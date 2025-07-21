Volaris Reports Financial Results for the Second Quarter 2025

MEXICO CITY, July 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE: VLRS and BMV: VOLAR) (“Volaris” or “the Company”), the ultra-low-cost carrier (ULCC) serving Mexico, the United States, Central and South America, today reports its unaudited financial results for the second quarter 20251.

Second Quarter 2025 Highlights
(All figures are reported in U.S. dollars and compared to 2Q 2024 unless otherwise noted)

  • Net loss of $63 million. Loss per American Depositary Shares (ADS) of $55 cents.
  • Total operating revenues of $693 million, a 5% decrease.
  • Total revenue per available seat mile (TRASM) decreased 12% to $7.80 cents.
  • Available seat miles (ASMs) increased by 9% to 8.9 billion.
  • Total operating expenses of $715 million, compared with $660 million in the previous year.
  • Total operating expenses per available seat mile (CASM) remained essentially flat at $8.05 cents.
  • Average economic fuel cost decreased 14% to $2.46 per gallon.
  • CASM ex fuel increased 7% to $5.69 cents.
  • EBITDAR of $194 million, a 26% decrease.
  • EBITDAR margin was 27.9%, a decrease of 8.0 percentage points.
  • Total cash, cash equivalents, and short-term investments totaled $788 million, representing 26% of the last twelve months’ total operating revenue.
  • Net debt-to-LTM EBITDAR2 ratio stood at 2.9x, compared to 2.7x in the previous quarter.

1 The financial information, unless otherwise indicated, is presented in accordance with the International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS).
2 Includes short-term investments.

Enrique Beltranena, President & Chief Executive Officer, said: “With improved visibility into second-half demand drivers and ongoing capacity discipline, we are reinstating our full-year guidance for EBITDAR margin, which we now expect in the range of 32% to 33%. Despite external geopolitical headwinds, our flexible business model and resilient cost structure enable us to moderate growth, remaining prudent and aligned with market trends. Going forward, our capacity decisions will remain anchored in two guiding priorities – customer demand and sustained profitability, and we continue to see meaningful opportunities in our business model and our markets to generate long-term value.”

Second Quarter 2025 Consolidated Financial and Operating Highlights
(All figures are reported in U.S. dollars and compared to 2Q 2024 unless otherwise noted)
  
 Second Quarter
Consolidated Financial Highlights2025  2024 Var.
 
Total operating revenues (millions)693  726  (4.5%)
TRASM (cents)7.80  8.89  (12.2%)
ASMs (millions, scheduled & charter)8,885  8,173  8.7%
Load Factor (scheduled, RPMs/ASMs)82.4% 85.5%(3.1 pp)
Passengers (thousands, scheduled & charter)7,531  7,087  6.3%
Fleet (at the end of the period)149  136  13 
Total operating expenses (millions)715  660  8.3 %
CASM (cents)8.05  8.08  (0.3%)
CASM ex fuel (cents)5.69  5.33  6.7%
Adjusted CASM ex fuel (cents)35.11  4.86  5.2%
Operating (loss) income (EBIT) (millions)(22) 66  N/A
% EBIT Margin(3.2%) 9.1%(12.3 pp)
Net (loss) income (millions) (63) 10 N/A
% Net (loss) income Margin(9.1%) 1.4%(10.6 pp)
EBITDAR (millions)194  261  (25.7%)
% EBITDAR Margin27.9% 35.9%(8.0 pp)
Net debt-to-LTM EBITDAR42.9x2.9x - 
      


Reconciliation of CASM to Adjusted CASM ex fuel:
  
 Second Quarter
Reconciliation of CASM2025  2024  Var. 
CASM (cents)8.05  8.08  (0.3%)
Fuel expense(2.36) (2.75) (14.4%)
CASM ex fuel5.69  5.33  6.7 %
Aircraft and engine variable lease expenses5(0.63) (0.56) 13.4%
Sale and lease back gains0.05  0.09  (40.9%)
Adjusted CASM ex fuel 5.11  4.86  5.2 %


Note: Figures are rounded for convenience purposes. Further detail found in financial and operating indicators.
3 Excludes fuel expense, aircraft and engine variable lease expenses and sale and lease-back gains.
4 Includes short-term investments.
5 Aircraft redeliveries.
 

