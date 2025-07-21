Project Odyssey Season 3 Premieres August 29 - 3,000+ Creators, 100+ Countries & a Las Vegas Gala Finale

San Francisco, CA , July 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Project Odyssey, the world’s largest AI filmmaking competition opens submissions August 29, 2025 for Season 3. This season is projected to feature over 10,000 AI‑generated films from more than 3,000 creators across 100+ countries, before culminating in a hybrid red‑carpet gala and livestream in mid‑November.





"Project Odyssey Season 3" with an astronaut walking on Mars.

“AI video has moved from niche experiment to mainstream creative force,” said Cale Frombach, Executive Director. “Project Odyssey is more than a contest - it’s a global showcase of how AI is rewriting the rules of storytelling and a huge opportunity for brands to tap into genuine creativity at scale."

Building on Season 2’s success - 4,593 film submissions from 2,043 teams in 87 countries - Season 3 aims to double participation, generate 300+ hours of original video, and surpass 2 million global impressions.

Season 3 Key Dates (Tentative)

Submissions Open: August 29, 2025

August 29, 2025 Submissions Close: October 3, 2025

October 3, 2025 Final Gala & Winners Announced: Mid‑November 2025 (Las Vegas, NV; hybrid event)

Sponsor Opportunities & Benefits

Sponsors are invited to directly connect their brands to an innovative global audience of creators and enthusiasts through highly visible partnership tiers, including opportunities to have naming rights to the awards gala, have their models/services/apps promoted to thousands of AI filmmakers, provide creative briefs for AI-generated promotional content, and much more.

Why Sponsor Season 3?

Global Creator Reach: Engage 3,000+ filmmakers across 100+ countries, embedding your product in their creative process.

Engage 3,000+ filmmakers across 100+ countries, embedding your product in their creative process. Thought Leadership: Position your brand at the forefront of AI‑driven storytelling and creativity.

Position your brand at the forefront of AI‑driven storytelling and creativity. Authentic UGC: Leverage “Ad Lab” briefs to generate genuine, passion‑driven micro‑films that outperform polished ads.

Leverage “Ad Lab” briefs to generate genuine, passion‑driven micro‑films that outperform polished ads. Talent Scouting: Scout, connect, and recruit emerging filmmakers for internships, freelance gigs, or long‑term partnerships.

Scout, connect, and recruit emerging filmmakers for internships, freelance gigs, or long‑term partnerships. Expert Insights: Speak on gala panels, join weekly livestreams, and collaborate with Cale Frombach and industry experts.

Press & Media Engagement

Embargoed Press Kits & Trailers: Available upon request ahead of August 29 launch for media planning.

Available upon request ahead of August 29 launch for media planning. Exclusive Interviews: With Executive Director Cale Frombach and Season 2 winners.

With Executive Director Cale Frombach and Season 2 winners. Behind‑the‑Scenes Access: Join our press list for continuous updates, insider insights, and gala coverage.

About Project Odyssey

Founded in 2024, Project Odyssey is the world’s premier AI filmmaking competition. Seasons 1 & 2 attracted over 6,000 films and 2,000+ teams from 87 countries. Season 3 scales up with a target of 10,000+ film submissions, a global livestream, and an in‑person gala in Las Vegas.

Media Contact

Cale Frombach - Executive Director, Project Odyssey

cale@projectodyssey.ai

Press Page www.projectodyssey.ai/media

Sponsors Page https://www.projectodyssey.ai/sponsors

