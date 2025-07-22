US Cards and Payments Market Opportunities and Risks Analysis Report 2025 | Amazon and TikTok Boost Ecommerce with New Platforms in the US

Dublin, July 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "US Cards and Payments: Opportunities and Risks to 2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The 'US Cards and Payments: Opportunities and Risks to 2029' report provides detailed analysis of market trends in the US cards and payments industry. It provides values and volumes for a number of key performance indicators in the industry, including cash, card, credit transfer, direct debits, and cheques during the review-period (2021-25e).



The report also analyzes various payment card markets operating in the industry and provides detailed information on the number of cards in circulation, transaction values and volumes during the review-period and over the forecast-period (2025e-29f). It also offers information on the country's competitive landscape, including market shares of issuers and schemes.



The report brings together the analyst's research, modeling, and analysis expertise to allow banks and card issuers to identify segment dynamics and competitive advantages. The report also covers detailed regulatory policies and recent changes in regulatory structure.

Key Highlights

The US is home to a highly developed ecommerce market globally, second only to China. To capitalize on this trend, in November 2024, Amazon launched its new mobile-only ecommerce platform Haul, which offers products across categories including lifestyle, home, and electronics-all priced at $20 or less. Similarly, livestream ecommerce platforms are being launched. One notable example is the introduction of Chinese social media network TikTok's ecommerce platform in the US in September 2023.

Payment companies offer open banking tools that allow secure access to financial information. For example, in October 2024, Mastercard laid the foundation for its open banking tool, Connect Plus. This platform enables third-party service providers to securely share financial data and gives customers control over how and with whom their information is shared. Additionally, Connect Plus notifies customers when third-party service providers access their financial information. Connect Plus is currently in the pilot stage and is expected to be fully launched in the US during 2025.

According to the Federal Reserve Payments Insight Brief, as of 2023, 33% of Americans had used digital wallets such as Apple Pay and Google Pay in the previous 12 months-up from 25% in 2022. In addition, 40% of consumers had used banking mobile apps in the last 12 months, compared to 37% in 2022. This highlights the promising outlook for digital wallets in the US, with projections indicating continued growth as technology advances and consumer preferences evolve. As per the same research, in 2023 more than half of Generation Z (aged 18-25) and millennials (aged 26-41) used digital wallets, while 80% of these respondents said it is important to be able to make payments via a mobile device.

The 'US Cards and Payments: Opportunities and Risks to 2029' report provides top-level market analysis, information and insights into the US cards and payments industry, including:

Current and forecast values for each market in the US cards and payments industry, including debit, credit and charge cards.

Detailed insights into payment instruments including card, cash, direct debits, credit transfer, and cheques. It also, includes an overview of the country's key alternative payment instruments.

Ecommerce market analysis.

Analysis of various market drivers and regulations governing the US cards and payments industry.

Detailed analysis of strategies adopted by banks and other institutions to market debit, credit and charge cards.

Comprehensive analysis of consumer attitudes and buying preferences for cards.

The competitive landscape of the US cards and payments industry.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Market Overview



3. Payment Instruments



4. Card-Based Payments



5. Merchant Acquiring



6. Ecommerce Payments



7. In-Store Payments



8. Buy Now Pay Later



9. Mobile Payments



10. P2P Payments



11. Bill Payments



12. Alternative Payments



13. Payment Innovation



14. Job Analysis



15. Payment Infrastructure and Regulation



16. Appendix

Companies Featured

JPMorgan Chase

Bank of America

Wells Fargo

Navy FCU

PNC

USAA

Fifth Third

U.S. Bank

TD Bank

Truist Bank

Capital One

The Bancorp Bank

ICBA Payments

Huntington Bank

Citizens Bank

Citibank

Regions Bank

State Employees' Credit Union

KeyBank

Santander

Star

PULSE

Visa

Mastercard

American Express

Discover

