

Click here to explore all mining contracts.

Key features of PBKMiner’s XRP cloud mining contract:

1. Focus on XRP ecosystem integration: Take advantage of XRP's fast settlement speed to seamlessly deposit, mine and withdraw XRP on the platform.

2. Multi-currency mining support: Support earning XRP, BTC, ETH, DOGE, USDC, USDT, SOL, LTC and BCH, etc.

3. AI-driven income optimization: Advanced proprietary algorithms optimize mining allocation to achieve maximum profitability and reduce costs.

4. No hardware required: 100 remote access, cloud-based operations are fully accessible through the PBKMiner application or browser.

5. Fund security protection: Daily automatic settlement, clear and traceable returns, all contracts return the full principal at maturity, minimize risks, and fully protect user assets.

6. Technology and service: An experienced team of experts and customer service staff are at your service 24/7.

About PBKMiner

As a leading digital asset management platform, since its establishment in 2019, PBKMiner has expanded its cloud mining business for XRP, BTC, ETH, LTC, DOGE and SOL in 183+ countries and regions, serving millions of active users around the world. Relying on a strong technical background and stable mining infrastructure, it makes cryptocurrency mining smarter, simpler and more inclusive, eliminating the technical barriers of traditional mining, and providing a transparent and low-risk stable mining income, especially for investors who seek sustainable long-term returns rather than speculative gains.

For full details and participation options, please visit: https://pbkminer.com

Disclaimer: The information provided in this press release does not constitute an investment solicitation, nor does it constitute investment advice, financial advice, or a trading recommendation. Cryptocurrency mining and staking involve risks and may result in the loss of funds. It is strongly recommended that you perform due diligence before investing or trading in cryptocurrencies and securities, including consulting a professional financial advisor.