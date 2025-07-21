Volaris Reports Financial Results for the Second Quarter 2025

MEXICO CITY, July 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE: VLRS and BMV: VOLAR) (“Volaris” or “the Company”), the ultra-low-cost carrier (ULCC) serving Mexico, the United States, Central and South America, today reports its unaudited financial results for the second quarter 20251.

Second Quarter 2025 Highlights

(All figures are reported in U.S. dollars and compared to 2Q 2024 unless otherwise noted)

Net loss of $63 million. Loss per American Depositary Shares (ADS) of $55 cents.

of $63 million. Loss per American Depositary Shares (ADS) of $55 cents. Total operating revenues of $693 million, a 5% decrease.

of $693 million, a 5% decrease. Total revenue per available seat mile (TRASM) decreased 12% to $7.80 cents.

decreased 12% to $7.80 cents. Available seat miles (ASMs) increased by 9% to 8.9 billion.

increased by 9% to 8.9 billion. Total operating expenses of $715 million, compared with $660 million in the previous year.

of $715 million, compared with $660 million in the previous year. Total operating expenses per available seat mile (CASM) remained essentially flat at $8.05 cents.

remained essentially flat at $8.05 cents. Average economic fuel cost decreased 14% to $2.46 per gallon.

decreased 14% to $2.46 per gallon. CASM ex fuel increased 7% to $5.69 cents.

increased 7% to $5.69 cents. EBITDAR of $194 million, a 26% decrease.

of $194 million, a 26% decrease. EBITDAR margin was 27.9%, a decrease of 8.0 percentage points.

was 27.9%, a decrease of 8.0 percentage points. Total cash, cash equivalents, and short-term investments totaled $788 million, representing 26% of the last twelve months’ total operating revenue.

totaled $788 million, representing 26% of the last twelve months’ total operating revenue. Net debt-to-LTM EBITDAR2 ratio stood at 2.9x, compared to 2.7x in the previous quarter.





1 The financial information, unless otherwise indicated, is presented in accordance with the International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS).

2 Includes short-term investments.

Enrique Beltranena, President & Chief Executive Officer, said: “With improved visibility into second-half demand drivers and ongoing capacity discipline, we are reinstating our full-year guidance for EBITDAR margin, which we now expect in the range of 32% to 33%. Despite external geopolitical headwinds, our flexible business model and resilient cost structure enable us to moderate growth, remaining prudent and aligned with market trends. Going forward, our capacity decisions will remain anchored in two guiding priorities – customer demand and sustained profitability, and we continue to see meaningful opportunities in our business model and our markets to generate long-term value.”

Second Quarter 2025 Consolidated Financial and Operating Highlights

(All figures are reported in U.S. dollars and compared to 2Q 2024 unless otherwise noted) Second Quarter Consolidated Financial Highlights 2025 2024 Var.

Total operating revenues (millions) 693 726 (4.5 %) TRASM (cents) 7.80 8.89 (12.2 %) ASMs (millions, scheduled & charter) 8,885 8,173 8.7 % Load Factor (scheduled, RPMs/ASMs) 82.4 % 85.5 % (3.1 pp) Passengers (thousands, scheduled & charter) 7,531 7,087 6.3 % Fleet (at the end of the period) 149 136 13 Total operating expenses (millions) 715 660 8.3 % CASM (cents) 8.05 8.08 (0.3 %) CASM ex fuel (cents) 5.69 5.33 6.7 % Adjusted CASM ex fuel (cents)3 5.11 4.86 5.2 % Operating (loss) income (EBIT) (millions) (22 ) 66 N/A % EBIT Margin (3.2 %) 9.1 % (12.3 pp) Net (loss) income (millions) (63 ) 10 N/A % Net (loss) income Margin (9.1 %) 1.4 % (10.6 pp) EBITDAR (millions) 194 261 (25.7 %) % EBITDAR Margin 27.9 % 35.9 % (8.0 pp) Net debt-to-LTM EBITDAR4 2.9x 2.9x -