Second Quarter 2025
(All figures are reported in U.S. dollars and compared to 2Q 2024 unless otherwise noted)

Total operating revenues for the quarter amounted to $693 million, a 4.5% decrease, driven by lower unit revenues.

Total capacity, in terms of available seat miles (ASMs), was 8.9 billion, representing an 8.7% increase.

Booked passengers totaled 7.5 million, a 6.3% increase. Mexican domestic booked passengers increased 6.6%, while international booked passengers increased 5.2%.

TRASM declined 12.2% to $7.80 cents, mainly driven by the depreciation of the Mexican peso against the U.S. dollar. Total operating revenue per passenger stood at $92, decreasing 10.2%.

The average base fare per passenger stood at $38, a 23.2% decrease. The total ancillary revenue per passenger was $54, reflecting a 1.9% increase. Ancillary revenues accounted for 58.9% of total operating revenues.

The load factor for the quarter reached 82.4%, representing a 3.1 percentage point decrease.

Total operating expenses were $715 million, compared with $660 million in the previous year.

CASM totaled $8.05 cents, a slight decline of 0.3%.

The average economic fuel cost decreased by 14.0% to $2.46 per gallon.

CASM ex fuel increased 6.7% to $5.69 cents, reflecting strong cost control despite flying fewer ASMs than planned during the quarter, as well as higher maintenance events and aircraft and engine variable lease expenses related to redelivery accruals for scheduled aircraft returns.

Comprehensive financing result represented an expense of $65 million, compared with a $52 million expense in the same period of 2024.

Income tax benefit was $24 million, compared with a $4 million expense registered in the second quarter of 2024.

Net loss in the quarter was $63 million, with a loss per ADS of $55 cents.

EBITDAR for the quarter was $194 million, a 25.7% decline. EBITDAR margin stood at 27.9%, down by 8.0 percentage points.

Balance Sheet, Liquidity, and Capital Allocation

As of June 30, 2025, cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments were $788 million, representing 26.1% of the last twelve months' total operating revenue.

Net cash flow provided by operating activities was $136 million. Net cash flow used in investing and financing activities was $16 million and $197 million, respectively.

The financial debt amounted to $742 million, reflecting an 8.4% decrease compared to the end of 2024, while total lease liabilities remained essentially flat at $3,057 million.

Net debt-to-LTM EBITDAR6 ratio stood at 2.9x, compared to 2.7x in the previous quarter and 2.6x at the end of 2024.

The average exchange rate for the period was Ps.19.54 per U.S. dollar, reflecting a depreciation of 13.6% of the Mexican peso. The end-of-period exchange rate stood at Ps.18.89 per U.S. dollar, compared with Ps. 20.32 per U.S. dollar at the end of the first quarter of 2025.

6 Includes short-term investments.

2025 Updated Guidance

For the full year 2025, the Company expects:

 Updated GuidancePrior Guidance
Full Year 2025 Guidance  
ASM growth (YoY)~7%8% to 9%
EBITDAR margin32% to 33%-
CAPEX (1)~$250 million~$250 million
Average USD/MXN rate~Ps. 19.65-
Average U.S. Gulf Coast jet fuel price~$2.10-
(1) CAPEX net of financed fleet predelivery payments.
 

For the third quarter of 2025, the Company expects:

 3Q’253Q’24 (2)
3Q’25 Guidance  
ASM growth (YoY)~6%-14.4%  
TRASM~$8.6 cents$9.38 cents
CASM ex fuel~$5.5 cents$5.39 cents
EBITDAR margin32% to 33%38.7%
Average USD/MXN rate~Ps. 19.00Ps. 18.92
Average U.S. Gulf Coast jet fuel price~$2.20$2.24
(2) For convenience purposes, actual reported figures for 3Q'24 are included.
 

The full year and third quarter 2025 outlooks presented above include the compensation that Volaris expects to receive for the projected grounded aircraft resulting from the GTF engine inspections, in accordance with the Company’s agreement with Pratt & Whitney.

