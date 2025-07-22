PT Pertamina Digital Transformation Strategy Analysis Report 2025 | Accelerators, Incubators, and other Innovation Programs

Dublin, July 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Enterprise Tech Ecosystem Series: PT Pertamina - 2025" company profile has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report provides insights into the company's tech activities, including its digital transformation strategies, its innovation programs, and its technology initiatives.

PT Pertamina (Persero) (hereinafter referred to as Pertamina) is an Indonesian state-owned energy company. It has an integrated business network, which comprises a range of services, from the upstream to the downstream. The company has established six sub-holdings: Upstream Sub-holding, Gas Sub-holding, Refinery and Petrochemical Sub-holding, NRE Sub-holding, Commercial and Trading Sub-holding, as well as Integrated Marine Logistics Sub-holding.

These sub-holdings are operated by Pertamina's subsidiaries. PT Pertamina Hulu Energi operates the Upstream Sub-holding, PT Pertamina Gas Negara operates the Gas Sub-holding, PT Kilang Pertamina Internasional operates the Refinery and Petrochemical Sub-holding, PT Pertamina Power Indonesia operates the Power & NRE Sub-holding, PT Patra Niaga operates the Commercial & Trading Sub-holding, and PT Pertamina International Shipping operates the Integrated Marine Logistics Sub-holding.



The report provides information and insights into Pertamina's tech activities, including:

Insights of its digital transformation strategies and innovation programs.

Overview of technology initiatives covering partnerships, and product launches.

Insights on each technology initiative including technology theme, objective, and benefits.

Details of estimated ICT budgets.

Gain insights into Pertamina's tech operations.

Gain insights into its tech strategies and innovation initiatives.

Gain insights into its technology themes under focus.

Gain insights into various product launches and partnerships.

Pertamina's Overview

Pertamina's Digital Transformation Strategy

Pertamina's Accelerators, Incubators, and other Innovation Programs

Pertamina's Technology Focus

Pertamina's Technology Initiatives

Pertamina's Tech Ecosystem

Pertamina's ICT Budget and Contracts

Pertamina's Key Executives

Pertamina's Thematic Scorecard

Google Cloud

Microsoft

ABL Group

FPT

Terra Drone Indonesia

Halliburton

Telkomsel

Pertamina Patra Niaga

PT Telkom Indonesia