Reconciliation of CASM to Adjusted CASM ex fuel: Second Quarter Reconciliation of CASM 2025 2024 Var. CASM (cents) 8.05 8.08 (0.3 %) Fuel expense (2.36 ) (2.75 ) (14.4 %) CASM ex fuel 5.69 5.33 6.7 % Aircraft and engine variable lease expenses5 (0.63 ) (0.56 ) 13.4 % Sale and lease back gains 0.05 0.09 (40.9 %) Adjusted CASM ex fuel 5.11 4.86 5.2 %





Note: Figures are rounded for convenience purposes. Further detail found in financial and operating indicators.

3 Excludes fuel expense, aircraft and engine variable lease expenses and sale and lease-back gains.

4 Includes short-term investments.

5 Aircraft redeliveries.



Second Quarter 2025

(All figures are reported in U.S. dollars and compared to 2Q 2024 unless otherwise noted)

Total operating revenues for the quarter amounted to $693 million, a 4.5% decrease, driven by lower unit revenues.

Total capacity, in terms of available seat miles (ASMs), was 8.9 billion, representing an 8.7% increase.

Booked passengers totaled 7.5 million, a 6.3% increase. Mexican domestic booked passengers increased 6.6%, while international booked passengers increased 5.2%.

TRASM declined 12.2% to $7.80 cents, mainly driven by the depreciation of the Mexican peso against the U.S. dollar. Total operating revenue per passenger stood at $92, decreasing 10.2%.

The average base fare per passenger stood at $38, a 23.2% decrease. The total ancillary revenue per passenger was $54, reflecting a 1.9% increase. Ancillary revenues accounted for 58.9% of total operating revenues.

The load factor for the quarter reached 82.4%, representing a 3.1 percentage point decrease.

Total operating expenses were $715 million, compared with $660 million in the previous year.

CASM totaled $8.05 cents, a slight decline of 0.3%.

The average economic fuel cost decreased by 14.0% to $2.46 per gallon.

CASM ex fuel increased 6.7% to $5.69 cents, reflecting strong cost control despite flying fewer ASMs than planned during the quarter, as well as higher maintenance events and aircraft and engine variable lease expenses related to redelivery accruals for scheduled aircraft returns.

Comprehensive financing result represented an expense of $65 million, compared with a $52 million expense in the same period of 2024.

Income tax benefit was $24 million, compared with a $4 million expense registered in the second quarter of 2024.

Net loss in the quarter was $63 million, with a loss per ADS of $55 cents.

EBITDAR for the quarter was $194 million, a 25.7% decline. EBITDAR margin stood at 27.9%, down by 8.0 percentage points.

Balance Sheet, Liquidity, and Capital Allocation

As of June 30, 2025, cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments were $788 million, representing 26.1% of the last twelve months' total operating revenue.

Net cash flow provided by operating activities was $136 million. Net cash flow used in investing and financing activities was $16 million and $197 million, respectively.

The financial debt amounted to $742 million, reflecting an 8.4% decrease compared to the end of 2024, while total lease liabilities remained essentially flat at $3,057 million.

Net debt-to-LTM EBITDAR6 ratio stood at 2.9x, compared to 2.7x in the previous quarter and 2.6x at the end of 2024.

The average exchange rate for the period was Ps.19.54 per U.S. dollar, reflecting a depreciation of 13.6% of the Mexican peso. The end-of-period exchange rate stood at Ps.18.89 per U.S. dollar, compared with Ps. 20.32 per U.S. dollar at the end of the first quarter of 2025.

6 Includes short-term investments.

2025 Updated Guidance

For the full year 2025, the Company expects:

Updated Guidance Prior Guidance Full Year 2025 Guidance ASM growth (YoY) ~7% 8% to 9% EBITDAR margin 32% to 33% - CAPEX (1) ~$250 million ~$250 million Average USD/MXN rate ~Ps. 19.65 - Average U.S. Gulf Coast jet fuel price ~$2.10 - (1) CAPEX net of financed fleet predelivery payments.