The Company's outlook is subject to unforeseen disruptions, macroeconomic factors, or other negative impacts that may affect its business and is based on several assumptions, including the foregoing, which are subject to change and may be outside the control of the Company and its management. The Company's expectations may change if actual results vary from these assumptions. There can be no assurances that Volaris will achieve these results.

Fleet

During the second quarter, Volaris retired one A319ceo aircraft and added four A320neo’s, and one A321neo to its fleet, bringing the total number of aircraft to 149. At the end of the quarter, Volaris’ fleet had an average age of 6.5 years and an average seating capacity of 198 passengers per aircraft. Of the total fleet, 63% of the aircraft are New Engine Option (NEO) models.

 Second QuarterFirst Quarter
Total Fleet2025 2024 Var. 2025Var.
CEO         
A3191 3 (2) 2 (1)
A32044 42 2 44 -
A32110 10 - 10 -
NEO         
A32059 51 8 55 4
A32135 30 5 34 1
Total aircraft at the end of the period149 136 13 145 4
          

Investors are urged to carefully read the Company’s periodic reports filed with or provided to the Securities and Exchange Commission, for additional information regarding the Company.

Investor Relations Contact
Ricardo Martínez / ir@volaris.com

Media Contact
Israel Álvarez / ialvarez@gcya.net

Conference Call Details
  
Date:Tuesday, July 22, 2025
Time:9:00 a.m. Mexico City / 11:00 a.m. New York (USA) (ET)
Webcast link:Volaris Webcast (View the live webcast)
Dial-in & Live Q&A link: Volaris Dial-in and Live Q&A
  1. Click on the call link and complete the online registration form.
  2. Upon registering you will receive the dial-in info and a unique PIN to join the call, as well as an email confirmation with the details.
  3. Select a method for joining the call:
    1. Dial-In: A dial-in number and unique PIN are displayed to connect directly from your phone.
    2. Call Me: Enter your phone number and click “Call Me” for an immediate callback from the system.
      

    About Volaris

    *Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (“Volaris” or “the Company”) (NYSE: VLRS and BMV: VOLAR) is an ultra-low-cost carrier, with point-to-point operations, serving Mexico, the United States, Central and South America. Volaris offers low base fares to build its market, providing quality service and extensive customer choice. Since the beginning of operations in March 2006, Volaris has increased its routes from 5 to more than 221 and its fleet from 4 to 151 aircraft. Volaris offers more than 500 daily flight segments on routes that connect 44 cities in Mexico and 29 cities in the United States, Central and South America, with one of the youngest fleets in Mexico. Volaris targets passengers who are visiting friends and relatives, cost-conscious business and leisure travelers in Mexico, the United States, Central, and South America. For more information, please visit ir.volaris.com. Volaris routinely posts information that may be important to investors on its investor relations website. The Company encourages investors and potential investors to consult the Volaris website regularly for important information about Volaris.

    Forward-Looking Statements

    Statements in this release contain various forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the U.S. Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, which represent the Company's expectations, beliefs, or projections concerning future events and financial trends affecting the financial condition of our business. When used in this release, the words "expects," “intends,” "estimates," “predicts,” "plans," "anticipates," "indicates," "believes," "forecast," "guidance," “potential,” "outlook," "may," “continue,” "will," "should," "seeks," "targets" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Similarly, statements describing the Company's objectives, plans or goals, or actions the Company may take in the future are forward-looking. Forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements regarding the Company's outlook, the expectation of receiving certain compensation in connection with the GTF engine removals, and the anticipated execution of its business plan and focus on its 2025 priorities. Forward-looking statements should not be read as a guarantee or assurance of future performance or results. They will not necessarily be accurate indications of the times at or by which such performance or results will be achieved. Forward-looking statements are based on information available at the time those statements are made and/or management’s good faith belief as of that time concerning future events and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual performance or results to differ materially from those expressed in or suggested by the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to several factors that could cause the Company's actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations, including the competitive environment in the airline industry, the Company's ability to keep costs low; changes in fuel costs, the impact of worldwide economic conditions on customer travel behavior; the Company's ability to generate non-ticket revenue; and government regulation. The Company's U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission filings contain additional information concerning these and other factors. All forward-looking statements attributable to us or persons acting on our behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by the cautionary statements set forth above. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this release. You should not put undue reliance on any forward-looking statements. We assume no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect actual results, changes in assumptions, or changes in other factors affecting forward-looking information except to the extent required by applicable law. If we update one or more forward-looking statements, no inference should be drawn that we will make additional updates with respect to those or other forward-looking statements.

