Evyve Becomes First Customer to Deploy Tritium's Revolutionary TRI-FLEX Ultra-Scaling Platform to Meet Rapid Network Growth Demands

LEBANON, TN & LONDON, UK, July 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tritium, a global leader in DC fast charging technology, today announced that Evyve, a leading owner and operator of public DC charging infrastructure in the UK, will become the first customer to deploy Tritium's groundbreaking TRI-FLEX ultra-scaling charging platform. The strategic partnership positions both companies at the forefront of the infrastructure revolution needed to support the UK's accelerating transition to electric mobility.

With over 160 locations and 600 DC charging stations powered by 100% renewable energy, Evyve is committed to delivering fast, reliable, and sustainable charging solutions at destination and en-route locations across the UK. The adoption of Tritium's TRI-FLEX system, capable of delivering charging speeds up to 400kW through its revolutionary distributed architecture, marks a significant milestone in Evyve's mission to expand its network of larger-format charging hubs.

"We are thrilled to partner with Tritium as the first customer to deploy their innovative TRI-FLEX ultra-scaling platform in the UK," said James Moat, CEO of Evyve. "This cutting-edge technology aligns perfectly with our vision to provide seamless, high-speed, and sustainable charging experiences for EV drivers. By integrating the TRI-FLEX system into our growing network of charging hubs, we are taking a bold step toward accelerating the UK's transition to electric mobility and supporting the needs of drivers today and in the future."

The TRI-FLEX platform addresses critical infrastructure challenges as the EV market transitions from early adoption to mainstream adoption. With global EV sales approaching 20% of total car sales and projected to reach 60%+ of new vehicle purchases, conventional charging infrastructure faces critical limitations in scalability, grid capacity, and flexibility. TRI-FLEX's revolutionary distributed architecture enables charge point operators to scale from four up to 64 charge points with unprecedented efficiency—up to eight times more than conventional distributed systems.

"Evyve represents exactly the kind of forward-thinking infrastructure partner the market demands," said Arcady Sosinov, CEO of Tritium. "Their large format charging hubs require solutions that can meet driver needs today while scaling seamlessly and cost-effectively as demand rises. TRI-FLEX's ultra-scaling architecture allows operators like Evyve to add charging ports quickly and efficiently as their network grows, without the massive infrastructure investments required by conventional systems. This partnership demonstrates how next-generation technology and operational excellence combine to build the infrastructure foundation for tomorrow's EV market."

The deployment comes as Tritium continues its technology-focused transformation, recently announcing an industry-first lifetime warranty on power modules across its entire product line, including new next-generation power modules for its TRI-FLEX system. This breakthrough warranty—the first of its kind in the DC fast charging industry—eliminates one of the most significant long-term cost concerns for charging infrastructure operators and reflects Tritium's confidence in its next-generation power electronics.

The partnership addresses the UK's growing need for ultra-fast charging infrastructure capable of powering electric vehicles in approximately 15 minutes. TRI-FLEX's environmental resilience, with full IP65 environmental rating and advanced liquid cooling, ensures reliable performance in diverse operating conditions while its substantial reductions in total cost of ownership compared to conventional architectures support sustainable business models.

"The EV revolution will move at the speed of its infrastructure," added Sosinov. "Our partnership with Evyve demonstrates how combining proven operational excellence with breakthrough technology creates the foundation for widespread EV adoption. TRI-FLEX removes critical barriers to scale while our lifetime warranty on power modules gives operators the confidence to invest in the future."

For EV drivers across Evyve's network, the TRI-FLEX deployment means access to ultra-fast, ultra-reliable charging powered by 100% renewable energy, supporting the seamless charging experience essential for mass EV adoption across the UK.

About Tritium

Founded in 2001, Tritium is a global leader in DC fast charging technology with proprietary power electronics IP and vertical integration capabilities. With over 21,000 chargers deployed in more than 50 countries and state-of-the-art facilities in the United States, United Kingdom, and Australia, Tritium combines proven engineering excellence with manufacturing scale. As part of the Exicom family, Tritium is positioned to lead the EV charging industry's next phase of growth and technological advancement.

About Evyve

Evyve is a leading owner and operator of public DC charging infrastructure in the UK, with over 160 locations and 600 DC charging stations powered by 100% renewable energy. The company is committed to delivering fast, reliable, and sustainable charging solutions at destination and en-route locations across the UK.

Attachment