For the third quarter of 2025, the Company expects:

3Q’25 3Q’24 (2) 3Q’25 Guidance ASM growth (YoY) ~6% -14.4% TRASM ~$8.6 cents $9.38 cents CASM ex fuel ~$5.5 cents $5.39 cents EBITDAR margin 32% to 33% 38.7% Average USD/MXN rate ~Ps. 19.00 Ps. 18.92 Average U.S. Gulf Coast jet fuel price ~$2.20 $2.24 (2) For convenience purposes, actual reported figures for 3Q'24 are included.

The full year and third quarter 2025 outlooks presented above include the compensation that Volaris expects to receive for the projected grounded aircraft resulting from the GTF engine inspections, in accordance with the Company’s agreement with Pratt & Whitney.

The Company's outlook is subject to unforeseen disruptions, macroeconomic factors, or other negative impacts that may affect its business and is based on several assumptions, including the foregoing, which are subject to change and may be outside the control of the Company and its management. The Company's expectations may change if actual results vary from these assumptions. There can be no assurances that Volaris will achieve these results.

Fleet

During the second quarter, Volaris retired one A319ceo aircraft and added four A320neo’s, and one A321neo to its fleet, bringing the total number of aircraft to 149. At the end of the quarter, Volaris’ fleet had an average age of 6.5 years and an average seating capacity of 198 passengers per aircraft. Of the total fleet, 63% of the aircraft are New Engine Option (NEO) models.

Second Quarter First Quarter Total Fleet 2025 2024 Var. 2025 Var. CEO A319 1 3 (2) 2 (1) A320 44 42 2 44 - A321 10 10 - 10 - NEO A320 59 51 8 55 4 A321 35 30 5 34 1 Total aircraft at the end of the period 149 136 13 145 4

Investors are urged to carefully read the Company’s periodic reports filed with or provided to the Securities and Exchange Commission, for additional information regarding the Company.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. and Subsidiaries



Financial and Operating Indicators Unaudited

(U.S. dollars, except otherwise indicated) Three months ended June 30, 2025 Three months ended June 30, 2024 Variance Total operating revenues (millions) 693 726 (4.5 %) Total operating expenses (millions) 715 660 8.3 % EBIT (millions) (22 ) 66 N/A EBIT margin (3.2 %) 9.1 % (12.3 pp) Depreciation and amortization (millions) 160 150 6.7 % Aircraft and engine variable lease expenses (millions) 56 45 24.4 % Net (loss) income (millions) (63 ) 10 N/A Net (loss) income margin (9.1 %) 1.4 % (10.6 pp) (Loss) earnings per share (1): Basic (0.06 ) 0.01 N/A Diluted (0.05 ) 0.01 N/A (Loss) earnings per ADS*: Basic (0.55 ) 0.09 N/A Diluted (0.54 ) 0.09 N/A Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 1,149,340,345 1,150,766,440 (0.1 %) Diluted 1,162,826,854 1,165,976,677 (0.3 %) Financial Indicators Total operating revenue per ASM (TRASM) (cents) (2) 7.80 8.89 (12.2 %) Average base fare per passenger 38 49 (23.2 %) Total ancillary revenue per passenger (3) 54 53 1.9 % Total operating revenue per passenger 92 102 (10.2 %) Operating expenses per ASM (CASM) (cents) (2) 8.05 8.08 (0.3 %) CASM ex fuel (cents) (2) 5.69 5.33 6.7 % Adjusted CASM ex fuel (cents) (2) (4) 5.11 4.86 5.2 % Operating Indicators Available seat miles (ASMs) (millions) (2) 8,885 8,173 8.7 % Domestic 5,286 4,868 8.6 % International 3,599 3,305 8.9 % Revenue passenger miles (RPMs) (millions) (2) 7,322 6,988 4.8 % Domestic 4,625 4,388 5.4 % International 2,696 2,600 3.7 % Load factor (5) 82.4 % 85.5 % (3.1 pp) Domestic 87.5 % 90.1 % (2.6 pp) International 74.9 % 78.7 % (3.8 pp) Booked passengers (thousands) (2) 7,531 7,087 6.3 % Domestic 5,675 5,324 6.6 % International 1,856 1,763 5.2 % Departures (2) 46,775 42,495 10.1 % Block hours (2) 118,450 109,638 8.0 % Aircraft at end of period 149 136 13 Average daily aircraft utilization (block hours) 13.24 13.05 1.4 % Fuel gallons accrued (millions) 84.90 77.93 9.0 % Average economic fuel cost per gallon (6) 2.46 2.86 (14.0 %) Average exchange rate 19.54 17.21 13.6 % Exchange rate at the end of the period 18.89 18.38 2.8 % *Each ADS represents ten CPOs and each CPO represents a financial interest in one Series A share (1) The basic and diluted loss or earnings per share are calculated in accordance with IAS 33. Basic loss or earnings per share is calculated by dividing net loss or earnings by the average number of shares outstanding (excluding treasury shares). Diluted loss or earnings per share is calculated by dividing net loss or earnings by the average number of shares outstanding adjusted for dilutive effects. (2) Includes scheduled and charter.