    Supplemental Information on Non-IFRS Measures

    We evaluate our financial performance by using various financial measures that are not performance measures under International Financial Reporting Standards (“non-IFRS measures”). These non-IFRS measures include CASM, CASM ex fuel, Adjusted CASM ex fuel, EBITDAR, Net debt-to-LTM EBITDAR, Total cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments. We define CASM as total operating expenses by available seat mile. We define CASM ex fuel as total operating expenses by available seat mile, excluding fuel expense. We define Adjusted CASM ex fuel as total operating expenses by available seat mile, excluding fuel expense, aircraft and engine variable lease expenses and sale and lease back gains. We define EBITDAR as earnings before interest, income tax, depreciation and amortization, depreciation of right of use assets and aircraft and engine variable lease expenses. We define Net debt-to-LTM EBITDAR as Net debt divided by LTM EBITDAR. We define Total cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments as the sum of cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments.

    These non-IFRS measures are provided as supplemental information to the financial information presented in this release that is calculated and presented in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (“IFRS”) because we believe that they, in conjunction with the IFRS financial information, provide useful information to management’s, analysts and investors overall understanding of our operating performance.

    Because non-IFRS measures are not calculated in accordance with IFRS, they should not be considered superior to and are not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the related IFRS measures presented in this release and may not be the same as or comparable to
    similarly titled measures presented by other companies due to possible differences in the method of calculation and the items being adjusted.

    We encourage investors to review our financial statements and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission in their entirety for additional information regarding the Company and not to rely on any single financial measure.

    Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. and Subsidiaries

    Financial and Operating Indicators
         
    Unaudited
    (U.S. dollars, except otherwise indicated)    		 Three months ended June 30, 2025Three months ended June 30, 2024Variance
    Total operating revenues (millions) 693  726  (4.5%)
    Total operating expenses (millions) 715  660  8.3%
    EBIT (millions) (22) 66 N/A
    EBIT margin (3.2%) 9.1%(12.3 pp)
    Depreciation and amortization (millions) 160  150  6.7%
    Aircraft and engine variable lease expenses (millions) 56  45  24.4%
    Net (loss) income (millions) (63) 10 N/A
    Net (loss) income margin (9.1%) 1.4%(10.6 pp)
    (Loss) earnings per share (1):    
    Basic (0.06) 0.01 N/A
    Diluted (0.05) 0.01 N/A
    (Loss) earnings per ADS*:    
    Basic (0.55) 0.09 N/A
    Diluted (0.54) 0.09 N/A
    Weighted average shares outstanding:    
    Basic 1,149,340,345  1,150,766,440  (0.1%)
    Diluted 1,162,826,854  1,165,976,677  (0.3%)
    Financial Indicators    
    Total operating revenue per ASM (TRASM) (cents) (2) 7.80  8.89  (12.2%)
    Average base fare per passenger 38  49  (23.2%)
    Total ancillary revenue per passenger (3) 54  53  1.9%
    Total operating revenue per passenger 92  102  (10.2%)
    Operating expenses per ASM (CASM) (cents) (2) 8.05  8.08  (0.3%)
    CASM ex fuel (cents) (2) 5.69  5.33  6.7%
    Adjusted CASM ex fuel (cents) (2) (4) 5.11  4.86  5.2%
    Operating Indicators    
    Available seat miles (ASMs) (millions) (2) 8,885  8,173  8.7%
    Domestic 5,286  4,868  8.6%
    International 3,599  3,305  8.9%
    Revenue passenger miles (RPMs) (millions) (2) 7,322  6,988  4.8%
    Domestic 4,625  4,388  5.4%
    International 2,696  2,600  3.7%
    Load factor (5) 82.4% 85.5%(3.1 pp)
    Domestic 87.5% 90.1%(2.6 pp)
    International 74.9% 78.7%(3.8 pp)
    Booked passengers (thousands) (2) 7,531  7,087  6.3%
    Domestic 5,675  5,324  6.6%
    International 1,856  1,763  5.2%
    Departures (2) 46,775  42,495  10.1%
    Block hours (2) 118,450  109,638  8.0%
    Aircraft at end of period 149  136  13 
    Average daily aircraft utilization (block hours) 13.24  13.05  1.4%
    Fuel gallons accrued (millions) 84.90  77.93  9.0%
    Average economic fuel cost per gallon (6) 2.46  2.86  (14.0%)
    Average exchange rate 19.54  17.21  13.6%
    Exchange rate at the end of the period 18.89  18.38  2.8%
    *Each ADS represents ten CPOs and each CPO represents a financial interest in one Series A share
    (1) The basic and diluted loss or earnings per share are calculated in accordance with IAS 33. Basic loss or earnings per share is calculated by dividing net loss or earnings by the average number of shares outstanding (excluding treasury shares). Diluted loss or earnings per share is calculated by dividing net loss or earnings by the average number of shares outstanding adjusted for dilutive effects.(2) Includes scheduled and charter.
    (3) Includes “Other passenger revenues” and “Non-passenger revenues”.
    (4) Excludes fuel expense, aircraft and engine variable lease expenses and sale
    and lease-back gains.
    (5) Includes scheduled.
    (6) Excludes Non-creditable VAT.
      


    Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. and Subsidiaries

    Financial and Operating Indicators
         
    Unaudited
    (U.S. dollars, except otherwise indicated)    		 Six months ended June 30, 2025Six months ended June 30, 2024Variance
    Total operating revenues (millions) 1,371  1,494  (8.2%)
    Total operating expenses (millions) 1,403  1,324  6.0%
    EBIT (millions) (32) 170 N/A
    EBIT margin (2.4%) 11.4%(13.7 pp)
    Depreciation and amortization (millions) 319  283  12.7%
    Aircraft and engine variable lease expenses (millions) 110  42 >100.0%
    Net (loss) income (millions) (114) 44 N/A
    Net (loss) income margin (8.3%) 2.9%(11.3 pp)
    (Loss) earnings per share (1):    
    Basic (0.10) 0.04 N/A
    Diluted (0.10) 0.04 N/A
    (Loss) earnings per ADS*:    
    Basic (1.00) 0.38 N/A
    Diluted (0.98) 0.37 N/A
    Weighted average shares outstanding:    
    Basic 1,149,570,080  1,151,108,712  (0.1%)
    Diluted 1,163,700,155  1,165,976,677  (0.2%)
    Financial Indicators    
    Total operating revenue per ASM (TRASM) (cents) (2) 7.78  9.12  (14.6%)
    Average base fare per passenger 38  52  (26.1%)
    Total ancillary revenue per passenger (3) 54  55  (2.6%)
    Total operating revenue per passenger 92  107  (14.0%)
    Operating expenses per ASM (CASM) (cents) (2) 7.97  8.08  (1.4%)
    CASM ex fuel (cents) (2) 5.54  5.25  5.6%
    Adjusted CASM ex fuel (cents) (2) (4) 4.99  5.09  (2.0%)
    Operating Indicators    
    Available seat miles (ASMs) (millions) (2) 17,622  16,390  7.5%
    Domestic 10,394  9,636  7.9%
    International 7,228  6,754  7.0%
    Revenue passenger miles (RPMs) (millions) (2) 14,784  14,134  4.6%
    Domestic 9,161  8,717  5.1%
    International 5,623  5,417  3.8%
    Load factor (5) 83.9% 86.2%(2.3 pp)
    Domestic 88.1% 90.5%(2.3 pp)
    International 77.8% 80.2%(2.4 pp)
    Booked passengers (thousands) (2) 14,949  14,010  6.7%
    Domestic 11,083  10,309  7.5%
    International 3,865  3,702  4.4%
    Departures (2) 91,352  82,923  10.2%
    Block hours (2) 234,584  219,001  7.1%
    Aircraft at end of period 149  136  13 
    Average daily aircraft utilization (block hours) 13.12  12.89  1.8%
    Fuel gallons accrued (millions) 166.46  157.15  5.9%
    Average economic fuel cost per gallon (6) 2.54  2.93  (13.3%)
    Average exchange rate 19.98  17.10  16.8%
    Exchange rate at the end of the period 18.89  18.38  2.8%
    *Each ADS represents ten CPOs and each CPO represents a financial interest in one Series A share
    (1) The basic and diluted loss or earnings per share are calculated in accordance with IAS 33. Basic loss or earnings per share is calculated by dividing net loss or earnings by the average number of shares outstanding (excluding treasury shares). Diluted loss or earnings per share is calculated by dividing net loss or earnings by the average number of shares outstanding adjusted for dilutive effects.(2) Includes scheduled and charter.
    (3) Includes “Other passenger revenues” and “Non-passenger revenues”.
    (4) Excludes fuel expense, aircraft and engine variable lease expenses and sale
    and lease-back gains.
    (5) Includes scheduled.
    (6) Excludes Non-creditable VAT.
      


    Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. and Subsidiaries

    Consolidated Statement of Operations
        
    Unaudited
    (In millions of U.S. dollars)    		Three months ended June 30, 2025Three months ended June 30, 2024Variance
    Operating revenues:   
    Passenger revenues655  693  (5.5%)
    Fare revenues285  349  (18.3%)
    Other passenger revenues370  344  7.6%
        
    Non-passenger revenues38  33  15.2 %
    Cargo5  5  0.0%
    Other non-passenger revenues33  28  17.9%
        
    Total operating revenues693  726  (4.5%)
        
    Other operating income(52) (48) 8.3%
    Fuel expense210  224  (6.3%)
    Aircraft and engine variable lease expenses56  45  24.4%
    Salaries and benefits109  99  10.1%
    Landing, take-off and navigation expenses133  117  13.7%
    Sales, marketing and distribution expenses37  32  15.6%
    Maintenance expenses33  11 >100.0%
    Depreciation and amortization51  50  2.0%
    Depreciation of right of use assets109  100  9.0%
    Other operating expenses29  30  (3.3%)
    Total operating expenses715  660  8.3 %
        
    Operating (loss) income(22) 66 N/A
        
    Finance income12  12  0.0%
    Finance cost(77) (72) 6.9%
    Exchange gain, net-  8  (100.0%)
    Comprehensive financing result(65) (52) 25.0 %
        
    (Loss) income before income tax(87) 14 N/A
    Income tax benefit (expense)24  (4)N/A
    Net (loss) income(63) 10 N/A
        
        


    Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. and Subsidiaries

    Consolidated Statement of Operations
        
    Unaudited
    (In millions of U.S. dollars)    		Six months ended June 30, 2025Six months ended June 30, 2024Variance
    Operating revenues:   
    Passenger revenues1,300  1,425  (8.8%)
    Fare revenues571  724  (21.1%)
    Other passenger revenues729  701  4.0%
        
    Non-passenger revenues71  69  2.9 %
    Cargo10  11  (9.1%)
    Other non-passenger revenues61  58  5.2%
        
    Total operating revenues1,371  1,494  (8.2%)
        
    Other operating income(103) (93) 10.8%
    Fuel expense427  464  (8.0%)
    Aircraft and engine variable lease expenses110  42 >100.0%
    Salaries and benefits213  201  6.0%
    Landing, take-off and navigation expenses255  244  4.5%
    Sales, marketing and distribution expenses71  78  (9.0%)
    Maintenance expenses61  48  27.1%
    Depreciation and amortization103  85  21.2%
    Depreciation of right of use assets216  198  9.1%
    Other operating expenses50  57  (12.3%)
    Total operating expenses1,403  1,324  6.0 %
        
    Operating (loss) income(32) 170 N/A
        
    Finance income24  24  0.0%
    Finance cost(157) (134) 17.2%
    Exchange gain, net2  2  0.0%
    Comprehensive financing result(131) (108) 21.3 %
        
    (Loss) income before income tax(163) 62 N/A
    Income tax benefit (expense)49  (18)N/A
    Net (loss) income(114) 44 N/A
        
        


    Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. and Subsidiaries

    Reconciliation of Total Ancillary Revenue per Passenger   
         
    The following table provides additional details about the components of total ancillary revenue for the quarter:
         
    Unaudited
    (In millions of U.S. dollars)    		Three months ended June 30, 2025 Three months ended June 30, 2024Variance
         
    Other passenger revenues370 344 7.6%
    Non-passenger revenues38 33 15.2%
    Total ancillary revenues408 377 8.2%
         
    Booked passengers (thousands) (1)7,531 7,087 6.3%
         
    Total ancillary revenue per passenger54 53 1.9%
         
    (1) Includes scheduled and charter.
     


    Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. and Subsidiaries

    Reconciliation of Total Ancillary Revenue per Passenger
         
    The following table provides additional details about the components of total ancillary revenue for the first half of the year:
         
    Unaudited
    (In millions of U.S. dollars)     		Six months ended June 30, 2025 Six months ended June 30, 2024Variance
         
    Other passenger revenues729 701 4.0%
    Non-passenger revenues71 69 2.9%
    Total ancillary revenues800 770 3.9%
         
    Booked passengers (thousands) (1)14,949 14,010 6.7%
         
    Total ancillary revenue per passenger54 55 (2.6%)
         
    (1) Includes scheduled and charter.
     


    Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. and Subsidiaries

    Consolidated Statement of Financial Position
       

    (In millions of U.S. dollars)    		As of June 30, 2025
    Unaudited    		As of December 31, 2024
    Audited
    Assets  
    Cash and cash equivalents772  908 
    Short-term investments16  46 
    Total cash, cash equivalents, and short-term investments (1)788   954  
    Accounts receivable, net230  139 
    Inventories16  17 
    Guarantee deposits252  227 
    Derivative financial instruments1  - 
    Prepaid expenses and other current assets49  45 
    Total current assets1,336  1,382 
    Right of use assets2,436  2,470 
    Rotable spare parts, furniture and equipment, net1,012  1,070 
    Intangible assets, net26  26 
    Derivatives financial instruments-  - 
    Deferred income taxes365  286 
    Guarantee deposits397  426 
    Other long-term assets37  43 
    Total non-current assets4,273  4,321 
    Total assets5,609  5,703 
    Liabilities and equity  
    Unearned transportation revenue395  343 
    Accounts payable179  164 
    Accrued liabilities232  222 
    Other taxes and fees payable285  274 
    Income taxes payable5  29 
    Financial debt302  284 
    Lease liabilities419  391 
    Other liabilities118  63 
    Total short-term liabilities1,935  1,770 
    Financial debt440  526 
    Accrued liabilities8  8 
    Employee benefits15  13 
    Deferred income taxes15  18 
    Lease liabilities2,638  2,670 
    Other liabilities304  333 
    Total long-term liabilities3,420  3,568 
    Total liabilities5,355  5,338 
    Equity  
    Capital stock248  248 
    Treasury shares(13) (13)
    Contributions for future capital increases-  - 
    Legal reserve17  17 
    Additional paid-in capital285  283 
    Accumulated deficit(136) (22)
    Accumulated other comprehensive loss(147) (148)
    Total equity254  365 
    Total liabilities and equity5,609  5,703 
    (1) Unaudited non-GAAP measure.
     


    Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. and Subsidiaries

    Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows – Cash Flow Data Summary
       
    Unaudited
    (In millions of U.S. dollars)    		Three months ended June 30, 2025Three months ended June 30, 2024
       
    Net cash flow provided by operating activities136  304 
    Net cash flow used in investing activities(16) (141)
    Net cash flow used in financing activities*(197) (149)
    (Decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents(77) 14 
    Net foreign exchange differences2  (8)
    Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period847  752 
    Cash and cash equivalents at end of period772  758 
    *Includes aircraft rental payments of $148 million and $143 million for the three months ended June 30, 2025, and 2024, respectively.
     


    Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. and Subsidiaries

    Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows – Cash Flow Data Summary
       
    Unaudited
    (In millions of U.S. dollars)    		Six months ended June 30, 2025Six months ended June 30, 2024
       
    Net cash flow provided by operating activities293  549 
    Net cash flow used in investing activities(22) (238)
    Net cash flow used in financing activities*(409) (320)
    Decrease in cash and cash equivalents(138) (9)
    Net foreign exchange differences2  (7)
    Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period908  774 
    Cash and cash equivalents at end of period772  758 
    *Includes aircraft rental payments of $301 million and $284 million for the six months ended June 30, 2025, and 2024, respectively.
     

