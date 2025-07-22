Llusern Scientific Announces Key Appointments to Strengthen its Executive Team

CARDIFF, United Kingdom, July 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Llusern Scientific, a point-of-care diagnostics company, today announces the appointments of Bob Yang as Chief Medical Officer (CMO), Maddy Kennedy as Chief Financial Officer (CFO), and Mark Preston as Chief Technology Officer (CTO). These strategic appointments strengthen Llusern’s leadership team as the company builds on its recent ISO 13485 certification and progresses towards IVDR certification, positioning Lodestar DX for upcoming commercial launches across Europe for treatment-directing diagnosis of urinary tract infections (UTIs).

Bob Yang joins Llusern Scientific as Chief Medical Officer. A highly accomplished urology consultant, Mr. Yang brings extensive expertise in complex and recurrent UTIs and male and female incontinence. He has made significant contributions to antibiotic-free treatment options for recurrent UTIs and has been pioneering research in sub-lingual UTI vaccines and male incontinence devices. His expertise will directly complement Llusern’s mission to revolutionize UTI diagnostics and support antimicrobial stewardship through the Lodestar DX system, a rapid diagnostic platform designed to enhance clinical decision-making. He is Lead Editor for Springer Nature academic textbooks on Urinary Tract Infections and Male Incontinence, solidifying his standing as one of the global leaders in urological research and practice. Mr. Yang continues to pioneer in his field as a urology consultant at the Royal Berkshire NHS Foundation Hospital and an Associate Lecturer at Oxford University.

“Joining Llusern Scientific is an exciting opportunity to contribute to the growth of innovative diagnostic solutions that will improve patient outcomes globally,” said Bob Yang, Chief Medical Officer of Llusern Scientific. “The Lodestar DX system offers clinicians a powerful tool to make precise treatment decisions in a single visit, thereby enabling them to combat antimicrobial resistance through improved antibiotic stewardship.”

As Chief Financial Officer, Maddy Kennedy brings over 25 years of experience in financial strategy, investor relations, and corporate governance to Llusern Scientific. She will play a crucial role in supporting Llusern’s fundraising activities and steering its expansion into global markets. Known for her ability to translate complex development programs into clear financial plans, Maddy has successfully guided life sciences and technology businesses through strategic growth, M&A, IPOs, and exit planning. Her leadership roles at companies such as Maxwellia, Kesmalea Therapeutics, and Psioxus Therapeutics have equipped her with expertise in scaling operations and securing funding. She brings strong governance expertise from Non-Executive Director roles at Nuformix plc, Heartbeat CIC, and Tetris Pharma. She is currently also CFO at PBD Biotech and Fermtech.

“I am excited to join Llusern Scientific at this crucial stage of its development,” said Maddy Kennedy, Chief Financial Officer of Llusern Scientific. “With its innovative Lodestar DX system poised for expansion into new markets, I look forward to supporting Llusern’s growth and overseeing the financial operations needed to achieve its global ambitions.”

Mark Preston joins Llusern Scientific as Chief Technology Officer, bringing extensive expertise in biotech, data analytics, and cloud technologies. As CTO, Mark will lead the development of Lodestar DX overseeing technological innovation, scalability, and compliance. Mark’s early career includes experience in embedded systems and devices at Sony and Panasonic, working on networking hardware, mobile phones, and microscopes. His later work in app development, AI-driven insights, and workflow optimization enabled him to deliver scalable, secure, and compliant solutions for start-ups and global organizations, including vaccine manufacturers. As a Founder and Managing Director of consultancy firm Prismea, Mark helps biotech companies innovate with data analytics, cloud systems, and regulatory compliance as well as navigating medical regulatory frameworks with organizations such as the MHRA.

“I’ve been impressed by the Lodestar DX system and its ability to deliver treatment directing diagnosis of UTIs at the point of care,” said Mark Preston, Chief Technology Officer. “I look forward to supporting the company’s efforts to bring precision diagnostics to healthcare settings worldwide.”

Emma Hayhurst, Co-founder and CEO of Llusern Scientific, commented:

“We are thrilled to welcome Bob, Maddy, and Mark to our executive leadership team. Their deep expertise in urology, finance, and technology will be instrumental in ensuring Llusern remains at the forefront of providing precise, accessible diagnostic solutions that deliver improved outcomes for patients suffering from UTIs.”

Notes to Editors

About Llusern Scientific

Llusern Scientific is a treatment-directing molecular diagnostics company, developing fast, accurate, and accessible tools to guide real-time clinical decision-making at the point-of-care. Our flagship solution, Lodestar DX, is a portable diagnostic device that delivers lab-accurate results for urinary tract infections (UTIs) in around half an hour. It is based on isothermal LAMP technology (not PCR) without the need for DNA extraction or centralized lab infrastructure. With industry-leading sensitivity and specificity, Lodestar DX empowers clinicians to diagnose and treat specific microbial infections with precision in a single visit, thereby improving patient outcomes. As well as providing guidance on the best treatment option based on the specific microbial infection, Lodestar DX also provides a clear ‘rule-out’ decision where antibiotics are not necessary, helping to reduce antimicrobial resistance through antibiotic stewardship.

Building on success in the UK, Llusern is preparing for commercial launches across India and the MENA region in 2025 and the US in 2026. Llusern is committed to transforming diagnostic pathways and making precision medicine equitable, portable, and fast. Due to its small size and ease of portability Lodestar DX is particularly suitable for resource limited and decentralised healthcare settings including care homes, mobile diagnostics, and community diagnostic centres. Additionally Lodestar DX has uses within paediatrics, urology, and other secondary care settings.

The Lodestar DX UTI testing system has been independently evaluated in studies by University of Oxford, Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital, Southampton University, and Public Health Wales. The company was established in 2020 as a spin-out from the University of South Wales, UK.

For more information, visit https://llusern.co.uk/ and follow us on LinkedIn.