(3) Includes “Other passenger revenues” and “Non-passenger revenues”.

(4) Excludes fuel expense, aircraft and engine variable lease expenses and sale

and lease-back gains.

(5) Includes scheduled.

(6) Excludes Non-creditable VAT.





Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. and Subsidiaries



Financial and Operating Indicators Unaudited

(U.S. dollars, except otherwise indicated) Six months ended June 30, 2025 Six months ended June 30, 2024 Variance Total operating revenues (millions) 1,371 1,494 (8.2 %) Total operating expenses (millions) 1,403 1,324 6.0 % EBIT (millions) (32 ) 170 N/A EBIT margin (2.4 %) 11.4 % (13.7 pp) Depreciation and amortization (millions) 319 283 12.7 % Aircraft and engine variable lease expenses (millions) 110 42 >100.0% Net (loss) income (millions) (114 ) 44 N/A Net (loss) income margin (8.3 %) 2.9 % (11.3 pp) (Loss) earnings per share (1): Basic (0.10 ) 0.04 N/A Diluted (0.10 ) 0.04 N/A (Loss) earnings per ADS*: Basic (1.00 ) 0.38 N/A Diluted (0.98 ) 0.37 N/A Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 1,149,570,080 1,151,108,712 (0.1 %) Diluted 1,163,700,155 1,165,976,677 (0.2 %) Financial Indicators Total operating revenue per ASM (TRASM) (cents) (2) 7.78 9.12 (14.6 %) Average base fare per passenger 38 52 (26.1 %) Total ancillary revenue per passenger (3) 54 55 (2.6 %) Total operating revenue per passenger 92 107 (14.0 %) Operating expenses per ASM (CASM) (cents) (2) 7.97 8.08 (1.4 %) CASM ex fuel (cents) (2) 5.54 5.25 5.6 % Adjusted CASM ex fuel (cents) (2) (4) 4.99 5.09 (2.0 %) Operating Indicators Available seat miles (ASMs) (millions) (2) 17,622 16,390 7.5 % Domestic 10,394 9,636 7.9 % International 7,228 6,754 7.0 % Revenue passenger miles (RPMs) (millions) (2) 14,784 14,134 4.6 % Domestic 9,161 8,717 5.1 % International 5,623 5,417 3.8 % Load factor (5) 83.9 % 86.2 % (2.3 pp) Domestic 88.1 % 90.5 % (2.3 pp) International 77.8 % 80.2 % (2.4 pp) Booked passengers (thousands) (2) 14,949 14,010 6.7 % Domestic 11,083 10,309 7.5 % International 3,865 3,702 4.4 % Departures (2) 91,352 82,923 10.2 % Block hours (2) 234,584 219,001 7.1 % Aircraft at end of period 149 136 13 Average daily aircraft utilization (block hours) 13.12 12.89 1.8 % Fuel gallons accrued (millions) 166.46 157.15 5.9 % Average economic fuel cost per gallon (6) 2.54 2.93 (13.3 %) Average exchange rate 19.98 17.10 16.8 % Exchange rate at the end of the period 18.89 18.38 2.8 % *Each ADS represents ten CPOs and each CPO represents a financial interest in one Series A share (1) The basic and diluted loss or earnings per share are calculated in accordance with IAS 33. Basic loss or earnings per share is calculated by dividing net loss or earnings by the average number of shares outstanding (excluding treasury shares). Diluted loss or earnings per share is calculated by dividing net loss or earnings by the average number of shares outstanding adjusted for dilutive effects. (2) Includes scheduled and charter.

(3) Includes “Other passenger revenues” and “Non-passenger revenues”.

(4) Excludes fuel expense, aircraft and engine variable lease expenses and sale

and lease-back gains.

(5) Includes scheduled.

(6) Excludes Non-creditable VAT.





Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. and Subsidiaries



Consolidated Statement of Operations Unaudited

(In millions of U.S. dollars) Three months ended June 30, 2025 Three months ended June 30, 2024 Variance Operating revenues: Passenger revenues 655 693 (5.5 %) Fare revenues 285 349 (18.3 %) Other passenger revenues 370 344 7.6 % Non-passenger revenues 38 33 15.2 % Cargo 5 5 0.0 % Other non-passenger revenues 33 28 17.9 % Total operating revenues 693 726 (4.5 %) Other operating income (52 ) (48 ) 8.3 % Fuel expense 210 224 (6.3 %) Aircraft and engine variable lease expenses 56 45 24.4 % Salaries and benefits 109 99 10.1 % Landing, take-off and navigation expenses 133 117 13.7 % Sales, marketing and distribution expenses 37 32 15.6 % Maintenance expenses 33 11 >100.0% Depreciation and amortization 51 50 2.0 % Depreciation of right of use assets 109 100 9.0 % Other operating expenses 29 30 (3.3 %) Total operating expenses 715 660 8.3 % Operating (loss) income (22 ) 66 N/A Finance income 12 12 0.0 % Finance cost (77 ) (72 ) 6.9 % Exchange gain, net - 8 (100.0 %) Comprehensive financing result (65 ) (52 ) 25.0 % (Loss) income before income tax (87 ) 14 N/A Income tax benefit (expense) 24 (4 ) N/A Net (loss) income (63 ) 10 N/A





Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. and Subsidiaries



Consolidated Statement of Operations Unaudited

(In millions of U.S. dollars) Six months ended June 30, 2025 Six months ended June 30, 2024 Variance Operating revenues: Passenger revenues 1,300 1,425 (8.8 %) Fare revenues 571 724 (21.1 %) Other passenger revenues 729 701 4.0 % Non-passenger revenues 71 69 2.9 % Cargo 10 11 (9.1 %) Other non-passenger revenues 61 58 5.2 % Total operating revenues 1,371 1,494 (8.2 %) Other operating income (103 ) (93 ) 10.8 % Fuel expense 427 464 (8.0 %) Aircraft and engine variable lease expenses 110 42 >100.0% Salaries and benefits 213 201 6.0 % Landing, take-off and navigation expenses 255 244 4.5 % Sales, marketing and distribution expenses 71 78 (9.0 %) Maintenance expenses 61 48 27.1 % Depreciation and amortization 103 85 21.2 % Depreciation of right of use assets 216 198 9.1 % Other operating expenses 50 57 (12.3 %) Total operating expenses 1,403 1,324 6.0 % Operating (loss) income (32 ) 170 N/A Finance income 24 24 0.0 % Finance cost (157 ) (134 ) 17.2 % Exchange gain, net 2 2 0.0 % Comprehensive financing result (131 ) (108 ) 21.3 % (Loss) income before income tax (163 ) 62 N/A Income tax benefit (expense) 49 (18 ) N/A Net (loss) income (114 ) 44 N/A





Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. and Subsidiaries



Reconciliation of Total Ancillary Revenue per Passenger The following table provides additional details about the components of total ancillary revenue for the quarter: Unaudited

(In millions of U.S. dollars) Three months ended June 30, 2025 Three months ended June 30, 2024 Variance Other passenger revenues 370 344 7.6 % Non-passenger revenues 38 33 15.2 % Total ancillary revenues 408 377 8.2 % Booked passengers (thousands) (1) 7,531 7,087 6.3 % Total ancillary revenue per passenger 54 53 1.9 % (1) Includes scheduled and charter.





Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. and Subsidiaries



Reconciliation of Total Ancillary Revenue per Passenger The following table provides additional details about the components of total ancillary revenue for the first half of the year: Unaudited

(In millions of U.S. dollars) Six months ended June 30, 2025 Six months ended June 30, 2024 Variance Other passenger revenues 729 701 4.0 % Non-passenger revenues 71 69 2.9 % Total ancillary revenues 800 770 3.9 % Booked passengers (thousands) (1) 14,949 14,010 6.7 % Total ancillary revenue per passenger 54 55 (2.6 %) (1) Includes scheduled and charter.





Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. and Subsidiaries



Consolidated Statement of Financial Position

(In millions of U.S. dollars) As of June 30, 2025

Unaudited As of December 31, 2024

Audited Assets Cash and cash equivalents 772 908 Short-term investments 16 46 Total cash, cash equivalents, and short-term investments (1) 788 954 Accounts receivable, net 230 139 Inventories 16 17 Guarantee deposits 252 227 Derivative financial instruments 1 - Prepaid expenses and other current assets 49 45 Total current assets 1,336 1,382 Right of use assets 2,436 2,470 Rotable spare parts, furniture and equipment, net 1,012 1,070 Intangible assets, net 26 26 Derivatives financial instruments - - Deferred income taxes 365 286 Guarantee deposits 397 426 Other long-term assets 37 43 Total non-current assets 4,273 4,321 Total assets 5,609 5,703 Liabilities and equity Unearned transportation revenue 395 343 Accounts payable 179 164 Accrued liabilities 232 222 Other taxes and fees payable 285 274 Income taxes payable 5 29 Financial debt 302 284 Lease liabilities 419 391 Other liabilities 118 63 Total short-term liabilities 1,935 1,770 Financial debt 440 526 Accrued liabilities 8 8 Employee benefits 15 13 Deferred income taxes 15 18 Lease liabilities 2,638 2,670 Other liabilities 304 333 Total long-term liabilities 3,420 3,568 Total liabilities 5,355 5,338 Equity Capital stock 248 248 Treasury shares (13 ) (13 ) Contributions for future capital increases - - Legal reserve 17 17 Additional paid-in capital 285 283 Accumulated deficit (136 ) (22 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (147 ) (148 ) Total equity 254 365 Total liabilities and equity 5,609 5,703 (1) Unaudited non-GAAP measure.





Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. and Subsidiaries



Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows – Cash Flow Data Summary Unaudited

(In millions of U.S. dollars) Three months ended June 30, 2025 Three months ended June 30, 2024 Net cash flow provided by operating activities 136 304 Net cash flow used in investing activities (16 ) (141 ) Net cash flow used in financing activities* (197 ) (149 ) (Decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents (77 ) 14 Net foreign exchange differences 2 (8 ) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 847 752 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period 772 758 *Includes aircraft rental payments of $148 million and $143 million for the three months ended June 30, 2025, and 2024, respectively.



